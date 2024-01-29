Kansas City Chiefs Stats 2014



The Kansas City Chiefs had an impressive 2014 season, showcasing their talent and determination on the football field. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Kansas City Chiefs’ stats from the 2014 season, including some interesting facts and tricks. We will also answer common questions about the team’s performance during that year.

The 2014 season was a memorable one for the Kansas City Chiefs. They finished the regular season with a record of 9-7, narrowly missing a playoff spot. Despite falling short of the postseason, the Chiefs had several standout performances and achieved remarkable statistics throughout the year. Let’s delve into some of the most intriguing aspects of the team’s 2014 campaign.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Record-Breaking Defense:

The Chiefs boasted one of the league’s most formidable defenses in 2014, setting a franchise record for the fewest touchdown passes allowed in a single season. They only permitted 18 passing touchdowns, which was the lowest in the NFL that year.

2. Jamaal Charles’ Dominance:

Running back Jamaal Charles proved to be a key offensive weapon for the Chiefs in 2014. He recorded 1,033 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, along with 291 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. Charles’ versatility and explosiveness were crucial to the team’s success that season.

3. Alex Smith’s Efficiency:

Quarterback Alex Smith showcased his efficiency and ability to protect the football in 2014. He threw for 3,265 yards, 18 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. Smith’s ability to limit turnovers and make smart decisions on the field contributed significantly to the Chiefs’ offensive production.

4. Defensive Standouts:

The Chiefs had several defensive standouts in 2014. Linebacker Justin Houston recorded a remarkable 22 sacks, leading the NFL that season. Additionally, safety Ron Parker and linebacker Derrick Johnson both had impressive performances, each contributing four interceptions.

5. Special Teams Excellence:

The Chiefs’ special teams unit played a pivotal role in their success during the 2014 season. Kicker Cairo Santos made 25 out of 30 field goal attempts, including a game-winner against the San Diego Chargers. Punter Dustin Colquitt also had a stellar year, averaging 46.8 yards per punt.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Did the Chiefs make the playoffs in 2014?

No, the Chiefs narrowly missed the playoffs in 2014, finishing with a record of 9-7.

2. Who was the leading receiver for the Chiefs in 2014?

The leading receiver for the Chiefs in 2014 was tight end Travis Kelce, who recorded 862 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

3. How many interceptions did the Chiefs’ defense have in 2014?

The Chiefs’ defense intercepted a total of 14 passes during the 2014 season.

4. Who was the head coach of the Chiefs in 2014?

Andy Reid served as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2014 season.

5. How many rushing yards did Jamaal Charles have in 2014?

Jamaal Charles rushed for 1,033 yards in the 2014 season.

6. Did the Chiefs have any Pro Bowl players in 2014?

Yes, the Chiefs had four Pro Bowl players in 2014: running back Jamaal Charles, outside linebacker Justin Houston, strong safety Eric Berry, and punter Dustin Colquitt.

7. How many sacks did Justin Houston have in 2014?

Justin Houston had a remarkable 22 sacks during the 2014 season, leading the entire NFL.

8. What was the Chiefs’ record in divisional games in 2014?

The Chiefs had a record of 4-2 in divisional games during the 2014 season.

9. How many touchdowns did Alex Smith throw in 2014?

Alex Smith threw 18 touchdown passes in the 2014 season.

10. Who did the Chiefs’ defense allow the fewest passing touchdowns to in 2014?

The Chiefs’ defense allowed the fewest passing touchdowns (18) in the entire league during the 2014 season.

11. What was the Chiefs’ longest winning streak in 2014?

The Chiefs’ longest winning streak in 2014 was five games, from Week 5 to Week 9.

12. How many yards did the Chiefs’ defense surrender per game in 2014?

The Chiefs’ defense allowed an average of 330.5 yards per game during the 2014 season.

13. Were there any notable injuries impacting the Chiefs’ 2014 season?

Yes, the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, Alex Smith, suffered a lacerated spleen that caused him to miss one game towards the end of the season.

14. What was the Chiefs’ overall offensive ranking in 2014?

The Chiefs ranked 25th in the NFL in total offense during the 2014 season.

15. Did the Chiefs have any memorable comeback victories in 2014?

Yes, the Chiefs had a notable comeback victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11, winning 24-20 after being down by 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Final Thoughts:

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2014 season was marked by outstanding defensive performances, Jamaal Charles’ dominance, and the team’s ability to compete against tough opponents. Although they fell short of making the playoffs, the Chiefs showcased their resilience and determination throughout the year. The record-breaking defense, Alex Smith’s efficiency, and the impressive special teams play were some of the highlights of the season. Overall, the 2014 campaign was an important stepping stone for the Chiefs, setting the stage for future success.



