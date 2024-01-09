

In What Order Should I Watch the DC Animated Movies?

The DC Animated Universe (DCAU) has produced a wide range of animated movies over the years, offering compelling stories and iconic characters from the DC Comics universe. With so many films to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide where to start or how to watch them in the best order. Here’s a guide to help you navigate through the DC Animated Movies and enjoy the cinematic experience to its fullest.

1. Start with “Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox” (2013): This movie serves as an excellent entry point due to its unique storyline and introduction to major DC characters. It sets the stage for the interconnected DCAU and introduces the concept of alternate timelines.

2. Proceed with “Justice League: War” (2014): This film serves as a direct sequel to “The Flashpoint Paradox” and offers a fresh take on the formation of the Justice League, featuring various superheroes like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

3. Watch “Son of Batman” (2014): This movie introduces Batman’s son, Damian Wayne, and explores their complex relationship. It also introduces the character of Ra’s al Ghul and serves as a prelude to the Batman-centric films in the DCAU.

4. Follow up with “Justice League: Throne of Atlantis” (2015): This movie delves into Aquaman’s origin story and his journey to becoming a member of the Justice League. It expands the DCAU’s roster of heroes and sets the stage for future Aquaman-focused movies.

5. Proceed with “Batman: Bad Blood” (2016): This film explores the consequences of Batman’s absence and the emergence of new heroes like Batwoman and Batwing. It further develops the Batman family dynamic and introduces intriguing storylines.

6. Watch “Justice League Dark” (2017): This movie delves into the supernatural side of the DC Universe, featuring characters like John Constantine, Zatanna, and Swamp Thing. It adds a darker and mystical tone to the DCAU.

7. Proceed with “Teen Titans: The Judas Contract” (2017): This film focuses on the Teen Titans and adapts the iconic storyline from the comics. It explores the trust issues within the team and introduces Deathstroke as the main antagonist.

8. Watch “The Death of Superman” (2018) and “Reign of the Supermen” (2019): These two movies adapt the famous Superman storyline, exploring his death and subsequent return. They introduce key characters like Steel, Superboy, and Cyborg Superman.

9. Proceed with “Batman: Hush” (2019): This film showcases Batman’s struggle against a mysterious villain known as Hush, featuring an array of iconic Batman villains. It offers a gripping storyline and introduces intriguing twists.

10. Watch “Wonder Woman: Bloodlines” (2019): This movie delves into Wonder Woman’s origin story and her journey as an Amazonian warrior. It adds depth to her character and explores her connections to Greek mythology.

Five Unique Facts about DC Animated Movies:

1. The DCAU has its own continuity: Unlike the live-action DC films, the DC Animated Movies are set within a shared universe, allowing for interconnected storylines and character arcs.

2. Many movies are based on popular comic book storylines: The DC Animated Movies often adapt beloved comic book storylines, giving fans an opportunity to see their favorite narratives brought to life.

3. The voice cast is consistently impressive: The DCAU movies feature talented voice actors who bring the characters to life. Notable actors include Kevin Conroy as Batman, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman.

4. The animation style varies between movies: Each film in the DCAU has its own unique animation style, ranging from traditional hand-drawn animation to more modern and stylized approaches. This diversity adds visual richness to the viewing experience.

5. Standalone movies offer a diverse range of genres: While the interconnected movies form the backbone of the DCAU, there are also standalone films that explore different genres such as noir (“Gotham by Gaslight”), martial arts (“Batman Ninja”), and sci-fi (“Green Lantern: First Flight”).

Common Questions about DC Animated Movies:

1. Are the DC Animated Movies connected to the live-action DC films?

No, the DC Animated Movies have their own continuity and are not connected to the live-action films.

2. Can I watch the movies out of order?

While most movies are interconnected, you can watch them out of order. However, watching them in the recommended order provides a better understanding of the overall narrative.

3. Are the DC Animated Movies suitable for children?

The DC Animated Movies vary in rating, with some being appropriate for younger audiences, while others are more mature and cater to adult viewers. Check the ratings before watching.

4. How many DC Animated Movies are there?

As of now, there are over 40 DC Animated Movies, with more being released regularly.

5. Is it necessary to read the comics before watching the movies?

No, the movies are designed to be accessible even if you haven’t read the comics. However, reading the source material can enhance your understanding and appreciation of the stories.

6. Are the DC Animated Movies available on streaming platforms?

Yes, the movies are available on various streaming platforms such as DC Universe, Hulu, and Netflix.

7. Can I watch the movies if I’m not familiar with DC Comics?

Absolutely! The movies are designed to introduce newcomers to the DC Comics universe while also satisfying longtime fans.

8. Are the DC Animated Movies considered canon?

The movies are considered canon within the DCAU, but they do not impact the continuity of the live-action films.

9. Are all the DC Animated Movies part of the same series?

While most movies are interconnected, some films are standalone stories that do not contribute to the overarching narrative.

10. Are there any crossovers between the DC Animated Movies and TV shows?

Yes, there have been crossovers between the movies and TV shows, such as “Batman: The Animated Series” and “Young Justice.”

11. Will there be more DC Animated Movies in the future?

Yes, new movies are continually being produced, offering fans more adventures in the DCAU.

12. Are the DC Animated Movies only about superheroes?

While the majority of the movies focus on superheroes, there are also films that explore other aspects of the DC Universe, such as villains and antiheroes.

13. Can I watch the DC Animated Movies with my family?

Some movies are family-friendly, while others are more mature. Check the ratings and content warnings before watching with young children.

14. Are the DC Animated Movies as good as the live-action films?

The DC Animated Movies have received critical acclaim for their storytelling, animation, and faithfulness to the source material. They offer a different experience from the live-action films and are highly regarded by many fans.





