

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Minikit Locations Xbox 360

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga is a popular video game that combines all six Star Wars episodes into one exciting experience. In the game, players can collect minikits, which are hidden throughout the levels. These minikits unlock bonus content, characters, and vehicles, adding to the overall enjoyment of the game. If you’re playing on Xbox 360 and looking to collect all the minikits, this guide will provide you with the locations you need to complete your collection.

Minikit Locations:

1. Episode I: The Phantom Menace

– Level 1: Negotiations – On the left side of the room where you face Darth Maul, use the Force to assemble the minikit.

– Level 4: Darth Maul – In the area where you fight Darth Maul, destroy three control panels to reveal the minikit.

2. Episode II: Attack of the Clones

– Level 2: Discovery on Kamino – In the room with the falling platforms, use the Force to assemble the minikit on the platform to the right.

– Level 5: Jedi Battle – In the area where you face Count Dooku, use the Dark Force to break the glass on the right side and grab the minikit.

3. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

– Level 3: Defense of Kashyyyk – In the first area, use the Force to build a platform near the edge of the water. Jump across and grab the minikit.

– Level 6: Darth Vader – In the room where you fight Darth Vader, use the Dark Force to pull the lever on the right and reveal the minikit.

4. Episode IV: A New Hope

– Level 1: Secret Plans – In the starting area, use the Force to build a bridge, and then use a Jedi to jump across and grab the minikit.

– Level 6: Death Star Escape – In the area with the trash compactor, use the Force to assemble the minikit on the right side.

5. Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

– Level 2: Escape from Echo Base – In the area with the AT-ST, use the grappling hook to grab the minikit on the ledge above.

– Level 5: Betrayal Over Bespin – In the room with the carbonite freezing chamber, use the Force to build the minikit on the right side.

6. Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

– Level 1: Jabba’s Palace – In the room where you fight Jabba the Hutt, use the Force to build the minikit on the left side.

– Level 6: Into the Death Star – In the area where you face Emperor Palpatine, destroy the six red boxes to reveal the minikit.

Interesting Facts:

1. Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga was developed by Traveller’s Tales and published by LucasArts. It was released in 2007 and is available on various platforms, including Xbox 360.

2. The game features over 160 playable characters, including iconic Star Wars figures like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Yoda.

3. The Complete Saga includes levels from all six Star Wars films, offering fans a chance to relive their favorite moments from the franchise.

4. In addition to collecting minikits, players can also find red power bricks hidden throughout the levels. These bricks unlock special abilities and cheats.

5. The game received positive reviews for its humor, accessibility, and family-friendly gameplay, making it a hit among players of all ages.

6. Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga is the best-selling Lego video game of all time, with over 10 million copies sold worldwide.

Common Questions:

1. How many minikits are there in Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga?

– There are 160 minikits to collect in the game, with ten per level.

2. Do I need to collect all the minikits to complete the game?

– No, collecting minikits is optional, but it unlocks bonus content and adds to the overall experience.

3. Can I replay levels to collect missed minikits?

– Yes, you can replay levels at any time to find and collect missed minikits.

4. Are there any special rewards for collecting all the minikits?

– Yes, collecting all the minikits in a level unlocks a bonus mission specific to that level.

5. Are there any minikits that require specific characters or abilities?

– Yes, some minikits can only be accessed by certain characters or abilities. Make sure to unlock and use the required characters to collect all the minikits.

6. Can I use cheats to unlock all the minikits?

– No, cheats do not unlock minikits. You must find and collect them within the levels.

7. Can I collect minikits in cooperative mode?

– Yes, you can collect minikits while playing in cooperative mode with a friend.

8. Are there any hidden minikits outside the levels?

– No, all the minikits are hidden within the levels themselves.

9. Can I track my progress with minikits?

– Yes, the game keeps track of how many minikits you’ve collected in each level.

10. Can I use the minikits to build custom vehicles?

– No, minikits unlock bonus content, characters, and other rewards, but they cannot be used to build custom vehicles.

11. Can I transfer my minikit progress to other platforms?

– No, minikit progress is specific to the platform you’re playing on.

12. Are there any minikits that require multiplayer cooperation?

– No, all minikits can be collected in single-player mode.

13. Can I sell or trade minikits with other players?

– No, minikits cannot be sold or traded. They are for personal collection and in-game rewards only.

14. Are there any achievements or trophies related to collecting minikits?

– Yes, there are achievements/trophies for collecting all the minikits in each level and for collecting all minikits in the game.

15. Can I replay levels in free play mode to collect missed minikits?

– Yes, you can replay levels in free play mode, which allows you to switch between characters and abilities to collect missed minikits.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.