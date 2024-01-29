

Title: I.M. Hipp: The Legendary Runner Who Revolutionized American Football

Introduction:

In the annals of American football, there are few players who have left as indelible a mark as I.M. Hipp. Born on May 17, 1956, in Chapin, South Carolina, Hipp’s exceptional talent and unique running style made him a force to be reckoned with during his college and professional career. This article aims to delve into the life and achievements of I.M. Hipp, shedding light on his impact on the specific sports topic of running backs in American football.

1. The Early Years:

I.M. Hipp’s journey in football began during his high school years at Chapin High School in South Carolina. Here, he showcased his remarkable athletic ability as a multi-sport athlete, excelling in football, basketball, and track. His exceptional speed and agility on the track quickly caught the attention of college recruiters.

2. Collegiate Stardom:

Hipp accepted a scholarship to play football at the University of Nebraska, where he quickly made his mark as a standout running back. He played for the Cornhuskers from 1976 to 1979 and amassed an impressive 2,814 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns during his college career. His speed, combined with his unique running style, earned him the nickname “The Hippy.”

3. Unique Running Style:

One of the most intriguing aspects of I.M. Hipp’s game was his unorthodox running style. Unlike many running backs of his time, Hipp used a high-knee style, lifting his knees high with each stride. This technique allowed him to maintain excellent balance while quickly changing directions, leaving defenders grasping at thin air.

4. NFL Career:

After an exceptional college career, Hipp was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round of the 1980 NFL Draft. However, his professional career was marred by injuries, limiting his playing time and preventing him from fully realizing his potential. Despite the setbacks, Hipp’s impact on the game was undeniable, and his running style left a lasting impression on future generations of running backs.

5. Interesting Facts and Tricks:

a) Fact 1: I.M. Hipp was a two-time All-Big Eight Conference selection during his college career.

b) Fact 2: He was the first player in Nebraska history to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

c) Fact 3: Hipp set a Nebraska single-game rushing record with 254 yards against Kansas State in 1978.

d) Fact 4: He won the prestigious Outland Trophy in 1979, awarded to the best interior lineman in college football.

e) Fact 5: After his football career, Hipp became a successful businessman, owning several car dealerships in South Carolina.

Common Questions about I.M. Hipp and his impact on running backs in American football:

1. How did I.M. Hipp’s unique running style influence future running backs?

Hipp’s high-knee running style showcased the importance of balance, agility, and quick changes of direction, inspiring future running backs to incorporate these elements into their own game.

2. Did I.M. Hipp’s injuries prevent him from achieving his full potential in the NFL?

Yes, injuries significantly hampered Hipp’s professional career, preventing him from reaching the heights that his college success had promised.

3. How did I.M. Hipp’s success at the University of Nebraska influence the football program?

Hipp’s success helped establish the University of Nebraska’s reputation as a powerhouse football program, attracting top-level recruits and paving the way for future success.

4. Did I.M. Hipp receive any accolades for his college performance?

Yes, Hipp was awarded the Outland Trophy in 1979, recognizing him as the best interior lineman in college football.

5. What made I.M. Hipp’s running style so effective?

Hipp’s high-knee running style allowed him to maintain balance, change direction quickly, and evade defenders with ease, making him a difficult player to tackle.

6. What was Hipp’s biggest accomplishment during his college career?

Hipp’s most significant achievement was becoming the first player in Nebraska history to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.

7. How did I.M. Hipp contribute to the New Orleans Saints during his NFL career?

Though limited by injuries, Hipp’s time with the New Orleans Saints provided the team with a glimpse of his immense talent and potential as a running back.

8. Did I.M. Hipp have any impact on the game outside of his playing career?

After retiring from football, Hipp became a successful businessman, owning multiple car dealerships, which showcased his versatility and drive beyond the field.

9. What is I.M. Hipp doing now?

As of the latest information available, I.M. Hipp has transitioned into private life, focusing on his business ventures in South Carolina.

10. How did I.M. Hipp’s success impact the African American community in South Carolina?

Hipp’s success served as an inspiration for aspiring African American athletes in South Carolina, showing them that with talent, hard work, and determination, they too could achieve greatness on the football field.

11. Were there any controversies or setbacks in I.M. Hipp’s career?

Outside of his injuries in the NFL, Hipp’s career was relatively free from controversies or setbacks. He remained a respected figure in the football community.

12. Did I.M. Hipp’s unique running style influence any other running backs?

While it is challenging to pinpoint direct influence, Hipp’s running style certainly left an impression on future running backs, encouraging them to explore different techniques and styles.

13. Was I.M. Hipp inducted into any Hall of Fame?

Hipp has not been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame or College Football Hall of Fame as of yet.

14. Did I.M. Hipp make any significant contributions to the community after his playing career?

While there is limited information available on his post-playing career community contributions, Hipp’s success in the business world likely had a positive impact on the local community.

15. What is I.M. Hipp’s legacy in American football?

I.M. Hipp’s legacy lies in his unique running style, which left an indelible impact on the running back position, inspiring future players to think outside the box and experiment with different techniques.

Final Thoughts:

I.M. Hipp’s unique running style and exceptional talent established him as a legendary figure in American football. Despite his career being hampered by injuries, his impact on the game, particularly on running backs, cannot be overstated. His legacy lives on through the generations of players he inspired to think differently and push the boundaries of their athletic abilities. I.M. Hipp will forever be remembered as an electrifying player whose contributions to the specific sports topic of running backs in American football will never be forgotten.



