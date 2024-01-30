

Is The Destiny 2 Expansion Pass Worth It?

Destiny 2, developed by Bungie, is a popular online multiplayer first-person shooter game that has garnered a massive following since its release in 2017. With the release of the game’s expansion passes, players are faced with a choice – should they invest in the Destiny 2 Expansion Pass? In this article, we will delve into the details of the expansion pass, provide five interesting facts and tricks about the game, answer fifteen common questions related to the topic, and offer some final thoughts on whether the Destiny 2 Expansion Pass is worth the investment.

What is the Destiny 2 Expansion Pass?

The Destiny 2 Expansion Pass is a digital content package that grants players access to the game’s two major expansions, Curse of Osiris and Warmind. These expansions introduce new storylines, locations, strikes, raids, and gear, expanding the overall Destiny 2 experience. The expansion pass is available for purchase separately or as part of the game’s various editions, such as the Digital Deluxe Edition or the Collector’s Edition.

Interesting Facts and Tricks about Destiny 2:

1. The Leviathan Raid: The Leviathan raid is one of the most challenging and rewarding activities in Destiny 2. It takes place on the massive spacecraft owned by Calus, the emperor of the Cabal. The raid offers unique encounters, puzzles, and boss battles, making it a favorite among hardcore players.

2. Exotic Weapons: Destiny 2 features a wide array of exotic weapons that possess unique perks and abilities. These weapons are highly sought after by players and provide a significant advantage in both PvE and PvP activities. Some notable exotic weapons include the Whisper of the Worm sniper rifle and the Ace of Spades hand cannon.

3. The Crucible: The Crucible is Destiny 2’s competitive multiplayer mode where players can engage in thrilling PvP battles. It features various game modes, such as Control, Clash, and Survival, and allows players to test their skills against other Guardians from around the world.

4. Public Events: Public events are dynamic, large-scale activities that occur in different locations across the game’s open-world environments. These events can be completed with other players in the game world, providing a cooperative and rewarding experience. Public events often yield valuable rewards and gear upgrades.

5. The Whisper of the Worm Mission: The Whisper of the Worm mission is a time-limited secret mission that rewards players with the Whisper of the Worm exotic sniper rifle. This mission is known for its challenging platforming sections and tough boss battles. It requires coordination, skill, and teamwork, making it a memorable experience for players.

Common Questions about the Destiny 2 Expansion Pass:

1. What content is included in the Destiny 2 Expansion Pass?

The expansion pass includes the Curse of Osiris and Warmind expansions, which offer new storylines, locations, strikes, raids, and gear.

2. Can I play the expansions without purchasing the expansion pass?

No, the expansions are only accessible through the purchase of the expansion pass.

3. Are the expansions necessary to enjoy Destiny 2?

While the base game offers a substantial amount of content, the expansions enhance the overall experience by introducing new activities and storylines. They are not essential but provide additional depth to the game.

4. Can I purchase the expansions separately?

Yes, the expansions can be purchased separately on their respective release dates.

5. Are there any exclusive rewards or gear tied to the expansion pass?

Yes, the expansion pass grants access to exclusive gear sets, weapons, and other rewards.

6. How much does the Destiny 2 Expansion Pass cost?

The price of the expansion pass varies depending on the platform and region. It is generally priced at around $30.

7. Are the expansions available for all platforms?

Yes, the expansions are available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

8. Can I play the expansions with my friends if they don’t have the expansion pass?

Yes, you can still play with your friends who do not own the expansions. However, they will not be able to access the expansion-specific activities.

9. How long does it take to complete the expansions’ content?

The time required to complete the expansions’ content varies depending on the player’s skill level and playstyle. On average, it takes around 10-20 hours to complete each expansion’s main story missions and activities.

10. Do I need to reach a certain level to play the expansions?

Yes, you need to have reached the required power level to access the expansion content. This level is usually higher than the base game’s level cap.

11. Will there be more expansions released in the future?

Bungie has announced plans to release additional expansions and content updates for Destiny 2 in the future.

12. Can I purchase the expansions after completing the base game’s content?

Yes, you can purchase and play the expansions at any time, even after completing the base game’s content.

13. Can I transfer my progress from the base game to the expansions?

Yes, your progress and character will carry over from the base game to the expansions.

14. Can I refund the expansion pass if I’m not satisfied with the content?

Refund policies vary depending on the platform and retailer from which you purchased the expansion pass. It is recommended to check the refund policy before making a purchase.

15. Is the expansion pass a one-time purchase?

Yes, the expansion pass grants permanent access to the Curse of Osiris and Warmind expansions.

Final Thoughts:

The Destiny 2 Expansion Pass offers a wealth of additional content for players who wish to dive deeper into the Destiny 2 universe. With new storylines, locations, strikes, raids, and gear, the expansions provide a fresh and exciting experience. However, whether the expansion pass is worth it ultimately depends on the player’s level of commitment and interest in the game. If you are a dedicated Destiny 2 player looking for more content and challenges, the expansion pass is a worthwhile investment. However, if you are a casual player who is satisfied with the base game’s content, the expansion pass may not be necessary. Consider your gaming preferences and budget before making a decision. Happy gaming!



