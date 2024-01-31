Kent State Football Players In Nfl



Kent State Football Players in the NFL: Rising Stars and Hidden Gems

Kent State University, located in Kent, Ohio, may not be widely known for its football program, but it has produced its fair share of talented athletes who have gone on to have successful careers in the National Football League (NFL). Over the years, several Kent State football players have made their mark in the NFL, proving that talent can be found in unexpected places. In this article, we will explore the journey of Kent State football players in the NFL, uncover interesting facts and tricks, answer common questions, and ultimately reflect on the impact of this lesser-known football program in the world of professional football.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Julian Edelman’s Unconventional Path to Success:

One of the most notable Kent State football alumni is Julian Edelman, who played a pivotal role in the New England Patriots’ success during his time in the NFL. What makes Edelman’s story intriguing is that he initially played quarterback at Kent State before transitioning to wide receiver in the NFL. This position switch allowed Edelman to utilize his athleticism and versatility, which ultimately led to his success as a wide receiver and punt returner.

2. The Underrated Talent of Josh Cribbs:

Another standout from Kent State is Josh Cribbs, who made a name for himself as a return specialist during his NFL career. Cribbs holds the record for the most kickoff return touchdowns in NFL history, with eight. Despite not being highly recruited out of college, Cribbs used his exceptional speed and agility to become a force to be reckoned with in the league.

3. James Harrison’s Unwavering Determination:

James Harrison, a former Kent State football player, had an incredible journey in the NFL. After going undrafted in 2002, Harrison signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. He faced numerous setbacks and rejections throughout his career but never gave up. Harrison eventually became one of the most dominant defensive players in the league, winning two Super Bowl championships and earning five Pro Bowl selections.

4. The Rise of Antonio Gates:

Antonio Gates, a basketball player turned tight end, is yet another Kent State football alum who defied expectations. Gates played basketball at Kent State but caught the attention of NFL scouts due to his size and athleticism. Despite not playing college football, Gates signed with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent and went on to have a Hall of Fame-worthy career. He holds multiple NFL records for tight ends and was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times.

5. Dri Archer’s Blazing Speed:

Dri Archer, a former Kent State running back, wowed the NFL with his incredible speed. Archer ran a blistering 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2014, earning him the title of the fastest player in the draft. Although he didn’t achieve the same level of success as some of his Kent State counterparts, Archer’s speed and explosiveness made him an exciting prospect.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How many Kent State football players have made it to the NFL?

As of 2021, over 40 Kent State football players have made it to the NFL. This number includes both current and former players.

2. Who is the most successful Kent State NFL player?

Julian Edelman is often regarded as the most successful Kent State NFL player. His contributions to the New England Patriots, including winning three Super Bowl championships and earning Super Bowl MVP honors, solidify his place at the top.

3. What other notable NFL players are from Kent State?

In addition to the previously mentioned players, notable NFL players from Kent State include Jack Lambert, Nick Saban, and James Harrison.

4. What is the Kent State football program known for?

While not a football powerhouse, the Kent State football program is known for producing talented athletes who possess a strong work ethic and determination. Many Kent State players have gone on to have successful careers despite facing various obstacles.

5. Have any Kent State players won Super Bowls?

Yes, several Kent State football players have won Super Bowl championships, with Julian Edelman, James Harrison, and Nick Saban among them.

6. How does Kent State’s football program compare to other universities?

Kent State’s football program may not have the same level of prestige as some larger universities, but it has consistently produced NFL-caliber talent. The program’s ability to develop players and provide opportunities for success is commendable.

7. Are there any current NFL stars from Kent State?

At present, the most notable current NFL star from Kent State is Julian Edelman, who recently retired. However, there are several other Kent State players currently in the league, such as Chris Kiffin, Nate Holley, and Derek Adams.

8. What positions do Kent State players excel in the NFL?

Kent State players have excelled in various positions in the NFL, including wide receiver (Julian Edelman), return specialist (Josh Cribbs), tight end (Antonio Gates), and linebacker (James Harrison).

9. How does Kent State’s football program help players transition to the NFL?

Kent State’s football program focuses on player development and prepares athletes for the next level through rigorous training, coaching, and a strong support system. This preparation helps players transition smoothly to the NFL.

10. Are Kent State players often overlooked in the NFL Draft?

Kent State players have occasionally been overlooked in the NFL Draft due to the program’s lack of national recognition. However, this has not hindered the success of those who have made it to the league.

11. What impact do Kent State players have on the NFL?

Kent State players bring a unique perspective and work ethic to the NFL. As they often face adversity and have to work harder to prove themselves, they bring a hunger and determination that can propel them to success.

12. How does Kent State’s football program inspire other aspiring athletes?

Kent State’s football program serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, showing that talent can come from unexpected places. It teaches the importance of hard work, perseverance, and making the most of opportunities.

13. Are there any current Kent State players expected to make it to the NFL?

While it is challenging to predict future success, there are always talented players emerging from Kent State who could potentially make it to the NFL. It is a testament to the program’s ability to develop athletes.

14. What role does Kent State’s football program play in the local community?

Kent State’s football program serves as a source of pride for the local community, bringing people together and providing entertainment. It also inspires young athletes to pursue their dreams in sports.

15. How has the success of Kent State players impacted the university’s football program?

The success of Kent State players in the NFL has brought national attention to the university’s football program. It has helped attract talented recruits and has elevated the program’s reputation within the football community.

Final Thoughts:

The journey of Kent State football players in the NFL is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and perseverance. Despite not being a traditional football powerhouse, Kent State has consistently produced talented players who have made a significant impact in the NFL. From Julian Edelman’s transition from quarterback to wide receiver to Antonio Gates’ basketball-to-football conversion, Kent State players have showcased their versatility and athleticism. These athletes have proven that talent can be found in unexpected places, inspiring aspiring athletes to pursue their dreams regardless of their circumstances. So, the next time you watch an NFL game, keep an eye out for these hidden gems from Kent State University, as they continue to make their mark in the world of professional football.



