Injustice Gods Among Us How To Unlock Scorpion



Injustice: Gods Among Us is a popular fighting game that features a roster of iconic DC characters battling it out in epic fights. One of the most sought-after characters in the game is Scorpion, a fan-favorite from the Mortal Kombat series. Unlocking Scorpion in Injustice: Gods Among Us requires a specific set of steps, and in this article, we will guide you through the process. Additionally, we will also share six interesting facts about Scorpion and answer fifteen common questions about the game.

How to Unlock Scorpion in Injustice: Gods Among Us

Unlocking Scorpion in Injustice: Gods Among Us is an exciting challenge that requires players to complete specific tasks. Follow these steps to add Scorpion to your roster:

1. Download the Mortal Kombat Season Pass: Scorpion is a DLC (downloadable content) character in Injustice: Gods Among Us. To unlock him, you need to purchase and download the Mortal Kombat Season Pass from the online store of your gaming platform.

2. Access the Injustice: Gods Among Us game: Launch the game on your gaming platform and navigate to the “Store” menu.

3. Select the “Redeem Code” option: In the store menu, choose the “Redeem Code” option to enter your Mortal Kombat Season Pass code.

4. Enter the code and confirm: Input the code provided with your Mortal Kombat Season Pass and follow the on-screen instructions to confirm the code.

5. Download Scorpion: Once the code is verified, Scorpion will be available for download. Select him from the character roster and enjoy playing as the hell-spawned ninja warrior.

Six Interesting Facts about Scorpion:

1. Scorpion’s Real Name: Scorpion’s real name is Hanzo Hasashi. He was a former member of the Shirai Ryu clan before being murdered.

2. Mortal Kombat Connection: Scorpion is a character from the Mortal Kombat series, created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. His inclusion in Injustice: Gods Among Us was a crossover treat for fans of both franchises.

3. Hellfire Abilities: Scorpion possesses powerful hellfire abilities, allowing him to shoot fireballs, summon demons, and wield a deadly spear.

4. Vengeance-Driven: Scorpion is driven by vengeance and seeks to avenge his own death by killing Sub-Zero, the Lin Kuei assassin responsible for his murder.

5. NetherRealm Studios’ Mascot: Scorpion is often considered the mascot of NetherRealm Studios, the developers of the Mortal Kombat series.

6. Injustice 2 Appearance: Scorpion also appears as a guest character in Injustice 2, the sequel to Injustice: Gods Among Us. Players can continue to enjoy his unique fighting style in this game as well.

15 Common Questions about Injustice: Gods Among Us:

1. Can I unlock Scorpion in Injustice: Gods Among Us without purchasing the Mortal Kombat Season Pass?

No, Scorpion can only be unlocked by purchasing and downloading the Mortal Kombat Season Pass.

2. Are there any other Mortal Kombat characters in Injustice: Gods Among Us?

Yes, Injustice: Gods Among Us features several other Mortal Kombat characters, including Sub-Zero and Raiden.

3. How many characters are there in Injustice: Gods Among Us?

The base game features 24 characters, and additional DLC characters can be purchased separately.

4. Can I play Injustice: Gods Among Us on multiple gaming platforms?

Yes, Injustice: Gods Among Us is available on various gaming platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

5. Is Injustice: Gods Among Us a multiplayer game?

Yes, Injustice: Gods Among Us offers both local and online multiplayer modes.

6. Can I customize the appearance of characters in Injustice: Gods Among Us?

Yes, players can customize the appearance of characters by unlocking and equipping various skins and gear.

7. Are there any game modes other than versus mode?

Yes, Injustice: Gods Among Us offers a story mode, which features an engaging narrative set in an alternate DC universe.

8. Can I use Scorpion in the story mode of Injustice: Gods Among Us?

Yes, after unlocking Scorpion, you can use him in the story mode and enjoy his unique abilities.

9. Can Injustice: Gods Among Us be played on older gaming consoles?

Yes, Injustice: Gods Among Us is available on older consoles like PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

10. Can I unlock additional costumes for Scorpion in Injustice: Gods Among Us?

Yes, additional costumes for Scorpion, including classic Mortal Kombat outfits, can be purchased as DLC.

11. How often are new DLC characters released for Injustice: Gods Among Us?

The release of DLC characters is sporadic, and new characters are not regularly added to the game.

12. Can I play as Scorpion against my friends who don’t have the Mortal Kombat Season Pass?

Yes, once you have unlocked Scorpion, you can play as him against any opponent, regardless of whether they have the Season Pass or not.

13. Can I use Scorpion’s fatality moves from Mortal Kombat in Injustice: Gods Among Us?

No, Injustice: Gods Among Us has its own unique set of special moves and finishers for each character.

14. Is there a sequel to Injustice: Gods Among Us?

Yes, Injustice 2 is the sequel to Injustice: Gods Among Us and features an expanded roster of characters.

15. Can I unlock Scorpion in Injustice 2 if I already have him in Injustice: Gods Among Us?

No, Scorpion must be unlocked separately in Injustice 2, even if you already have him in Injustice: Gods Among Us.

Injustice: Gods Among Us offers an immersive and action-packed experience, and unlocking Scorpion adds another layer of excitement to the game. By following the steps mentioned above, you’ll be able to master Scorpion’s hellfire abilities and reign supreme in battles against your friends or online opponents. Enjoy the thrilling world of Injustice: Gods Among Us and let Scorpion’s fiery vengeance guide your way!





