

List Of Wii U Games That Use The Pro Controller

The Wii U, released by Nintendo in 2012, introduced a unique gaming experience with its innovative GamePad controller. However, it also provided an alternative control option for traditional gamers – the Wii U Pro Controller. This traditional-style controller resembles the ones used for other gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox, offering a more familiar experience for those who prefer it. Here is a list of Wii U games that support the use of the Pro Controller, allowing players to enjoy their favorite titles in a more traditional way.

1. Super Smash Bros. for Wii U: The highly popular and competitive fighting game supports the Pro Controller, enabling players to execute intricate moves and combos with ease.

2. Mario Kart 8: This beloved racing game allows players to use the Pro Controller, providing a more comfortable grip and precise control when drifting around corners or launching items at opponents.

3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: As one of the most critically acclaimed games on the Wii U, this open-world adventure game lets players explore the vast landscapes of Hyrule using the Pro Controller.

4. Splatoon: This colorful and innovative third-person shooter game allows players to join the ink-splatting action with the Pro Controller. It offers an alternative control method for those who may not be comfortable with the GamePad.

5. Bayonetta 2: This action-packed game features intense combat and epic boss battles. With the Pro Controller, players can execute precise combos and dodge attacks more effectively.

6. Super Mario 3D World: In this fun and vibrant platformer, players can traverse through various levels using the Pro Controller, providing a more traditional gaming experience.

7. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: This challenging platformer allows players to control Donkey Kong and his friends using the Pro Controller, perfect for those seeking a classic platforming adventure.

8. Pikmin 3: As a strategy game that requires precision and quick thinking, using the Pro Controller enhances the experience by offering a more comfortable grip and smoother controls.

9. Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash: Tennis enthusiasts can enjoy this fast-paced sports game with the Pro Controller, allowing for more accurate shots and strategic gameplay.

10. Hyrule Warriors: This crossover game combines the hack-and-slash gameplay of the Dynasty Warriors series with the rich world of The Legend of Zelda. The Pro Controller enables players to engage in epic battles with ease.

Interesting Facts about the Wii U and Pro Controller:

1. The Wii U Pro Controller was initially released as a separate accessory but was later included with the Wii U Deluxe Set, providing players with more control options.

2. The Pro Controller features a rechargeable battery, eliminating the need for constant battery replacements.

3. The Pro Controller’s ergonomic design and comfortable grip make it an excellent choice for extended gaming sessions.

4. The Pro Controller’s battery life can last up to 80 hours on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay for long periods.

5. The Wii U Pro Controller can also be used with the Nintendo Switch console, making it a versatile option for Nintendo gamers.

6. The Pro Controller utilizes Bluetooth technology to connect wirelessly to the Wii U console, allowing players to enjoy their games without the limitations of cables.

Common Questions about the Wii U Pro Controller:

1. Can I use the Pro Controller with all Wii U games?

– No, not all Wii U games support the Pro Controller. However, many popular titles do offer this option.

2. Can I connect multiple Pro Controllers to the Wii U?

– Yes, the Wii U supports simultaneous connections of up to four Pro Controllers.

3. Can I use the Pro Controller with virtual console games?

– Yes, the Pro Controller is compatible with virtual console games, allowing for a more traditional gaming experience.

4. Is the Pro Controller compatible with the Wii console?

– No, the Pro Controller is exclusively designed for the Wii U console and is not compatible with the Wii.

5. How long does it take to charge the Pro Controller fully?

– It takes approximately four hours to fully charge the Pro Controller.

6. Can I use the Pro Controller while it’s charging?

– No, the Pro Controller cannot be used while charging. It needs to be disconnected from the charging cable to function.

7. Does the Pro Controller have motion controls?

– No, the Pro Controller does not have motion controls like the Wii Remote. It is designed for traditional gameplay.

8. Can I use the Pro Controller with Nintendo Switch games?

– Yes, the Pro Controller is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, allowing players to enjoy games on both consoles with the same controller.

9. Can I use the Pro Controller to navigate the Wii U menu?

– No, the Pro Controller cannot be used to navigate the Wii U menu. It is primarily intended for gameplay.

10. Is the Pro Controller suitable for younger players?

– The Pro Controller’s design and button layout may be more comfortable for older players or those accustomed to other gaming consoles.

11. Does the Pro Controller have a headphone jack?

– No, the Pro Controller does not have a built-in headphone jack. Players can use the GamePad or a separate headset for audio.

12. Is the Pro Controller compatible with other devices?

– While primarily designed for the Wii U and Nintendo Switch, the Pro Controller can also be used with PC games that support controllers.

13. Are there any color variants of the Pro Controller?

– The Pro Controller is available in various colors, including black, white, and special edition designs.

14. Can I use the Pro Controller with Wii U games that require motion controls?

– Some Wii U games heavily rely on the GamePad’s motion controls and may not have full compatibility with the Pro Controller. However, most games offer alternative control options.

15. Can I use the Pro Controller to play Wii games on the Wii U?

– No, the Pro Controller is not compatible with Wii games on the Wii U console. It is only designed for Wii U games.

In conclusion, the Wii U Pro Controller provides a more traditional gaming experience for those who prefer it. With its extensive list of compatible games and comfortable design, it offers an excellent alternative to the GamePad. Whether you’re a fan of racing, fighting, or exploring vast open worlds, the Pro Controller allows you to enjoy your favorite Wii U games with precision and familiarity.





