

Little Nightmares is a critically acclaimed horror adventure game developed by Tarsier Studios. Released in 2017, the game quickly gained popularity for its unique art style, eerie atmosphere, and intriguing storyline. One aspect that adds to the game’s appeal is its challenging Trophies, specifically the “Hard To The Core” Trophies. In this article, we will delve into these Trophies and also explore six interesting facts about Little Nightmares.

Hard To The Core Trophies:

Little Nightmares offers players the opportunity to test their skills and determination by attempting to unlock the “Hard To The Core” Trophies. These Trophies are notorious for being extremely challenging, requiring players to complete the game without dying. There are two versions of this Trophy: “Hard To The Core” and “Little Lost Things”.

To earn the “Hard To The Core” Trophy, players must complete the entire game in one sitting without dying once. This means that any slip-up or mistake will force them to restart from the beginning. The “Little Lost Things” Trophy has the same premise but requires players to complete the game in one sitting, without dying or using any checkpoints.

While these Trophies may seem daunting, they add an additional layer of excitement and achievement to the game. Players who successfully unlock these Trophies can truly consider themselves masters of Little Nightmares.

Interesting Facts:

1. Artistic Inspiration: The developers drew inspiration from various sources, including Japanese animation films such as “Spirited Away” and “My Neighbor Totoro.” This influence is evident in the game’s whimsical yet dark art style.

2. The Maw: The game takes place in a mysterious underwater facility known as “The Maw.” This eerie setting is filled with disturbing characters and challenging puzzles, creating a haunting atmosphere throughout the game.

3. Six’s Journey: The protagonist of the game is a young girl named Six. Players guide Six through The Maw as she attempts to escape its clutches. The game’s narrative is open to interpretation and leaves players questioning Six’s true intentions and the nature of The Maw.

4. DLC Expansions: Little Nightmares has two additional DLC expansions, “Secrets of The Maw” and “The Residence.” These expansions provide players with additional content and backstory, further enriching the overall experience.

5. The Sound of Fear: The game’s sound design plays a significant role in creating a sense of dread and tension. The haunting ambient sounds and unnerving music contribute to the game’s overall eerie atmosphere.

6. Critical Acclaim: Little Nightmares received widespread critical acclaim upon its release. It was praised for its unique art style, atmospheric gameplay, and thought-provoking narrative. The game has won several awards and has since gained a dedicated fanbase.

Common Questions:

1. Is Little Nightmares a horror game?

Yes, Little Nightmares falls under the horror genre. It features a dark and eerie atmosphere, with elements of suspense and psychological horror.

2. Can I play Little Nightmares on multiple platforms?

Yes, the game is available on various platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

3. Is Little Nightmares suitable for children?

While the game has a cartoon-like art style, it contains dark and disturbing themes, making it more suitable for older players.

4. How long does it take to complete Little Nightmares?

The game can be completed in approximately four to six hours, depending on the player’s skill level and familiarity with the puzzles.

5. Are the Hard To The Core Trophies necessary to enjoy the game?

No, the Hard To The Core Trophies are optional challenges for players seeking an additional level of difficulty and achievement.

6. Can I save my progress in Little Nightmares?

Yes, the game allows players to save their progress at designated checkpoints throughout the levels.

7. Are there multiple endings in Little Nightmares?

Yes, the game offers multiple endings, adding replay value and encouraging players to uncover every aspect of the narrative.

8. Can I play Little Nightmares without playing the DLC expansions?

Yes, the DLC expansions are optional and separate from the main game’s storyline.

9. Is Little Nightmares a multiplayer game?

No, Little Nightmares is a single-player game, focusing on the player’s individual experience and immersion.

10. Are there any sequels planned for Little Nightmares?

Yes, a sequel titled “Little Nightmares II” was released in 2021, continuing the eerie and captivating world of the original game.

11. Can I play Little Nightmares on mobile devices?

No, currently, the game is not available for mobile devices.

12. Are there any jump scares in Little Nightmares?

While the game relies more on atmospheric horror, there are occasional jump scares to keep players on edge.

13. Is Little Nightmares a puzzle-heavy game?

Yes, the game features various puzzles and environmental challenges that players must solve to progress.

14. Can I replay levels in Little Nightmares?

Yes, players can revisit specific levels in the game to uncover hidden secrets or improve their completion time.

15. Does Little Nightmares have a New Game Plus mode?

No, the game does not feature a New Game Plus mode, but players can always replay the game from the beginning to experience the story again.

In conclusion, Little Nightmares offers players a unique horror adventure filled with challenging Trophies and a captivating storyline. The game’s “Hard To The Core” Trophies test players’ skills and determination, making them truly feel accomplished upon completion. With its eerie atmosphere, intriguing narrative, and thought-provoking gameplay, Little Nightmares continues to captivate players and leave them with a lasting impression.





