

Little Nightmares: How to Get Past Long Arms and 6 Interesting Facts

Little Nightmares is a thrilling puzzle-platformer game that takes players on a dark and eerie journey through the depths of a mysterious underwater vessel known as The Maw. One of the most challenging adversaries you will encounter in the game is the Long Arms, a grotesque creature with elongated limbs that is relentless in its pursuit of the protagonist, Six. In this article, we will provide some tips on how to get past the Long Arms, as well as share six interesting facts about the game.

How to Get Past Long Arms:

1. Stay hidden: Long Arms are attracted to noise, so it’s essential to avoid making any unnecessary sounds. Crouch and move slowly to minimize your chances of being detected.

2. Timing is crucial: Observe the Long Arms’ movement patterns and wait for the right moment to make your move. Patience and precision are key to successfully navigating past these intimidating foes.

3. Utilize distractions: If you find yourself in a tight spot, try throwing objects to divert the Long Arms’ attention away from you. Use this moment to quickly sneak past them.

4. Be aware of your surroundings: Study the environment and look for hiding spots or objects that can provide cover. Remember, staying out of the Long Arms’ line of sight is your best chance of survival.

5. Use your flashlight sparingly: While the flashlight is a valuable tool for navigating dark areas, be cautious not to overuse it. The Long Arms may be attracted to the beam of light, making you an easy target.

6. Practice trial and error: Don’t get discouraged if you fail multiple times. Learning from your mistakes and adapting your approach is crucial in overcoming the challenges posed by the Long Arms.

Interesting Facts about Little Nightmares:

1. Development: Little Nightmares was developed by the Swedish indie studio Tarsier Studios and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It was released in 2017 and has since gained a cult following for its unique art style and captivating gameplay.

2. Inspired by nightmares: The game draws inspiration from various sources, including classic horror films, eerie fairy tales, and the childhood fears experienced by the developers themselves. This blend of influences creates an unsettling and immersive atmosphere.

3. The protagonist: Players control a character named Six, a small, raincoat-clad girl who must navigate the treacherous world of The Maw. Six’s journey is filled with danger, puzzles, and encounters with terrifying creatures.

4. The Maw: The setting of the game, The Maw, is a massive vessel that serves as a nightmarish prison for lost souls. As Six explores this twisted labyrinth, she unravels the secrets hidden within its dark corridors.

5. Critical acclaim: Little Nightmares received widespread critical acclaim for its atmospheric presentation, intriguing storytelling, and challenging gameplay. It has been praised for its ability to create a sense of tension and unease throughout the entire experience.

6. Expansion packs: In addition to the main game, Little Nightmares has two expansion packs, “Secrets of the Maw.” These add-ons further expand the game’s lore and introduce new characters and challenges for players to overcome.

Common Questions about Little Nightmares:

1. Can I play Little Nightmares on my mobile device?

No, Little Nightmares is not available for mobile devices. It is currently only available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

2. Is Little Nightmares suitable for children?

Little Nightmares is rated T for Teen, indicating that it may contain content suitable for ages 13 and older. The game’s eerie atmosphere and intense moments may not be suitable for very young children.

3. How long does it take to complete Little Nightmares?

The main campaign of Little Nightmares can be completed in around 4-6 hours, depending on the player’s skill level and familiarity with the game’s mechanics.

4. Are there multiple endings in Little Nightmares?

Yes, there are multiple endings in Little Nightmares, offering players different outcomes based on their choices and actions throughout the game.

5. Are there any jump scares in Little Nightmares?

While Little Nightmares is known for its creepy atmosphere, it does not rely heavily on jump scares. Instead, it creates a constant sense of unease and tension through its visuals and gameplay.

6. Can I play Little Nightmares with friends?

Little Nightmares is a single-player game and does not offer multiplayer or co-op features.

7. Is Little Nightmares a sequel to another game?

No, Little Nightmares is a standalone game and is not directly connected to any other titles.

8. Are there any DLCs planned for Little Nightmares?

As of now, no additional DLCs have been announced for Little Nightmares. However, there are two expansion packs available, “Secrets of the Maw,” which provide additional content.

9. Can I replay levels in Little Nightmares?

Yes, players have the option to replay levels in Little Nightmares. This allows them to explore different paths and uncover hidden secrets they may have missed during their initial playthrough.

10. Can I save my progress in Little Nightmares?

Yes, the game features an autosave system that automatically saves your progress at various checkpoints throughout each level. Additionally, you can manually save your game at certain designated locations.

11. Are there any collectibles in Little Nightmares?

Yes, there are collectibles known as “Nomes” scattered throughout the game. Finding and interacting with these Nomes unlocks achievements and adds to the game’s lore.

12. Can I customize Six’s appearance in Little Nightmares?

No, the appearance of the main character, Six, cannot be customized. However, there are different outfits available as part of the DLCs.

13. Is Little Nightmares a horror game?

Little Nightmares falls into the horror genre due to its eerie atmosphere, unsettling visuals, and intense moments. However, it focuses more on psychological horror rather than jump scares.

14. Can I play Little Nightmares without playing the expansion packs?

Yes, the expansion packs are optional and not necessary to enjoy the main game. They provide additional content and expand upon the game’s lore but are not required to complete the main storyline.

15. Is there a sequel to Little Nightmares?

Yes, a sequel titled “Little Nightmares II” was released in 2021. It continues the story of the original game and introduces new characters and settings.

In conclusion, Little Nightmares is a captivating and atmospheric game that challenges players to navigate through a nightmarish world. Overcoming the Long Arms requires patience, timing, and strategic thinking. The game’s unique art style and intriguing storytelling have garnered it a dedicated fan base, and with its expansion packs and sequel, the Little Nightmares universe continues to expand, offering players more opportunities to explore its haunting depths.





