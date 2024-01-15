

In What Order Should I Watch DC Animated Movies?

The DC Animated Movie Universe (DCAMU) consists of a vast collection of animated films that bring to life the iconic superheroes and storylines from the DC Comics universe. With numerous movies released over the years, it can be overwhelming for fans to decide in what order to watch them. Here is a suggested viewing order for the DC Animated Movies, along with five unique facts about the franchise.

1. Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013) – This movie serves as the starting point for the DCAMU. It introduces the concept of alternate timelines and sets the stage for subsequent films.

2. Justice League: War (2014) – Following the events of “The Flashpoint Paradox,” this film showcases the formation of the Justice League as they unite to protect Earth against the threat of Darkseid.

3. Son of Batman (2014) – This movie revolves around Batman’s discovery of Damian Wayne, his son with Talia al Ghul, and their journey to defeat the villainous Deathstroke.

4. Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (2015) – Aquaman takes the spotlight in this film as he joins the Justice League in a battle against his half-brother Orm, who seeks to claim the throne of Atlantis.

5. Batman vs. Robin (2015) – The conflict between Batman and his son Damian Wayne continues in this film, as they face off against the Court of Owls, a secret society operating in Gotham City.

6. Batman: Bad Blood (2016) – This movie delves into the disappearance of Batman and the subsequent rise of Batwoman, Batwing, and Nightwing as they attempt to protect Gotham City in his absence.

7. Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016) – The Justice League and Teen Titans must join forces to stop the demonic threat of Trigon, who possesses members of the League.

8. Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (2017) – Damian Wayne infiltrates the Teen Titans to expose a traitor within their ranks while they face the dangerous villain Deathstroke.

9. Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (2018) – Task Force X, also known as the Suicide Squad, embarks on a deadly mission to retrieve a powerful mystical artifact.

10. The Death of Superman (2018) – This film adapts the iconic storyline of Superman’s battle against Doomsday, leading to his tragic demise.

11. Reign of the Supermen (2019) – Picking up after the events of “The Death of Superman,” this movie explores the emergence of four new Superman-like characters and their impact on Metropolis.

12. Batman: Hush (2019) – Batman encounters a mysterious new adversary named Hush, who uses various villains to manipulate the Dark Knight.

13. Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019) – This film showcases Wonder Woman’s origin story and her battles against powerful adversaries to protect both her home island of Themyscira and the world.

14. Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020) – The epic conclusion of the DCAMU, this movie brings together the Justice League, Teen Titans, Suicide Squad, and others to confront Darkseid and his Apokoliptian forces.

Five Unique Facts about the DC Animated Movie Universe:

1. Shared Continuity: The DCAMU movies are interconnected, forming a shared continuity similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Characters and events from one film often impact or are referenced in subsequent movies.

2. Talented Voice Cast: The DCAMU features a star-studded voice cast, including actors such as Jason O’Mara (Batman), Rosario Dawson (Wonder Woman), and Jerry O’Connell (Superman), among others.

3. Faithful Comic Adaptations: The movies often adapt popular storylines from the DC Comics, offering fans a chance to see beloved narratives come to life with stunning animation.

4. Standalone Stories: While the films are part of a shared universe, each movie can be enjoyed on its own without prior knowledge of the DCAMU. However, watching them in order enhances the overall experience.

5. Diverse Range of Heroes: The DCAMU showcases a wide array of DC superheroes beyond the well-known Justice League members, including characters like Batwoman, Damian Wayne, and Constantine.

Common Questions about the DC Animated Movies:

1. Are the DC Animated Movies suitable for all ages?

Most movies are aimed at a mature audience due to intense violence and thematic elements. However, some films have a more family-friendly tone.

2. Can I watch the movies out of order?

While each film can be enjoyed individually, watching them in order provides a better understanding of the overarching storyline.

3. Do the movies follow the same art style?

The movies have different animation styles, although some maintain a consistent visual aesthetic within specific story arcs.

4. Are the DC Animated Movies connected to the live-action DC films?

No, the DCAMU is separate from the live-action films and has its own continuity.

5. How often are new DC Animated Movies released?

Typically, one or two new movies are released each year, allowing fans to continually enjoy fresh content.

6. Can I watch the DCAMU movies without prior knowledge of the comics?

Absolutely! The movies are designed to be accessible to both comic book fans and newcomers to the DC universe.

7. Are there any crossovers with other animated franchises?

While the focus is primarily on DC characters, some movies feature crossover events with characters from the Teen Titans and Suicide Squad.

8. Can I watch the DC Animated Movies on streaming platforms?

Yes, many of the films are available to stream on platforms like DC Universe, HBO Max, and Netflix.

9. Are the DCAMU movies connected to the animated TV shows?

The movies share similarities with the animated TV shows, but they are not directly connected in terms of continuity.

10. Are there any plans for future DCAMU movies?

As of now, the DCAMU has concluded with “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.” However, DC continues to release standalone animated films with different storylines.

11. Do the movies explore lesser-known DC characters?

Yes, the DCAMU introduces a variety of lesser-known characters, giving them a chance to shine alongside the iconic heroes.

12. Are the DCAMU movies known for their storytelling?

Yes, the movies are praised for their compelling storytelling, often adapting well-known comic book arcs with a fresh perspective.

13. Are there any post-credit scenes in the DCAMU movies?

Some films include post-credit scenes that tease future events or provide additional closure to the story.

14. Are the DCAMU movies considered canon in the DC Comics universe?

While the movies draw inspiration from the comics, they exist in their own separate continuity and are not considered canon to the comic book universe.

In conclusion, the suggested viewing order of the DC Animated Movies provides a comprehensive journey through the DCAMU, allowing fans to fully immerse themselves in the interconnected storylines. With unique facts and answers to common questions, viewers can dive into the rich world of DC animated films with confidence and excitement.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.