

Is Laquan McGowan in the NFL?

Laquan McGowan is a name that has become synonymous with the term “unconventional” when it comes to football players. Standing at a towering 6 feet 7 inches and weighing in at a massive 410 pounds, McGowan’s size alone sets him apart from the average NFL player. However, it is not just his physical attributes that make him unique but also his position on the field. In this article, we will explore the journey of Laquan McGowan and answer the burning question, is he currently in the NFL?

Interesting Facts and Tricks about Laquan McGowan

1. Baylor University Days: Laquan McGowan gained national attention during his time at Baylor University, where he played as a tight end. His most memorable moment came in the 2015 Cotton Bowl, where he scored a touchdown against the University of Michigan. This touchdown made him the heaviest player in history to score a touchdown in a college football game.

2. Size and Strength: McGowan’s size is undoubtedly his most striking feature. Standing at 6’7″ and weighing over 400 pounds, he possesses an exceptional combination of height and strength. His strength is evident both on and off the field, as he can bench press over 500 pounds and squat over 700 pounds.

3. Draft Prospect: Despite his impressive college career, McGowan went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft. However, he did receive attention from several teams as a potential offensive lineman due to his massive frame and strength.

4. Arena Football League Stint: After going undrafted, McGowan signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. However, he was later released by the team and found a spot in the Arena Football League (AFL) with the Arizona Rattlers. He played as an offensive lineman in the AFL, showcasing his versatility and adaptability to different football formats.

5. NFL Dreams: McGowan has never given up on his dream of playing in the NFL. He has participated in various tryouts and continues to work on improving his game in hopes of catching the attention of an NFL team.

Common Questions about Laquan McGowan

1. What position does Laquan McGowan play?

Laquan McGowan primarily plays as an offensive lineman. However, he gained attention for his college performances as a tight end.

2. Has Laquan McGowan played in the NFL?

As of the time of writing this article, Laquan McGowan has not played in the NFL. However, he has had stints in the Arena Football League.

3. What is Laquan McGowan’s height and weight?

Laquan McGowan stands at 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighs over 410 pounds.

4. Why didn’t Laquan McGowan get drafted in the NFL?

Laquan McGowan’s size and unconventional position as a tight end may have made teams hesitant to draft him. Additionally, his skill set may not have aligned with the specific needs of teams during the draft.

5. How did Laquan McGowan score a touchdown in college?

Laquan McGowan scored a touchdown in college during the 2015 Cotton Bowl game against the University of Michigan. He caught a pass and bulldozed his way into the end zone, becoming the heaviest player in history to score a touchdown in a college football game.

6. What is Laquan McGowan doing currently?

Laquan McGowan is currently a free agent, actively seeking opportunities to join an NFL team.

7. Has Laquan McGowan received any NFL offers?

While there have been reports of interest from NFL teams, Laquan McGowan has not yet received a formal offer to play in the NFL.

8. How does Laquan McGowan keep fit with his massive size?

Laquan McGowan maintains his fitness through rigorous training, focusing on strength and conditioning exercises to enhance his performance on the field.

9. What are the advantages of Laquan McGowan’s size?

Laquan McGowan’s size gives him an advantage in terms of strength, blocking ability, and creating mismatches against smaller defenders.

10. Are there any concerns about Laquan McGowan’s size?

Some concerns about McGowan’s size include potential health risks and mobility limitations on the field, which could impact his agility and speed.

11. Can Laquan McGowan play positions other than offensive lineman?

While McGowan has primarily played as an offensive lineman, his versatility has allowed him to experiment with different positions, including tight end.

12. Does Laquan McGowan have any endorsements or sponsorships?

As of now, there are no known endorsements or sponsorships associated with Laquan McGowan.

13. What are the chances of Laquan McGowan getting signed by an NFL team?

The chances of McGowan getting signed by an NFL team depend on various factors, including team needs, his performance in tryouts, and his ability to adapt to the NFL game.

14. How has Laquan McGowan’s journey inspired others?

Laquan McGowan’s journey has inspired many aspiring athletes who may not fit the traditional mold of an NFL player. He has shown that with determination and hard work, dreams can be pursued regardless of size or position.

15. What obstacles has Laquan McGowan faced in his NFL pursuit?

Some of the obstacles faced by McGowan include the unconventional nature of his size and position, as well as the intense competition in the NFL.

Final Thoughts

Laquan McGowan may not have made it to the NFL yet, but his journey serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and determination. His unique blend of size, strength, and versatility has caught the attention of football fans worldwide. While his path to the NFL may be unconventional, McGowan continues to train and work towards his dream. Whether he eventually makes it to the NFL or not, his story will undoubtedly continue to inspire others to reach for their goals no matter what challenges they may face.



