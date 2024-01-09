If You Donʼt Have Cable How to Watch Counting On on Tlc and Bringing up Bates on the up Channel



If You Donʼt Have Cable: How to Watch Counting On on TLC and Bringing Up Bates on UP Channel

In today’s ever-evolving media landscape, many people are cutting the cord and opting for streaming services instead of traditional cable TV. If you’re a fan of reality TV shows like Counting On on TLC and Bringing Up Bates on UP Channel, you might be wondering how to watch these shows without a cable subscription. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered! In this article, we’ll discuss some alternative ways to catch your favorite shows and also provide you with some interesting facts about these popular reality TV series.

1. Streaming Services:

One of the most popular ways to watch your favorite TV shows without cable is through streaming services. Both Counting On and Bringing Up Bates can be streamed on various platforms. TLC has its own streaming service called TLC GO, where you can watch full episodes of Counting On. Similarly, UP Channel has its own streaming service called UP Faith & Family, where you can enjoy episodes of Bringing Up Bates.

2. Hulu Live TV:

Hulu Live TV is a great option for cord-cutters who still want access to live TV channels. With a Hulu Live TV subscription, you can watch both Counting On and Bringing Up Bates as they air. Additionally, you’ll have access to all the previously aired episodes of these shows.

3. YouTube TV:

Another popular streaming service, YouTube TV, offers live TV channels, including TLC and UP Channel. With a YouTube TV subscription, you can easily tune in to watch Counting On and Bringing Up Bates without a cable subscription.

4. Philo:

For those looking for a more affordable option, Philo is a streaming service that provides access to various cable channels, including TLC and UP Channel. With Philo, you can watch your favorite reality TV shows at a lower cost compared to traditional cable subscriptions.

5. Amazon Prime Video:

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can watch Counting On on TLC and Bringing Up Bates on UP Channel through Amazon Prime Video. Both shows are available for streaming on this platform, allowing you to enjoy these reality TV series at your convenience.

Now that we’ve explored the ways to watch Counting On and Bringing Up Bates without cable, let’s dive into some interesting facts about these shows:

1. Counting On is a spin-off of the popular reality show 19 Kids and Counting, which centered around the Duggar family. Counting On follows the lives of the older Duggar children as they navigate relationships, marriage, and parenthood.

2. The Bates family, featured in Bringing Up Bates, has 19 children, just like the Duggar family. The Bates family is known for their strong Christian faith and their close-knit relationships.

3. Counting On has aired for over 11 seasons, while Bringing Up Bates has had 10 seasons so far, showcasing the enduring popularity of these reality TV shows.

4. Both shows explore themes of family, faith, and love, resonating with audiences who enjoy heartwarming and wholesome content.

5. Counting On and Bringing Up Bates have become cultural phenomena, inspiring numerous fan pages, online communities, and even spin-off shows.

Now, let’s address some common questions about watching these shows without cable:

1. Can I watch Counting On and Bringing Up Bates on Netflix?

No, these shows are not available on Netflix. However, you can catch them on the respective streaming platforms mentioned earlier.

2. Are there any free options to watch these shows?

Unfortunately, there are no legal free options to watch these shows, as they are primarily available through paid streaming services or cable subscriptions.

3. Can I purchase episodes or seasons individually?

Yes, some platforms like Amazon Prime Video allow you to purchase individual episodes or entire seasons of these shows if you prefer to own them.

4. Can I watch these shows outside of the United States?

Availability may vary depending on your location. However, some streaming services like TLC GO and UP Faith & Family offer international access.

5. Can I watch these shows on my mobile device?

Yes, all the mentioned streaming services have mobile apps, allowing you to watch Counting On and Bringing Up Bates on the go.

6. Can I watch these shows live?

Yes, with streaming services like Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV, you can watch these shows as they air.

7. Are there commercials when watching these shows through streaming services?

Yes, most streaming services have commercials during episodes, similar to traditional cable TV.

8. Can I watch these shows in HD?

Yes, both Counting On and Bringing Up Bates are available in high-definition on most streaming platforms.

9. Can I watch previous seasons of these shows?

Yes, most streaming services provide access to previous seasons of these shows, allowing you to catch up on missed episodes.

10. Can I watch these shows on my smart TV?

Yes, most streaming services are compatible with smart TVs, allowing you to enjoy Counting On and Bringing Up Bates on a larger screen.

11. Can I share my streaming service account with others?

It depends on the specific streaming service’s terms and conditions. Some services allow multiple users, while others limit simultaneous streaming.

12. Can I watch these shows offline?

Some streaming services offer offline viewing options, allowing you to download episodes and watch them without an internet connection.

13. Can I watch these shows with closed captions?

Yes, most streaming services provide closed captions for accessibility purposes.

14. Are there any parental controls available for these shows?

Most streaming services offer parental control features, allowing you to restrict access or set content filters for younger viewers.

