

Just Got Rid of Cable? How Do I Watch Local Channels

In an era of streaming services and on-demand content, many people are opting to cut the cord and get rid of cable. While this can be a liberating move, it often leaves people wondering how they can still access their favorite local channels. Fortunately, there are several options available to ensure that you can still enjoy your local news, sports, and other programming. In this article, we will explore some ways to watch local channels after getting rid of cable, along with some interesting facts about the television industry.

1. Invest in an Antenna: One of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to access local channels is by using an antenna. With the right antenna, you can receive high-quality HD signals for free. Simply connect the antenna to your TV and scan for available channels.

2. Streaming Services: Many streaming services now offer local channel options. Platforms like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV provide access to local channels in select areas. However, it’s important to check if these services are available in your region before subscribing.

3. Locast: Locast is a non-profit organization that streams local channels for free in select cities. Available on various devices, Locast offers a convenient way to watch local programming without cable. However, it is important to note that Locast is currently only available in a limited number of cities.

4. Network Websites and Apps: Most major networks have their own websites and apps where you can watch full episodes of your favorite shows. However, access to live programming may be more limited. Nevertheless, this is a great option for catching up on missed episodes or watching specific shows.

5. Local News Apps: Many local news stations have their own apps that allow you to stream live broadcasts and catch up on previous news segments. These apps often provide breaking news alerts, weather updates, and other local content.

Interesting Facts about the Television Industry:

1. The first television remote control was called “Lazy Bones” and was connected to the TV by a cable.

2. The average American watches over four hours of television per day.

3. The first television broadcast took place in 1928 in New York City.

4. The most-watched television event in history was the 2015 Super Bowl, with over 114 million viewers.

5. The number of streaming subscribers surpassed cable subscribers for the first time in 2019.

Common Questions about Watching Local Channels without Cable:

1. Can I still watch local channels for free without cable?

Yes, you can watch local channels for free by using an antenna or streaming services like Locast.

2. Do I need an internet connection to watch local channels without cable?

While an internet connection is not necessary for watching local channels with an antenna, it is required for streaming services and network websites.

3. Can I watch local news on streaming services?

Yes, many streaming services offer local news channels in select areas.

4. Do I need a smart TV to watch local channels without cable?

No, you can watch local channels with an antenna on any TV with a built-in tuner or by using a digital converter box.

5. Can I record local channels without cable?

Yes, many streaming services offer cloud DVR services that allow you to record and watch local channels at your convenience.

6. Can I watch local channels on my mobile device?

Yes, many streaming services and network apps allow you to watch local channels on your mobile device.

7. What is the cost of streaming services that provide local channels?

The cost of streaming services varies, but they generally range from $30 to $60 per month.

8. Can I watch local channels outside of my home area?

It depends on the streaming service you choose. Some services only offer local channels in specific regions.

9. Is the quality of local channels the same with an antenna as with cable?

Yes, if you have a good signal, the quality of local channels with an antenna can be just as good as cable.

10. Are there any additional fees for watching local channels without cable?

There are no additional fees for watching local channels with an antenna. However, streaming services may have monthly subscription fees.

11. Can I watch local sports without cable?

Yes, many streaming services offer local sports channels or sports-specific streaming services.

12. Do I need an antenna for every TV in my house?

No, you can use a splitter to connect one antenna to multiple TVs.

13. Can I watch local channels in rural areas?

Yes, you can watch local channels in rural areas with an antenna, provided that you have a good signal.

14. Can I watch local channels in high definition without cable?

Yes, many local channels broadcast in high definition, and you can receive these signals with an antenna or streaming services that offer HD options.

In conclusion, cutting the cord doesn’t mean giving up on local channels. By utilizing antennas, streaming services, and network apps, you can continue to enjoy your favorite local programming. With the growing popularity of streaming services, it has become easier than ever to watch local channels without cable.





