

List of Dallas Cowboys Running Backs: A Legacy of Speed and Power

Introduction:

When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, one cannot overlook the rich history and success of their running backs. From the early years of the franchise to the modern era, the Cowboys have been blessed with talented and dominant runners who have left their mark on the team’s legacy. In this article, we will delve into the list of Dallas Cowboys running backs, highlighting their achievements, interesting facts, tricks, and providing answers to common questions surrounding this specific sports topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Emmitt Smith’s Record-Breaking Career:

Emmitt Smith is undoubtedly one of the greatest running backs of all time and a true legend in the Dallas Cowboys’ history. With his remarkable career, he managed to break numerous records, including the all-time rushing yards record. Smith’s 18,355 rushing yards are a testament to his incredible talent, work ethic, and longevity.

2. Tony Dorsett’s Speed and Evasiveness:

Tony Dorsett, a Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion, was known for his exceptional speed and elusiveness. His ability to change directions on a dime and outrun defenders made him a force to be reckoned with. Dorsett’s iconic 99-yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings in 1983 remains one of the most memorable plays in NFL history.

3. Marion Barber’s Physical Running Style:

Marion Barber, also known as “Marion the Barbarian,” was revered for his bruising and physical running style. His sheer power and determination often left defenders in his wake. Barber’s punishing runs and ability to break tackles made him a fan favorite during his time with the Cowboys.

4. The Triplets: A Historic Trio:

The Cowboys experienced a golden era in the 1990s with the likes of Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, and Emmitt Smith, collectively known as “The Triplets.” Smith’s running ability, combined with Aikman’s precision passing and Irvin’s exceptional receiving skills, formed a lethal offensive trio. Together, they helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls in four years.

5. Ezekiel Elliott’s Impactful Rookie Season:

In 2016, Ezekiel Elliott burst onto the scene as a rookie and immediately made a significant impact for the Cowboys. Leading the league in rushing with 1,631 yards, Elliott showcased his explosiveness, vision, and versatility. His remarkable rookie season earned him the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and solidified his place as one of the top running backs in the league.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the all-time leading rusher for the Dallas Cowboys?

The all-time leading rusher for the Dallas Cowboys is Emmitt Smith, with 18,355 rushing yards.

2. Which running back holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season for the Cowboys?

Emmitt Smith holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season for the Cowboys, with 25 touchdowns in the 1995 season.

3. Who is the only Dallas Cowboys running back to win the NFL MVP award?

Emmitt Smith is the only Dallas Cowboys running back to win the NFL MVP award, which he achieved in 1993.

4. How many rushing titles did Emmitt Smith win during his career with the Cowboys?

Emmitt Smith won four rushing titles during his career with the Dallas Cowboys (1991, 1992, 1993, and 1995).

5. Which Dallas Cowboys running back had the most Pro Bowl selections?

Emmitt Smith holds the record for the most Pro Bowl selections as a Dallas Cowboys running back, with eight selections.

6. Who was the first Dallas Cowboys running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season?

Calvin Hill was the first Dallas Cowboys running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season, achieving this feat in 1972.

7. Which running back had the longest touchdown run in Dallas Cowboys history?

Tony Dorsett holds the record for the longest touchdown run in Dallas Cowboys history, with his iconic 99-yard run against the Minnesota Vikings in 1983.

8. Who was the running back that replaced Emmitt Smith after his departure from the Cowboys?

After Emmitt Smith’s departure, the Dallas Cowboys turned to running backs such as Troy Hambrick, Julius Jones, and Marion Barber to fill the void.

9. How many Super Bowls did Tony Dorsett win with the Dallas Cowboys?

Tony Dorsett won one Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys, in the 1977 season.

10. Which Dallas Cowboys running back was known for his exceptional pass-catching ability?

Herschel Walker was known for his exceptional pass-catching ability as a running back for the Dallas Cowboys.

11. Who was the first Dallas Cowboys running back to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award?

Calvin Hill was the first Dallas Cowboys running back to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, which he achieved in 1969.

12. Which running back holds the Cowboys’ single-game rushing record?

Tony Dorsett holds the Cowboys’ single-game rushing record, with 248 rushing yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in 1977.

13. How many rushing touchdowns did Marion Barber score during his career with the Cowboys?

Marion Barber scored 47 rushing touchdowns during his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

14. Who was the running back that led the Cowboys in rushing during their three Super Bowl wins in the 1990s?

Emmitt Smith led the Cowboys in rushing during their three Super Bowl wins in the 1990s.

15. Who currently holds the starting running back position for the Dallas Cowboys?

As of the 2021 season, Ezekiel Elliott is the starting running back for the Dallas Cowboys.

Final Thoughts:

The Dallas Cowboys have had a long-standing tradition of talented and impactful running backs throughout their history. From the record-breaking career of Emmitt Smith to the iconic moments created by Tony Dorsett and Marion Barber, the Cowboys’ running backs have left an indelible mark on the team’s legacy. As the franchise continues to evolve, fans eagerly anticipate the next great running back who will carry on this storied tradition and contribute to the team’s success on the field.



