[ad_1]

Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Best Build Guide

Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is an action role-playing game that offers a vast open world filled with adventures and quests. As you delve deeper into the game, it becomes crucial to create a powerful build that suits your playstyle. In this article, we will explore the best build for Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Best Build: Mage

While Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning offers multiple classes to choose from, the Mage build stands out as one of the most powerful and versatile options. This build focuses on harnessing the power of magic to deal devastating damage to enemies. Here are the key elements to consider when creating a Mage build:

1. Skill Allocation:

– Sorcery: Invest heavily in this skill tree to unlock powerful spells and abilities. Key skills to prioritize include Elemental Rage, Meteor, and Storm Bolt.

– Sagecraft: Allocate some points to this skill tree to enhance your staff and gem crafting abilities. This will allow you to create more potent gems to enhance your spells.

– Alchemy: Invest a few points in Alchemy to craft powerful potions that can boost your magical abilities and provide healing during intense battles.

2. Weapon Choice:

– Staff: The staff is the primary weapon for a Mage build, as it enhances your magical abilities and provides additional bonuses to spellcasting. Look for staves that offer bonuses to elemental damage, casting speed, and mana regeneration.

– Chakrams: Chakrams can serve as a secondary weapon for a Mage build, offering ranged attacks and crowd control options. They can be useful when dealing with groups of enemies or during long-range encounters.

3. Armor Selection:

– Robes: Mages rely on their magical prowess rather than physical strength, so wearing robes is the ideal choice for this build. Robes provide bonuses to spellcasting, mana regeneration, and overall magical damage. Look for robes that offer elemental resistances to mitigate damage from enemy spells.

4. Abilities and Spells:

– Elemental Rage: This ability allows you to unleash a devastating area-of-effect attack, dealing massive damage to enemies within range. It can clear out groups of enemies quickly and efficiently.

– Meteor: Meteor is a powerful spell that summons a meteor from the sky, causing massive damage to enemies in its impact area. It can be particularly effective against strong foes or bosses.

– Storm Bolt: This spell unleashes a powerful lightning bolt that damages and stuns enemies. It is useful for both single-target damage and crowd control.

5. Leveling Strategy:

– Focus on increasing your Magic stat to improve your spellcasting abilities and overall damage output.

– Allocate points to skills that enhance your chosen spells and abilities.

– Invest in passives that increase your mana pool, mana regeneration, and spellcasting speed.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Fateweaving: Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning introduces a unique feature called Fateweaving, which allows you to change your character’s destiny and alter the game’s storyline. This adds a layer of replayability and allows you to experience different outcomes.

2. Reckoning Mode: Reckoning Mode is a special state that grants you increased damage and slows down time. It activates when you fill your Fate meter by defeating enemies or performing specific actions. Utilize this mode strategically during challenging encounters to turn the tide of battle in your favor.

3. Faction Choices: The game offers various factions to join, each with its own quests and rewards. Choosing a faction can impact the story and provide unique benefits. Consider joining the factions that align with your character’s goals and playstyle.

4. Stealth Approach: While the Mage build focuses on powerful spells, combining it with a stealth approach can be effective. Invest in the Stealth skill tree to sneak past enemies and deliver devastating surprise attacks with your spells.

5. Gem Crafting: Sagecrafting is an essential skill for a Mage build, as it allows you to craft gems to enhance your weapons and armor. Experiment with different gem combinations to maximize your damage output and elemental resistances.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I switch between different classes?

No, once you choose a class at the beginning of the game, you are locked into that class for the remainder of your playthrough. However, you can unlock and invest in multiple skill trees within your chosen class to diversify your abilities.

2. Can I respec my character’s skills and abilities?

Yes, you can respec your character’s skills and abilities by visiting a Fateweaver NPC. This allows you to reallocate skill points and change your character’s build if desired.

3. What is the best race for a Mage build?

The best race for a Mage build is subjective and depends on your preferred playstyle. However, the Ljosalfar (Light Elf) race offers bonuses to magical abilities, making it a popular choice for Mages.

4. Can I play Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning in multiplayer?

No, Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is a single-player game and does not feature multiplayer or online functionality.

5. How can I increase my inventory space?

You can increase your inventory space by investing skill points in the Mercantile skill tree. This skill tree offers abilities that increase your carrying capacity and allow you to carry more items.

6. Are there any difficulty settings in the game?

Yes, Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning offers multiple difficulty settings, allowing you to choose the level of challenge that suits your preferences. You can adjust the difficulty at any time during your playthrough.

7. Can I romance NPCs in the game?

Yes, Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning features romance options with certain NPCs. Your choices and interactions throughout the game can affect your relationships and lead to romantic encounters.

8. How can I unlock new spells and abilities?

You can unlock new spells and abilities by investing skill points in the corresponding skill trees. As you level up, more powerful spells and abilities become available for purchase or allocation.

9. Are there any hidden quests or secret areas in the game?

Yes, Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning offers numerous hidden quests and secret areas for players to discover. Exploring the world thoroughly and interacting with NPCs can lead to these hidden adventures.

10. Can I ride mounts in the game?

Yes, you can obtain and ride mounts in Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Mounts provide faster travel across the vast world, allowing you to reach your destinations more efficiently.

11. Can I change the appearance of my character?

No, Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning does not offer the ability to change your character’s appearance after the initial creation. However, you can customize your character’s armor and weapons to suit your preferences.

12. Is there a level cap in the game?

Yes, the level cap in Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is set at level 40. Once you reach this level, you will no longer gain experience points, but you can continue to allocate skill points and improve your character’s abilities.

13. Are there any consequences for my choices in the game?

Yes, Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning features a branching storyline with choices that can have consequences. Your decisions can affect the game’s world, characters, and quest outcomes.

14. What is the recommended difficulty setting for a Mage build?

The recommended difficulty setting for a Mage build depends on your familiarity with the game’s mechanics and your desired level of challenge. Starting on normal difficulty is a good option for most players, as it allows you to learn the ropes while still providing a decent challenge.

15. Can I change my class later in the game?

No, once you choose a class at the beginning of the game, you cannot change it. However, you can unlock and invest in multiple skill trees within your chosen class to diversify your abilities and playstyle.

Final Thoughts:

Creating a powerful Mage build in Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning can provide an incredibly rewarding gaming experience. The combination of devastating spells, strategic gameplay, and a customizable playstyle ensures that every encounter feels unique and exciting. Whether you prefer obliterating enemies with powerful spells or sneaking around and delivering surprise attacks, the Mage build has something to offer. So, dive into the world of Amalur and unleash the full potential of your magical abilities!

[ad_2]

