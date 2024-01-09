Lego Star Wars The Complete Saga New Town Walkthrough



Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga is a beloved video game that combines the iconic Star Wars universe with the creative and imaginative world of Lego. Released in 2007, this game has captured the hearts of both Star Wars and Lego fans, offering a unique and fun-filled gaming experience. In this article, we will explore the new town walkthrough in Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga, along with six interesting facts about the game.

New Town Walkthrough:

The new town level in Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga takes place in the fictional town of Mos Eisley. As players progress through the game, they will encounter various challenges and puzzles that they must solve to advance. Here is a walkthrough to help you navigate through this level:

1. Start by entering the town and head towards the first building on the right.

2. Inside the building, use the Force to move the objects blocking the path.

3. Proceed through the newly opened path and defeat any enemies in your way.

4. Use a high jumper character to reach the ledge on the left side.

5. Continue to the next area and defeat the enemies there.

6. Use the Force to assemble the broken bridge and cross it.

7. Head towards the next building and use the Dark Side of the Force to open the door.

8. Inside, destroy the objects to reveal a platform that you can use to reach the upper level.

9. Solve the puzzle on the upper level to open the door and proceed.

10. Defeat the enemies in the next area and use a bounty hunter character to open the locked door.

11. Continue through the path and defeat any enemies in your way.

12. Use the Force to assemble the blocks and create a bridge to cross.

13. Finally, defeat the boss character to complete the level.

Interesting Facts:

1. Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga features all six Star Wars movies, allowing players to experience key moments from each film.

2. The game includes over 160 playable characters, ranging from iconic Star Wars heroes like Luke Skywalker and Han Solo to lesser-known characters like Bib Fortuna and Wicket the Ewok.

3. Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga received critical acclaim for its humor and enjoyable gameplay, making it accessible to players of all ages.

4. The game offers a cooperative multiplayer mode, allowing friends and family to play together and complete levels as a team.

5. Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga introduced new features and improvements over its predecessor, Lego Star Wars: The Video Game, including enhanced graphics and additional levels.

6. The game includes a bonus level called “Super Story,” where players must complete all six episodes in a limited time, offering an additional challenge for seasoned players.

Common Questions about Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga:

1. Can I play Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga on modern gaming consoles?

Yes, the game is available on various platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

2. Is the game suitable for young children?

Yes, the game is rated E for Everyone, making it suitable for players of all ages.

3. Can I unlock additional characters in the game?

Yes, as you progress through the game, you can unlock new characters by collecting red bricks or completing certain challenges.

4. Can I play the game in multiplayer mode?

Yes, Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga offers a cooperative multiplayer mode, allowing players to enjoy the game together.

5. Are there any cheat codes for the game?

Yes, there are cheat codes that can be entered to unlock additional characters, power-ups, and other bonuses.

6. Can I replay levels in the game?

Yes, once you have completed a level, you can replay it at any time to collect additional studs or complete any missed objectives.

7. How long does it take to complete the game?

The game offers a substantial amount of content, and the time to complete it will vary depending on the player’s skill level and dedication. On average, it takes around 30-40 hours to complete all levels and unlock all characters.

8. Can I use a custom character in the game?

No, the game does not allow for custom character creation. However, you can choose from a wide range of predefined characters.

9. Are there any hidden secrets in the game?

Yes, Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga is filled with hidden areas, collectibles, and secrets that can be discovered by thorough exploration.

10. Can I use my progress from the original Lego Star Wars games in Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga?

No, the progress from the original Lego Star Wars games does not carry over to Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga.

11. Is there a story mode in the game?

Yes, the game follows the main storylines of all six Star Wars movies, allowing players to experience key moments from each film.

12. Are there any downloadable content (DLC) available for the game?

No, there is no downloadable content available for Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga.

13. Can I play as a villain in the game?

Yes, the game allows you to play as both heroes and villains, including characters like Darth Vader and Darth Maul.

14. Can I create my own levels in the game?

No, Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga does not include a level editor or a mode for creating custom levels.

15. Is the game available in other languages?

Yes, the game offers multiple language options, including English, Spanish, French, and German.

In conclusion, Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga offers a delightful and entertaining gaming experience for both Star Wars and Lego enthusiasts. With its charming humor, engaging gameplay, and vast collection of characters, this game has become a beloved classic. Whether you’re a fan of Star Wars or simply enjoy fun and creative games, Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga is sure to provide hours of enjoyment.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.