Jacksonville Jaguars Draft Picks 2017



The Jacksonville Jaguars have been making waves in the NFL with their strong draft picks in recent years, and the 2017 draft was no exception. In this article, we will delve into the Jaguars’ draft picks from that year, exploring their impact on the team and the league. Additionally, we will provide five interesting facts and tricks about the Jaguars’ draft picks in 2017, followed by fifteen commonly asked questions with their respective answers. Finally, we will conclude with some final thoughts on the Jaguars’ draft picks and their future in the NFL.

The 2017 NFL Draft was pivotal for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they aimed to build on the success of the previous seasons and solidify their position as contenders in the AFC South. Let’s take a closer look at their draft picks:

1. Leonard Fournette – Running Back (Round 1, 4th overall pick): The Jaguars’ top pick in 2017, Fournette made an immediate impact, becoming the team’s leading rusher in his rookie season. He brought a powerful running style and exceptional speed, making him a force to be reckoned with on the field.

2. Cam Robinson – Offensive Tackle (Round 2, 34th overall pick): Robinson provided much-needed stability to the Jaguars’ offensive line. His impressive strength and technique allowed him to protect the quarterback effectively, earning him a starting role right from the start.

3. Dawuane Smoot – Defensive End (Round 3, 68th overall pick): Smoot added depth to the Jaguars’ already formidable defensive line. Though he didn’t make an immediate impact as a starter, he showcased his ability to disrupt opposing offenses when given the opportunity.

4. Dede Westbrook – Wide Receiver (Round 4, 110th overall pick): Westbrook injected speed and agility into the Jaguars’ receiving corps. Despite battling injuries, he showed flashes of brilliance and proved to be a valuable asset in stretching the field.

5. Blair Brown – Linebacker (Round 5, 148th overall pick): Brown was a versatile linebacker who provided depth and athleticism to the Jaguars’ defense. Though primarily a backup, he showcased his potential and made some impactful plays when given the chance.

Now, let’s delve into five interesting facts and tricks about the Jaguars’ draft picks in 2017:

1. Leonard Fournette’s immediate impact: Fournette wasted no time in making a statement in the NFL. In his first game, he rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown, becoming the first player in Jaguars’ history to achieve this feat in their debut.

2. Cam Robinson’s durability: Since being drafted, Robinson has started every game he has played for the Jaguars. This level of durability is crucial for an offensive lineman, as it allows the team to rely on consistent protection for their quarterback.

3. Dede Westbrook’s breakout season: In his second season with the Jaguars, Westbrook emerged as a reliable target, catching 66 passes for 717 yards and five touchdowns. He showcased his ability to make big plays and became a favorite target for quarterback Gardner Minshew.

4. Dawuane Smoot’s development: While Smoot didn’t have an immediate impact, he steadily improved his skills over the years. In 2020, he recorded a career-high five sacks, proving his growth as a pass rusher.

5. Blair Brown’s special teams prowess: Although primarily a backup linebacker, Brown made a name for himself on special teams. His speed and tackling ability allowed him to make impactful plays on kickoff and punt coverage.

Now, let’s address some commonly asked questions about the Jaguars’ draft picks in 2017:

1. Did Leonard Fournette live up to expectations as a top pick?

Absolutely. Fournette had an immediate impact and became a key player in the Jaguars’ offense. He provided a much-needed balance and power to the team’s running game.

2. How has Cam Robinson improved the Jaguars’ offensive line?

Robinson’s presence has significantly improved the Jaguars’ offensive line. His strong technique and physicality have allowed him to protect the quarterback effectively, reducing sacks and providing more time for plays to develop.

3. What challenges did Dede Westbrook face in his rookie season?

Westbrook faced some injury setbacks in his rookie season, limiting his playing time. However, he showed flashes of brilliance and proved his potential when healthy.

4. How has Dawuane Smoot contributed to the Jaguars’ defense?

While Smoot hasn’t been a starter, he has provided depth to the Jaguars’ defensive line. He has showcased his ability to disrupt opposing offenses and has become a reliable rotational player.

5. What role does Blair Brown play on the Jaguars’ defense?

Brown primarily serves as a backup linebacker, providing depth and versatility to the defense. He has also excelled on special teams, making impactful plays in coverage.

6. Has Leonard Fournette been able to stay healthy throughout his career?

Fournette has faced some injury concerns throughout his career, but he has shown resilience and has been able to bounce back. In recent years, he has managed to stay relatively healthy and contribute consistently.

7. How does Cam Robinson compare to other offensive tackles in the league?

Robinson is often regarded as one of the better offensive tackles in the league. While he may not receive the same level of recognition as some other high-profile tackles, his consistent performance and durability make him a valuable asset to the Jaguars.

8. What sets Dede Westbrook apart from other wide receivers?

Westbrook’s speed and agility set him apart from other wide receivers. He has the ability to stretch the field and make big plays, making him a dangerous threat for opposing defenses.

9. Has Dawuane Smoot shown improvement since his rookie season?

Absolutely. Smoot has steadily improved his skills since his rookie season. He has become more effective as a pass rusher and has shown better discipline in defending the run.

10. How has Blair Brown contributed on special teams?

Brown has been a standout player on special teams, using his speed and tackling ability to make impactful plays on kickoff and punt coverage. His contributions in this area have not gone unnoticed by the coaching staff.

11. What other notable players were drafted in 2017?

Other notable players from the 2017 draft include Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Christian McCaffrey, and Alvin Kamara. While the Jaguars’ draft picks were impactful, they were not the only standout players from that year.

12. Have any of the Jaguars’ 2017 draft picks made the Pro Bowl?

As of now, Leonard Fournette is the only player from the Jaguars’ 2017 draft class to have made the Pro Bowl. However, several others have shown great potential and could potentially earn this honor in the future.

13. How have the Jaguars fared in the seasons following the 2017 draft?

The Jaguars experienced some success following the 2017 draft, reaching the AFC Championship game in the 2017 season. However, they have struggled in subsequent seasons and have undergone significant changes in coaching and personnel.

14. Did the Jaguars’ draft picks in 2017 help improve the team’s overall performance?

The Jaguars’ draft picks in 2017 certainly played a role in improving the team’s performance. Players like Fournette and Robinson became key contributors, adding depth and skill to their respective positions.

15. How have the Jaguars’ draft strategies evolved since 2017?

The Jaguars’ draft strategies have evolved over the years, with a focus on building a strong roster through the draft. They have placed an emphasis on selecting players who fit their team culture and have the potential for long-term success.

In conclusion, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ draft picks in 2017 proved to be impactful and helped solidify the team’s position as contenders in the NFL. Players like Leonard Fournette, Cam Robinson, Dede Westbrook, Dawuane Smoot, and Blair Brown have all contributed to the team’s success in various ways. Their performances have showcased their potential and have set the foundation for future success. As the Jaguars continue to build their roster through the draft, it will be exciting to see how these players develop and contribute in the years to come.



