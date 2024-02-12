

Kids Songs About Moses: Teaching Children about the Biblical Hero

In the year 2024, it’s important to continue teaching children about the heroes of the Bible, and one such hero is Moses. Moses is a significant figure in the Bible, known for leading the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt and receiving the Ten Commandments from God. To make learning about Moses engaging and fun for kids, there are various songs available that creatively tell his story. In this article, we will explore nine kids songs about Moses, providing interesting details about each, and ultimately, help children connect with this remarkable biblical character.

1. “Moses, Moses” – This catchy song introduces children to Moses and his journey. It highlights his birth, his adoption by Pharaoh’s daughter, and his eventual call from God to lead the Israelites to freedom. The song emphasizes Moses’ bravery and faith in God, encouraging children to be courageous and trust in their own faith.

2. “Pharaoh, Pharaoh” – This lively song engages children with its catchy tune and repetitive lyrics. It tells the story of Moses confronting Pharaoh and demanding the release of the Israelites. The song also emphasizes the plagues that were sent by God to convince Pharaoh to let the Israelites go. Through this song, children can learn about the power of faith and perseverance.

3. “Let My People Go” – Sung to the tune of the traditional spiritual song, “Go Down Moses,” this song focuses on the famous words Moses spoke to Pharaoh. It highlights the importance of freedom and justice, teaching children about the significance of standing up for what is right. The song also reminds children of God’s power to deliver His people from oppression.

4. “The Ten Commandments” – This song creatively teaches children about the Ten Commandments that Moses received from God. Each commandment is sung in a memorable and engaging way, making it easier for children to remember them. By learning the commandments through song, children can understand the importance of living a life that aligns with God’s teachings.

5. “Moses and the Burning Bush” – This song tells the story of Moses’ encounter with the burning bush, where God speaks to him and reveals His plan. It emphasizes Moses’ initial hesitation and doubts, but ultimately showcases his obedience and trust in God. Through this song, children can learn about the power of God’s guidance and how He equips His chosen ones for their tasks.

6. “The Red Sea Song” – This song recounts the miraculous parting of the Red Sea, allowing the Israelites to cross to safety while the pursuing Egyptian army is swallowed by the waters. It highlights Moses’ unwavering trust in God’s power and the deliverance of His people. Through this song, children can learn about the importance of faith and witnessing God’s miracles.

7. “Moses and the Rock” – In this song, children learn about the incident where Moses struck a rock to provide water for the thirsty Israelites in the wilderness. It emphasizes the importance of relying on God for our needs and the consequences of not following His instructions. Through this song, children can learn about obedience and the consequences of our actions.

8. “The Promised Land” – This song celebrates Moses’ journey with the Israelites towards the Promised Land. It highlights their perseverance and faith in God’s promises, even in the face of challenges. The song encourages children to trust in God’s plan and to remain steadfast in their own journeys.

9. “Moses, God’s Hero” – This song celebrates Moses as a hero chosen by God to lead His people. It focuses on his courage, faith, and unwavering dedication to God’s commandments. Through this song, children can learn about the qualities of a true hero and be inspired to emulate Moses’ character.

Now that we’ve explored these wonderful kids songs about Moses, let’s answer some common questions children may have about this biblical hero:

1. Who was Moses?

Moses was a prophet and the leader who led the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt, as described in the Bible.

2. How did Moses talk to God?

Moses spoke to God through a burning bush, where God revealed His plan for him.

3. What were the Ten Commandments?

The Ten Commandments were a set of moral and religious laws given to Moses by God on Mount Sinai. They serve as guidelines for living a righteous life.

4. How did Moses part the Red Sea?

Moses raised his staff, and with God’s power, the Red Sea was miraculously divided, creating a path for the Israelites to cross safely.

5. Why did Moses strike the rock?

Moses struck the rock in disobedience to God’s instructions, which resulted in him being prohibited from entering the Promised Land.

6. How did Moses lead the Israelites?

Moses led the Israelites through the wilderness with God’s guidance and delivered the Ten Commandments to them.

7. Why is Moses considered a hero?

Moses is considered a hero because he fearlessly confronted Pharaoh, led the Israelites to freedom, and faithfully followed God’s commands.

8. What is the Promised Land?

The Promised Land refers to the land of Canaan, which God promised to give to the Israelites as their inheritance.

9. How long did Moses lead the Israelites?

Moses led the Israelites for forty years, guiding them through the wilderness until they reached the outskirts of the Promised Land.

10. Did Moses have any siblings?

Yes, Moses had a sister named Miriam and a brother named Aaron.

11. Did Moses have any children?

Yes, Moses had two sons, Gershom and Eliezer.

12. How old was Moses when he died?

Moses died at the age of 120.

13. What is the significance of the burning bush?

The burning bush symbolizes God’s presence and His call for Moses to lead His people out of slavery.

14. What is the significance of the Ten Commandments?

The Ten Commandments serve as a moral and spiritual guide for believers, teaching them how to live in accordance with God’s will.

15. How did Moses receive the Ten Commandments?

Moses received the Ten Commandments directly from God on Mount Sinai.

16. What happened to Moses’ staff?

Moses’ staff played a significant role throughout his journey, but its whereabouts after his death are unknown.

17. How did Moses die?

According to the Bible, Moses died on Mount Nebo and was buried by God Himself.

In conclusion, teaching children about Moses through engaging songs is an effective way to instill important values and lessons from the Bible. These nine kids songs about Moses provide a fun and memorable approach to learning about this remarkable biblical hero. By singing along to these songs and answering common questions about Moses, children can develop a deeper understanding of his story and be inspired to follow in his footsteps of faith and obedience.



