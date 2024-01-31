Kevin Toliver Ii Lsu Nfl Draft Profile



Kevin Toliver II is a talented cornerback from Louisiana State University (LSU) who has generated significant buzz as a potential NFL draft pick. With his exceptional skills, impressive football instincts, and strong work ethic, Toliver has proven himself as a force to be reckoned with on the field. In this article, we will delve into Toliver’s NFL draft profile, highlighting his strengths, weaknesses, and potential impact at the professional level. Additionally, we will explore five interesting facts about Toliver, provide some useful tips and tricks, answer fifteen common questions, and conclude with final thoughts on his prospects in the NFL.

Kevin Toliver II NFL Draft Profile:

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 192 lbs

School: Louisiana State University (LSU)

Class: Junior

Strengths:

1. Physicality: Toliver possesses exceptional size and strength for a cornerback, allowing him to match up effectively against taller and more physical receivers.

2. Coverage Skills: One of Toliver’s greatest assets is his ability to lock down opposing receivers in man coverage. His fluid hips, excellent footwork, and quick reactions allow him to stay step-for-step with his assignments.

3. Ball Skills: Toliver has a knack for making plays on the ball, evidenced by his impressive career interception total at LSU. His long arms and excellent timing enable him to disrupt passes and come away with interceptions.

4. Run Support: Toliver is not just a coverage specialist; he also excels in run support. He is not afraid to come up and deliver a hit, showing great willingness to contribute in defending against the run.

5. Experience: Having played three seasons at LSU, Toliver has faced some of the best college receivers in the country. This experience against top competition has helped him develop into a well-rounded cornerback ready for the NFL.

Weaknesses:

1. Inconsistency: Toliver has shown signs of inconsistency throughout his college career, occasionally struggling with technique and mental lapses. However, with proper coaching and development, he has the potential to iron out these issues.

2. Tackling Technique: While Toliver is willing to get involved in run defense, his tackling technique could use some refinement. He occasionally relies too much on his athleticism and needs to work on wrapping up securely to prevent missed tackles.

3. Recovery Speed: Although Toliver possesses good speed for his size, he can struggle to recover when beaten initially in coverage. Improving his recovery speed will be crucial at the next level.

4. Press Technique: Toliver has the physical tools to excel in press coverage, but his technique in this area needs improvement. He must refine his hand placement and timing to effectively jam receivers at the line of scrimmage.

5. Limited Production: Despite his undeniable talent, Toliver’s production in college has been somewhat underwhelming. This could be attributed to a combination of factors, including scheme limitations and occasional lapses in focus.

Now, let’s explore some interesting facts about Kevin Toliver II:

1. Football Runs in the Family: Toliver’s father, Kevin Toliver Sr., also played college football at LSU. He was a standout linebacker for the Tigers in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

2. Five-Star Recruit: Toliver was one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the country coming out of high school. He was rated as a five-star prospect and the top cornerback in the class of 2015 by many recruiting services.

3. Early Impact at LSU: Toliver wasted no time making an impact at LSU, starting nine games as a true freshman in 2015. This immediate contribution speaks to his talent and readiness for the college game.

4. Versatile Athlete: In addition to his football prowess, Toliver was an accomplished track and field athlete in high school. He competed in both the long jump and triple jump, showcasing his overall athleticism.

5. Community Involvement: Toliver has been actively involved in community service throughout his college career, regularly participating in LSU’s outreach programs and engaging with local youth.

Tips and Tricks for Aspiring Cornerbacks:

1. Master Your Footwork: Footwork is crucial for a cornerback, as it enables quick changes of direction and the ability to mirror receivers effectively. Focus on agility drills and footwork exercises to improve this aspect of your game.

2. Study Film: Watching film is an invaluable tool for any cornerback. Analyze your opponents’ tendencies, study route concepts, and learn from your own performances to identify areas for improvement.

3. Develop Your Ball Skills: Practice catching passes from different angles, work on hand-eye coordination drills, and focus on tracking the ball in flight. The ability to make plays on the ball can be a game-changer for a cornerback.

4. Improve Strength and Conditioning: A cornerback needs to possess both strength and speed. Incorporate weightlifting, plyometrics, and speed drills into your training regimen to maximize your physical capabilities.

5. Mental Toughness: Playing cornerback can be mentally challenging, as you are often matched up against elite receivers. Cultivate mental toughness, focus, and a short memory to bounce back quickly from any mistakes or setbacks.

Now, let’s address fifteen common questions about Kevin Toliver II:

1. What makes Kevin Toliver II an attractive NFL draft prospect?

Toliver’s combination of size, coverage skills, and physicality make him an intriguing prospect for NFL teams in need of a lockdown cornerback.

2. Which NFL teams could be interested in drafting Toliver?

Several teams with cornerback needs, such as the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Carolina Panthers, could be potential suitors for Toliver.

3. How does Toliver’s size give him an advantage at cornerback?

Toliver’s 6’2″ frame gives him the ability to match up against taller receivers effectively, disrupt passes, and contest jump balls.

4. Has Toliver faced top-tier competition in college?

Yes, Toliver has faced some of the best college receivers in the SEC, including the likes of Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Georgia’s A.J. Green.

5. What areas does Toliver need to improve upon to succeed in the NFL?

Toliver needs to work on his consistency, tackling technique, recovery speed, press technique, and overall production to excel at the next level.

6. Can Toliver contribute immediately as a rookie?

While Toliver possesses the physical tools to contribute early on, his development and adjustment to the speed of the NFL will ultimately determine his immediate impact.

7. What sets Toliver apart from other cornerback prospects in this year’s draft class?

Toliver’s size, physicality, and ball skills differentiate him from other prospects. His ability to disrupt passes and make plays on the ball is a valuable asset.

8. Does Toliver have the potential to become a lockdown cornerback in the NFL?

With proper development and coaching, Toliver has the potential to become a lockdown cornerback at the professional level. His physical attributes and coverage skills make this a possibility.

9. How does Toliver fare in zone coverage?

While Toliver is primarily known for his man coverage skills, he has shown the ability to effectively read and react in zone coverage schemes.

10. What is Toliver’s injury history?

Toliver has been relatively healthy throughout his career at LSU, with no significant injuries that have caused him to miss substantial playing time.

11. How does Toliver perform against bigger, physical receivers?

Toliver’s size and strength make him well-suited to match up against bigger receivers. His physicality allows him to disrupt their routes and make it difficult for them to gain separation.

12. Can Toliver make an impact on special teams?

Toliver’s athleticism and willingness to contribute in run defense make him a viable candidate for special teams duties, such as kick coverage.

13. What are some notable plays or highlights from Toliver’s college career?

Toliver has made numerous impressive plays throughout his college career, including interceptions, pass deflections, and crucial tackles in key moments of games.

14. How coachable is Toliver?

Toliver has demonstrated the ability to take coaching and make adjustments throughout his college career. His willingness to improve and learn from his mistakes bodes well for his future development.

15. What intangibles does Toliver bring to an NFL team?

Toliver’s work ethic, competitiveness, and dedication to the game are all intangibles that can contribute to his success at the next level.

In conclusion, Kevin Toliver II possesses the necessary physical tools, coverage skills, and football instincts to succeed as a cornerback in the NFL. While he may have areas to refine and improve upon, his talent and potential make him an enticing prospect for teams in need of secondary help. With the right coaching and development, Toliver has the potential to make a significant impact at the professional level and become a key contributor for an NFL team.



