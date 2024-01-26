

If A Player Gets Injured, Is The Bet Void Fanduel?

As sports betting continues to gain popularity, punters are always looking for ways to maximize their chances of winning. However, uncertainties can arise, such as what happens when a player gets injured. In this article, we will explore whether a bet is void on Fanduel if a player gets injured. We will also provide six interesting facts about this topic, followed by thirteen common questions and answers. Finally, we will conclude with some final thoughts on the matter.

Interesting Facts:

1. Fanduel’s Policy: Fanduel follows a strict policy regarding injured players. If a player is injured before the start of a game, Fanduel will void any bets related to that player’s performance.

2. Injured During the Game: If a player gets injured during the game, Fanduel will not void the bets. The outcome will be determined based on the player’s performance up until the time of the injury.

3. Impact on Parlays and Accumulators: If a player’s injury affects a parlay or accumulator bet, Fanduel will remove that selection from the bet, and the odds will be adjusted accordingly.

4. Bets on Player Props: Bets on player props, such as the number of goals or assists, will be voided if the player gets injured before the start of the game.

5. Injury Replacements: If a player is replaced due to injury before the start of the game, any bets placed on the replaced player will be voided.

6. Live Betting: In live betting, where bets are placed during the game, Fanduel will not void the bets if a player gets injured. The outcome will still be based on the player’s performance up to the time of injury.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. What happens if a player gets injured during the warm-up?

If a player gets injured during the warm-up and is unable to participate in the game, Fanduel will void any bets related to that player.

2. Will my bet be voided if a player gets injured before the start of the game?

Yes, Fanduel will void any bets related to an injured player if the injury occurs before the game begins.

3. Can I get a refund if my bet is voided due to an injured player?

Yes, Fanduel will refund the stake for any voided bets due to an injured player.

4. What happens to my parlay if one of the selections is voided due to injury?

If one of the selections in a parlay is voided due to an injury, Fanduel will remove that selection from the bet, and the odds will be adjusted accordingly.

5. Are bets on player props voided if the player gets injured before the game?

Yes, bets on player props will be voided if the player gets injured before the game starts.

6. Can I place a bet on the replacement player if the original player gets injured?

Yes, you can place a bet on the replacement player if the original player gets injured before the game starts.

7. What happens if a player gets injured but continues to play?

If a player gets injured but continues to play, the bets will be settled based on the player’s performance up to the time of the injury.

8. Can I change my bet if a player gets injured before the game?

Fanduel generally does not allow changes to bets once they have been placed, even if a player gets injured.

9. What happens if a player gets injured and returns to the game later?

If a player gets injured but returns to the game later, the bets will be settled based on the player’s overall performance in the game.

10. Will my live bets be voided if a player gets injured?

No, Fanduel will not void live bets if a player gets injured during the game.

11. Can I cancel my bet if a player I bet on gets injured?

Fanduel does not allow bets to be canceled once they have been placed, regardless of player injuries.

12. What happens if a player gets injured during extra time or overtime?

If a player gets injured during extra time or overtime, the bets will be settled based on the player’s performance up until the time of the injury.

13. Does Fanduel provide any notifications or updates regarding injured players?

Fanduel may provide notifications or updates regarding injured players, but it is the responsibility of the bettor to stay informed about any changes that may affect their bets.

Final Thoughts:

In conclusion, if a player gets injured before the start of a game, Fanduel will void any bets related to that player’s performance. However, if the injury occurs during the game, the bets will be settled based on the player’s performance up until the time of the injury. It is crucial for bettors to understand the specific rules and policies of the sportsbook they are using to ensure they are well-informed and can make informed decisions. Always remember to stay updated on any notifications or updates provided by Fanduel to avoid any surprises when it comes to injured players and their impact on your bets.



