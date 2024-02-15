

Lake of Nine Artifacts Locations in God of War

God of War, the highly acclaimed action-adventure game developed by Santa Monica Studio, takes players on a thrilling journey through the realms of Norse mythology. One of the most captivating aspects of this game is the Lake of Nine, a central hub that connects various regions and hides numerous secrets. In this article, we will explore the locations of Lake of Nine artifacts, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and commonly asked questions about them.

Lake of Nine Artifacts Locations:

1. Stone Falls: As you traverse the Lake of Nine, you will come across Stone Falls, a region located to the southeast. Here, you can find the first artifact, known as “The Faces of Magic.” This artifact is hidden in a small alcove near the bridge leading to the Witch’s Cave.

2. Lookout Tower: Head northeast from Stone Falls, and you will stumble upon the Lookout Tower. The second artifact, “The Turtle’s Tribute,” can be found here. It is tucked away behind a wooden barricade on the upper level of the tower.

3. Cliffs of the Raven: Traveling further north, you will encounter the Cliffs of the Raven. The third artifact, “The Raven’s Warning,” awaits you here. It is located on a small ledge, overlooking the water, near the Nornir chest.

4. Isle of Death: As you venture westward from the Cliffs of the Raven, you will reach the Isle of Death. Here lies the fourth artifact, “The Last Place They’d Look.” It can be found inside a hidden chamber beneath the island.

5. Forgotten Caverns: Proceeding north from the Isle of Death, you will stumble upon the Forgotten Caverns. The fifth artifact, “The Faces of Magic II,” can be found here. It is concealed behind a breakable wooden barricade.

6. Iron Cove: Travel to the southwestern part of the Lake of Nine, and you will come across Iron Cove. The sixth artifact, “The Restless Spirit,” is located here. It can be found in a hidden chamber beneath the shipwreck.

7. Stone Mason’s Channel: The final artifact, “The Boat Captain’s Key,” can be found in Stone Mason’s Channel, which is located to the northwest of the Lake of Nine. It is concealed inside a hidden chamber beneath the water.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The artifacts in the Lake of Nine are not only collectible items but also serve as lore pieces, revealing intriguing stories about the game’s world and characters.

2. To access the hidden chambers where some artifacts are located, you may need to solve puzzles, break barriers, or destroy certain objects.

3. The Faces of Magic artifacts provide insight into the dwarven brothers, Brok and Sindri, and their involvement in the creation of magical objects.

4. The Raven’s Warning artifacts shed light on the mysterious and foreboding nature of the ravens in Norse mythology.

5. The Restless Spirit artifacts reveal the tragic fate of a fallen warrior, providing a poignant backstory.

6. Collecting all the artifacts in the Lake of Nine will unlock additional lore entries in your journal, enriching your understanding of the game’s world.

7. Some artifacts are hidden in areas that can only be accessed during specific story quests or after acquiring certain abilities, so it is recommended to revisit areas as you progress through the game.

Common Questions and Answers:

Q1: Are the artifacts necessary to complete the game?

A1: No, the artifacts are not required to complete the main story. However, they enhance the overall experience by providing additional lore.

Q2: Can the artifacts be missed?

A2: Yes, it is possible to miss some artifacts if you progress too far into the story without collecting them. It is advisable to explore the Lake of Nine thoroughly.

Q3: Are the artifacts associated with any side quests?

A3: The artifacts are not directly associated with side quests but can be found while exploring the Lake of Nine, which may lead to discovering new quests or treasures.

Q4: Can the artifacts be sold or traded?

A4: No, the artifacts cannot be sold or traded. They are unique collectibles that contribute to the game’s lore.

Q5: Do the artifacts have any gameplay benefits?

A5: While the artifacts themselves do not provide any gameplay benefits, they do unlock additional lore entries, enriching the storytelling experience.

Q6: Can the artifacts be used to upgrade weapons or armor?

A6: No, the artifacts cannot be used to upgrade weapons or armor. Their primary purpose is to provide lore and backstory.

Q7: Can the artifacts be replayed or obtained after completing the game?

A7: Yes, you can revisit the Lake of Nine after completing the game to collect any missed artifacts or explore the region further.

Q8: Are there any trophies or achievements associated with collecting artifacts?

A8: No, there are no specific trophies or achievements tied to collecting artifacts. However, they contribute to the completionist experience.

Q9: Can I collect the artifacts in any order?

A9: Yes, you can collect the artifacts in any order you prefer, as long as you have access to the corresponding region.

Q10: Are there any enemies guarding the artifacts?

A10: While some artifacts may be in close proximity to enemies, they are not directly guarded, allowing players to collect them without engaging in combat.

Q11: Can I collect the artifacts in New Game+?

A11: Yes, you can collect the artifacts in New Game+ mode, allowing you to experience the game again while retaining your previous progress and upgrades.

Q12: Can I track my progress in collecting artifacts?

A12: Yes, you can track your artifact collection progress in the game’s menu, specifically under the “Lost Items” section.

Q13: Are there any secret artifacts in the Lake of Nine?

A13: The artifacts mentioned in this article represent all the collectible items available in the Lake of Nine.

Q14: Do the artifacts have any impact on the game’s ending?

A14: No, the artifacts do not directly impact the game’s ending. They are primarily meant to expand the game’s lore.

Q15: Are there any rewards for collecting all the artifacts?

A15: While there are no specific in-game rewards for collecting all the artifacts, the additional lore and deeper understanding of the game’s world can be rewarding in itself.

Q16: Can I share my artifact collection with other players?

A16: Unfortunately, you cannot share your artifact collection with other players, as it remains tied to your individual game save.

Final Thoughts:

The Lake of Nine artifacts in God of War not only add depth to the game’s mythology but also encourage exploration and provide a sense of accomplishment. As you venture through the various regions, collecting these artifacts unveils captivating stories and allows you to immerse yourself in the rich Norse lore. So, set sail on the Lake of Nine and unlock the secrets hidden within its depths.



