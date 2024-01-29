

The Kansas City Chiefs 1970 Roster: Reliving the Glory Days

The Kansas City Chiefs have a rich history in American football, and their 1970 roster is often regarded as one of the greatest in the team’s history. Led by legendary head coach Hank Stram and boasting a roster filled with talented players, the Chiefs had an unforgettable season that culminated in their appearance in Super Bowl IV. In this article, we will delve into the details of the Kansas City Chiefs 1970 roster, exploring interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions that fans may have about this historic team.

Interesting Facts:

1. The 1970 Kansas City Chiefs were known for their dominant defense, which included several key players who would go on to have successful NFL careers. One of the standout players on defense was Willie Lanier, a Hall of Fame linebacker who is widely regarded as one of the best to ever play the position. Lanier’s leadership and playmaking abilities were crucial in the Chiefs’ success that season.

2. The Chiefs’ offense in 1970 was led by quarterback Len Dawson, a veteran signal-caller who played a pivotal role in the team’s Super Bowl run. Dawson’s accuracy and decision-making were instrumental in the Chiefs’ success, as he consistently made smart plays and avoided turnovers. He would go on to win the Super Bowl MVP award that year.

3. Another key player on the Chiefs’ offense was running back Mike Garrett. Despite his small stature, Garrett was a force to be reckoned with, using his agility and speed to elude defenders and make explosive plays. Garrett rushed for over 1,000 yards in the 1970 season, becoming the first Chiefs player to achieve this feat.

4. The 1970 Chiefs were known for their innovative offensive strategies, which included the use of the “Stack I” formation. This formation, developed by coach Hank Stram, involved lining up the running back directly behind the quarterback, with two fullbacks stacked behind the running back. The Stack I formation created confusion for opposing defenses and allowed the Chiefs to execute various running and passing plays effectively.

5. Super Bowl IV, held on January 11, 1970, was a historic game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Facing the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings, the Chiefs put on a masterful performance, winning the game 23-7. This victory marked the Chiefs’ first and only Super Bowl win to date and solidified their place in football history.

Tricks:

1. The Chiefs’ offense in 1970 used a variety of trick plays to keep opposing defenses off balance. One notable trick play was the “65 Toss Power Trap,” which became famous during Super Bowl IV. This play involved a misdirection, with Dawson faking a pass to one side while handing the ball off to the running back going in the opposite direction. The play was executed to perfection, resulting in a touchdown and showcasing the Chiefs’ innovative offensive strategies.

2. Another trick the Chiefs employed was the use of pre-snap motion to create confusion for the defense. Wide receivers would often shift positions or go in motion just before the snap, forcing the defense to adjust on the fly. This motion allowed the Chiefs to identify defensive coverages and exploit mismatches.

3. On defense, the Chiefs utilized a variety of blitz packages to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Willie Lanier, in particular, was known for his ability to time his blitzes perfectly, often catching quarterbacks off guard and disrupting their passing game.

4. The Chiefs’ special teams also had a few tricks up their sleeves. One notable trick play was the “fake punt pass,” where the punter would take the snap and instead of kicking the ball, throw a pass to a receiver downfield. This unexpected play caught many teams off guard and resulted in big gains for the Chiefs.

5. The Chiefs’ coaching staff, led by Hank Stram, was known for their meticulous preparation and attention to detail. They would often study film extensively, identifying patterns and tendencies of opposing teams. This preparation allowed the Chiefs to exploit weaknesses in their opponents’ game plans and gain a strategic advantage.

Common Questions:

1. Who was the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1970?

– The head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1970 was Hank Stram.

2. Who was the star player on defense for the Chiefs in 1970?

– Willie Lanier, a Hall of Fame linebacker, was the star player on defense for the Chiefs in 1970.

3. Who was the starting quarterback for the Chiefs in 1970?

– Len Dawson was the starting quarterback for the Chiefs in 1970.

4. Did the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in 1970?

– Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl IV in 1970.

5. What offensive formation did the Chiefs use in 1970?

– The Chiefs used the “Stack I” formation, developed by Hank Stram, in the 1970 season.

6. How many yards did Mike Garrett rush for in 1970?

– Mike Garrett rushed for over 1,000 yards in the 1970 season.

7. Was Hank Stram known for his innovative coaching strategies?

– Yes, Hank Stram was known for his innovative offensive strategies and attention to detail.

8. How did the Chiefs’ defense perform in the 1970 season?

– The Chiefs’ defense was dominant in the 1970 season, allowing the fewest points in the league and leading the team to Super Bowl victory.

9. What was the final score of Super Bowl IV?

– The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23-7 in Super Bowl IV.

10. Did Len Dawson win the Super Bowl MVP award in 1970?

– Yes, Len Dawson was named the Super Bowl MVP in 1970.

11. How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won in their history?

– The Chiefs have won one Super Bowl in their history, which occurred in 1970.

12. Who caught the touchdown pass on the famous “65 Toss Power Trap” play in Super Bowl IV?

– Mike Garrett caught the touchdown pass on the “65 Toss Power Trap” play in Super Bowl IV.

13. How many total yards did the Chiefs gain in Super Bowl IV?

– The Chiefs gained a total of 315 yards in Super Bowl IV.

14. Who did the Chiefs defeat in the AFC Championship game to advance to Super Bowl IV?

– The Chiefs defeated the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Championship game to advance to Super Bowl IV.

15. How many interceptions did the Chiefs’ defense record in the 1970 season?

– The Chiefs’ defense recorded 28 interceptions in the 1970 season.

Final Thoughts:

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 1970 roster showcased a combination of talent, innovative strategies, and a remarkable level of teamwork. This team will forever be remembered for their dominant defense, led by Willie Lanier, and their efficient offense, orchestrated by Len Dawson. Super Bowl IV was the pinnacle of their success, as they defeated the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings and brought home the Lombardi Trophy. The 1970 Chiefs will always hold a special place in the hearts of Chiefs fans, as they continue to inspire future generations of players and fans alike.



