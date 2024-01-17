Killing the Colorado Discovery Channel When to Watch



Title: Killing the Colorado: Discovery Channel’s Eye-Opening Documentary Series

Introduction:

The Discovery Channel’s groundbreaking documentary series, “Killing the Colorado,” sheds light on the critical water crisis unfolding in the Colorado River basin. With its captivating storytelling and in-depth analysis, this series has become a must-watch for anyone concerned about the future of water resources. In this article, we will explore when you can catch this thought-provoking series, along with five intriguing facts about the documentary. Lastly, we will address some common questions viewers may have, providing comprehensive answers.

When to Watch:

“Killing the Colorado” aired on the Discovery Channel in the United States on August 4, 2016. However, the series is still available for streaming on various platforms, including the Discovery Channel website, allowing viewers to access it at their convenience. It is a six-part series, with each episode running for approximately one hour.

5 Interesting Facts about “Killing the Colorado”:

1. Award-Winning Documentary: “Killing the Colorado” received widespread critical acclaim and won the prestigious Peabody Award in 2017 for its exceptional storytelling and insightful exploration of the water crisis.

2. Uncovering the Water Crisis: The documentary series masterfully exposes the complex issues surrounding the Colorado River basin, highlighting how the overuse and mismanagement of water resources have led to its gradual demise.

3. Diverse Perspectives: By featuring interviews with farmers, environmentalists, policy experts, and scientists, “Killing the Colorado” presents a comprehensive and balanced view of the crisis, allowing viewers to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by various stakeholders.

4. Eye-Opening Statistics: The documentary reveals shocking statistics, such as the fact that the Colorado River no longer reaches the sea, as it once did. It also explores the impact of droughts and population growth on water availability in the region.

5. Call to Action: “Killing the Colorado” not only educates viewers about the severity of the water crisis but also inspires them to take action. The series emphasizes the need for sustainable water management policies and encourages viewers to make conscious choices to conserve water in their daily lives.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Why is the Colorado River important?

The Colorado River is vital for agriculture, providing water to approximately 40 million people across seven U.S. states, as well as supporting diverse ecosystems.

2. What caused the water crisis in the Colorado River basin?

A combination of factors, including overuse by agriculture, population growth, climate change, and inadequate water management policies, have contributed to the crisis.

3. How does “Killing the Colorado” address the water crisis?

The documentary delves into the causes and effects of the crisis, featuring interviews with experts and exploring potential solutions.

4. Can “Killing the Colorado” offer solutions to the crisis?

While the series doesn’t provide a definitive solution, it highlights the importance of sustainable water management and encourages viewers to advocate for change.

5. What are the consequences of the water crisis?

The water crisis in the Colorado River basin has severe implications, including water scarcity, ecological damage, and economic impacts on agriculture and tourism.

6. How can individuals help address the crisis?

Viewers are encouraged to conserve water in their daily lives, support organizations working towards sustainable water management, and advocate for policy changes.

7. What is the significance of winning a Peabody Award?

The Peabody Award recognizes excellence in storytelling and documentary filmmaking, underscoring the impact and quality of “Killing the Colorado.”

8. How long is each episode of the series?

Each episode of “Killing the Colorado” has a runtime of approximately one hour.

9. Can I watch the series outside the United States?

The series is available for streaming on various platforms worldwide, enabling viewers outside the United States to access and watch it.

10. Is “Killing the Colorado” suitable for all ages?

While the documentary addresses complex issues, it is suitable for mature audiences, providing valuable insights into the water crisis.

11. Does the series propose any legal or policy changes?

“Killing the Colorado” highlights the need for improved water management policies, but it does not propose specific legal changes.

12. Are there any other documentaries on similar topics?

Several other documentaries explore water-related issues, such as “Flow: For Love of Water” and “Water & Power: A California Heist.”

13. Can the crisis in the Colorado River basin be reversed?

While challenging, the crisis can be mitigated through sustainable water management practices and collective action.

14. Is “Killing the Colorado” available with closed captions or subtitles?

Yes, the series offers closed captions and subtitles in multiple languages, ensuring accessibility for a wider audience.

Conclusion:

“Killing the Colorado” is a must-watch documentary series that sheds light on the water crisis in the Colorado River basin. With its gripping storytelling and eye-opening facts, it raises awareness about the urgent need to address this critical issue. By watching and engaging with this series, viewers can become informed advocates for sustainable water management and contribute to the preservation of this vital resource.





