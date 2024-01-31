

Kick And Punt Returners 2016: The Unsung Heroes of the Game

In the world of American football, the spotlight often shines on the quarterbacks, receivers, and running backs. But there is a group of players who often go unnoticed – the kick and punt returners. These players possess exceptional speed, agility, and fearlessness, making them essential to their teams’ success. In this article, we will explore the world of kick and punt returners in 2016, including some interesting facts, tricks, common questions, and final thoughts on their impact in the game.

Interesting Facts about Kick and Punt Returners:

1. Devin Hester – The King of Returners: When discussing the greatest returners of all time, one name stands out – Devin Hester. Throughout his career, Hester amassed an astonishing 19 return touchdowns, including both kickoffs and punts. His electrifying speed and elusive moves made him a nightmare for opposing teams. Hester’s record is a testament to the impact a great returner can have on the game.

2. The Longest Punt Return in NFL History: On September 28, 2003, Chicago Bears’ returner Nathan Vasher etched his name in the history books by returning a punt an incredible 108 yards for a touchdown. Vasher’s record-breaking return showcased the importance of field vision and decision-making in a kick or punt return.

3. The Most Kick Return Touchdowns in a Single Season: In 2016, Cordarrelle Patterson of the Minnesota Vikings set a new NFL record by returning five kickoffs for touchdowns in a single season. Patterson’s blazing speed and ability to find open lanes made him an invaluable asset to his team’s special teams unit.

4. The Art of Fair Catch: While fans appreciate the excitement of a return touchdown, sometimes it’s better to play it safe. A fair catch allows the returner to catch the ball without being tackled, giving their team better field position. Experienced returners know when to call for a fair catch, weighing the risk of being tackled against the potential gain of a return.

5. The Importance of Ball Security: As a returner, holding onto the ball is of paramount importance. Fumbles can be devastating, shifting momentum in favor of the opposing team. Returners are trained to secure the ball tightly using techniques such as the “high and tight” grip, ensuring they protect the team’s possession.

Tricks of the Trade:

1. Changing Speed: Returners often use changes in speed to deceive defenders. By starting slow and then accelerating at the right moment, they can catch defenders off guard and create separation.

2. Setting Up Blocks: Great returners have a knack for setting up their blockers. They use subtle moves and angles to manipulate defenders, creating openings for themselves or their teammates.

3. Reading the Coverage: Returners must quickly assess the coverage team’s positioning and adjust their strategy accordingly. Identifying gaps and weaknesses allows them to exploit the defense and maximize their return.

4. Utilizing Vision: Exceptional returners possess excellent peripheral vision, allowing them to see potential lanes and blockers without losing focus on the ball. This skill enables them to navigate through traffic and find open spaces.

5. Maintaining Balance: Returners must be able to maintain balance and absorb contact while still moving forward. They often employ techniques like the “bounce step” or “spin move” to elude tacklers and stay on their feet.

Common Questions about Kick and Punt Returners:

1. How are kick and punt returners selected?

Kick and punt returners are typically chosen based on their speed, agility, and ball-handling skills. Coaches look for players with the ability to make quick decisions, read the field, and create explosive plays.

2. Can a kick or punt returner also play other positions?

Yes, many returners also contribute in other areas of the game. Some returners are wide receivers or running backs who possess the necessary skills to excel in both roles.

3. What is the primary role of a returner?

The primary role of a returner is to catch the ball cleanly and gain as many yards as possible while avoiding tackles. Returners are responsible for giving their team the best field position to start their offensive drives.

4. Why do returners sometimes call for a fair catch?

Returners call for a fair catch when they anticipate heavy coverage or are unable to gain significant yardage. It prevents the risk of losing possession and ensures a safe catch.

5. How do returners communicate with their blockers?

Returners and blockers communicate through hand signals and pre-determined plans. These signals help the returner identify the intended path and allow blockers to anticipate their moves.

6. Are there any specific rules for kick and punt returns?

Yes, there are specific rules governing kick and punt returns. For example, on a kickoff, the ball must travel at least ten yards before the returner can touch it. Additionally, once a punt is caught, the returner is not allowed to advance beyond the spot of the catch.

7. How do returners avoid getting tackled?

Returners utilize their speed, agility, and vision to avoid tackles. They employ evasive moves, such as jukes, spins, or stiff arms, to elude defenders and create separation.

8. What impact can a great returner have on a game?

A great returner can completely shift the momentum of a game with a single return touchdown. They can energize the team, demoralize the opposition, and provide excellent field position for their offense.

9. Do returners face any risks or challenges?

Returners face the risk of injury due to the high-speed collisions involved in returning kicks and punts. They also need to make quick decisions under pressure and maintain focus amidst chaotic situations.

10. Are there any returners known for their longevity in the game?

Devin Hester, mentioned earlier, is one of the most notable returners known for his longevity. He maintained his prowess as a returner throughout his career, showcasing the value of experience and skill.

11. Can returners be successful without exceptional speed?

While speed is a significant advantage for returners, exceptional vision, agility, and field awareness can compensate for a lack of top-end speed. Returners who possess these qualities can still have a significant impact on the game.

12. How do returners stay mentally focused during a return?

Returners must stay mentally focused by maintaining situational awareness, reading the field, and making split-second decisions. They must also block out distractions and trust their instincts.

13. Are returners responsible for catching every kick or punt?

Returners are expected to catch every kick or punt within their range. However, if the ball is kicked too deep or the returner determines it’s too risky, they may opt for a touchback or a fair catch.

14. What are some key qualities scouts look for in potential returners?

Scouts look for speed, quickness, agility, balance, hands, decision-making ability, and field vision when evaluating potential returners. Consistency and the ability to create explosive plays are highly valued.

15. How does weather affect kick and punt returns?

Weather conditions, such as rain or strong wind, can significantly impact kick and punt returns. Slippery surfaces make it more challenging to maintain balance, and wind can affect the trajectory and distance of the kicks.

Final Thoughts:

Kick and punt returners are often the unsung heroes of the game. Their ability to create explosive plays, shift momentum, and provide excellent field position is invaluable to their teams. From the legendary Devin Hester to the record-breaking performances of Cordarrelle Patterson, these special teams players have left an indelible mark on the sport. So, the next time you watch a game, take a moment to appreciate the skill, speed, and fearlessness of the kick and punt returners – the unsung heroes who make American football even more electrifying.



