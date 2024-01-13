Lego Batman 3 Pursuers In The Sewers Walkthrough



Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham is a popular video game that combines the action-packed world of Batman with the creativity and fun of Lego. One of the standout levels in the game is “Pursuers in the Sewers,” where players must navigate through a treacherous sewer system to find and defeat the villainous Brainiac. In this article, we will provide a walkthrough for this exciting level, along with six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions players may have about Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. So, grab your cape and let’s dive into the sewers!

Walkthrough: Pursuers in the Sewers

1. Start the level by controlling Batman and Robin. Use Batman’s Batarangs to destroy the silver objects blocking your way.

2. Proceed forward until you reach a large pool of water. Switch to Robin and use his Hazard Suit ability to walk across the toxic water and press the lever on the other side.

3. Once the water recedes, switch back to Batman and grapple onto the hook above the door. Pull it down to open the door and continue.

4. In the next area, use Batman’s Sensor Suit to reveal hidden platforms. Jump across them and reach the other side.

5. As you move forward, you’ll encounter hordes of Brainiac’s minions. Defeat them using your characters’ unique abilities and collect studs for extra points.

6. Eventually, you’ll come across a large tank of water. Switch to Robin’s Dive Suit and swim down to find a lever. Pull it to drain the tank and proceed.

7. In the following area, you’ll find yourself inside a giant robotic fish. Switch to Batman’s Electricity Suit and use the terminals to deactivate the fish’s defenses.

8. Once the defenses are down, switch to Robin’s Magnet Suit and pull the lever to open the fish’s mouth. Jump inside to continue.

9. Now, you’ll face a mini-boss battle against Killer Croc. Use Batman’s Power Suit to throw explosive batarangs at him. Dodge his attacks and keep hitting him until he is defeated.

10. After defeating Killer Croc, continue along the path until you reach a room with a giant fan. Switch to Batman’s Glide Suit and fly through the fan while avoiding the obstacles.

11. Once you’re through the fan, switch to Robin’s Technology Suit and hack into the computer terminal to open the door.

12. In the final area, you’ll face Brainiac himself. Switch between Batman and Robin to attack him while avoiding his energy blasts. Use Batman’s Stealth Suit to sneak up on him and deal extra damage.

13. After a thrilling battle, you’ll defeat Brainiac and complete the level. Enjoy your victory and prepare for the next adventure!

Interesting Facts about Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

1. Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham features over 150 playable characters, including heroes and villains from the DC Universe.

2. The game’s story takes Batman and other DC heroes on a quest to stop Brainiac from shrinking various cities and adding them to his collection.

3. Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham includes 16 different Lantern Corps, each with their unique powers and abilities.

4. The game features a wide range of locations, including the Batcave, the Watchtower, and even the planet Oa.

5. Players can unlock and explore the Batcave, where they can customize their characters, vehicles, and gadgets.

6. Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham supports both single-player and multiplayer modes, allowing friends to join in the fun and play together.

Common Questions about Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

1. Can I play Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham on my PlayStation 4?

Yes, the game is available on PlayStation 4, as well as various other platforms, including Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

2. How many levels are there in Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham?

The game features 15 main levels, each with its unique challenges and boss battles.

3. Can I unlock additional characters in the game?

Yes, there are over 150 characters to unlock, including fan-favorites like Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash.

4. Are there any cheat codes for the game?

Yes, there are several cheat codes available that can unlock characters and other bonus features. A quick internet search will provide you with the codes.

5. Can I play as villains in Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham?

Yes, you can play as both heroes and villains in the game, allowing you to experience the story from different perspectives.

6. Is there a free roam mode in Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham?

Yes, once you complete the main story, you unlock a free roam mode, where you can explore the game’s various locations at your own pace.

7. Can I play co-op with a friend?

Absolutely! Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham supports local co-op, allowing you to team up with a friend and play through the game together.

8. Are there any DLCs available for the game?

Yes, there are several DLC packs available that add new characters, levels, and missions to the game.

9. How long does it take to complete Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham?

The game’s length can vary depending on your playstyle and how many collectibles you aim to find. On average, it takes around 10-15 hours to complete the main story.

10. Are there any online multiplayer modes in the game?

No, Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham does not feature online multiplayer. The co-op mode is limited to local play only.

11. Can I create my own custom characters?

While you cannot create characters from scratch, you can customize existing characters’ appearances, abilities, and gadgets in the Batcave.

12. Are there any secret areas in the game?

Yes, Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham is filled with hidden areas and secret collectibles. Exploring thoroughly and using different characters’ abilities will help you discover them.

13. Can I replay levels after completing them?

Yes, you can replay any level you have completed to find any missed collectibles or simply enjoy the gameplay again.

14. Is there a New Game Plus mode?

No, Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham does not have a New Game Plus mode.

15. Can I play the game without any prior knowledge of Batman or the DC Universe?

Absolutely! Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham is designed to be enjoyable for both fans and newcomers to the Batman and DC Universe. Its light-hearted and humorous approach makes it accessible to all players.

In conclusion, Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham’s “Pursuers in the Sewers” level provides an exciting and challenging experience for players. With its captivating gameplay, expansive character roster, and immersive world, the game offers hours of entertainment for Batman and Lego enthusiasts alike. So, suit up and embark on this thrilling adventure to save the world from Brainiac’s clutches!





