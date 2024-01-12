

Mass Effect 3: How to Get Weapons for General Oraka and 6 Interesting Facts

Mass Effect 3, the final installment in the epic sci-fi trilogy developed by BioWare, offers players a vast array of weapons to choose from. One such character, General Oraka, provides players with unique weapons that can greatly enhance their combat prowess. In this article, we will explore how to obtain these weapons and delve into six interesting facts about Mass Effect 3.

1. Who is General Oraka?

General Oraka is a Turian general who can be found on the Citadel in Mass Effect 3. He is involved in a side quest called “Citadel: Batarian Codes” and is known for his connections to the weapon smuggling trade. Interacting with him can lead to obtaining some powerful weapons.

2. How to initiate the side quest?

To start the side quest, you must speak to a C-Sec officer named Finch, who can be found near the elevator in the security checkpoint on the Citadel. He will inform you about a Turian general who might be able to provide you with some unique weapons.

3. Meeting General Oraka

Once you have spoken to Finch, head to the lower level of the Citadel near the Dark Star Lounge. You will find General Oraka standing near a large statue. Approach him and engage in conversation to uncover his secret weapon cache.

4. Completing the side quest

General Oraka will ask for your assistance in obtaining some batarian codes to access his weapons cache. To complete the quest, follow the objectives given by the general, which involve infiltrating a batarian stronghold and retrieving the codes. Once you have the codes, return to General Oraka to receive your reward.

5. Obtaining unique weapons

Upon completing the side quest, General Oraka will grant you access to his weapon stash. The weapons he provides are exclusive and possess unique abilities, making them highly valuable in combat. These weapons can significantly enhance your chances of survival when facing tough enemies throughout the game.

6. Six Interesting Facts about Mass Effect 3

Now, let’s take a look at some intriguing facts about Mass Effect 3:

a. Multiple Endings: Mass Effect 3 garnered attention for its controversial ending, which featured multiple choices that significantly impacted the conclusion of the game. The ending sparked intense debates among players, highlighting the game’s emphasis on player choice and its consequences.

b. Emotional Depth: Mass Effect 3 is known for its emotional storytelling, delving into the personal lives of the characters and tackling themes of sacrifice, loyalty, and the consequences of war. The game’s narrative resonated with players, creating a deeply immersive experience.

c. Galaxy at War: Mass Effect 3 introduced the Galaxy at War system, which allowed players to engage in a strategic multiplayer mode to influence their single-player campaign. Completing multiplayer missions and accumulating resources would improve the player’s chances of success in the final battle.

d. Improved Gameplay: Building upon its predecessors, Mass Effect 3 featured refined gameplay mechanics, including enhanced combat controls, smoother movement, and improved artificial intelligence for enemies. These improvements made the combat experience more engaging and rewarding.

e. Epic Scale: Mass Effect 3 is renowned for its grand scale, featuring epic battles and breathtaking set pieces. The game’s stunning visual design and larger-than-life moments added to the overall sense of immersion and made players feel like they were part of an intergalactic conflict.

f. Legacy of the Trilogy: Mass Effect 3 marked the culmination of a trilogy that spanned over several years. The game’s conclusion wrapped up compelling storylines and character arcs, leaving a lasting impact on players who had been invested in the series since its inception.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Are the weapons provided by General Oraka exclusive to Mass Effect 3?

Yes, the weapons offered by General Oraka are exclusive to Mass Effect 3 and cannot be found in the previous games in the series.

2. Can I obtain the weapons without completing the side quest?

No, the weapons can only be obtained by completing the “Citadel: Batarian Codes” side quest.

3. Are the weapons customizable?

Yes, like other weapons in the game, you can customize the weapons obtained from General Oraka. You can add weapon mods, upgrade their stats, and equip different attachments to suit your playstyle.

4. Can I use the weapons from General Oraka in multiplayer mode?

No, the weapons obtained from General Oraka are only available for use in the single-player campaign and cannot be used in multiplayer.

5. Are the weapons from General Oraka more powerful than other weapons in the game?

The weapons provided by General Oraka are unique and possess special properties, making them powerful in their own right. However, their effectiveness may vary depending on your playstyle and the specific enemies you encounter.

6. Can I sell or trade the weapons obtained from General Oraka?

No, the weapons from General Oraka cannot be sold or traded. They are exclusively for your use throughout the game.

7. Are there any other characters who provide unique weapons in Mass Effect 3?

Yes, there are other characters in the game who offer unique weapons. Exploring different quests and interacting with various NPCs can lead to obtaining exclusive and powerful weaponry.

8. Can I replay the side quest to obtain additional weapons?

No, once you have completed the side quest and obtained the weapons, you cannot replay it to get more. However, you can still use the weapons in subsequent playthroughs.

9. Can I upgrade the weapons obtained from General Oraka?

Yes, you can upgrade the weapons by acquiring weapon mods, which can be found throughout the game. These mods will enhance the weapons’ stats and provide additional benefits.

10. Are there any restrictions on which class can use the weapons?

No, the weapons from General Oraka can be used by any class in the game. However, certain classes may have specific abilities that synergize better with certain weapon types.

11. Can I use the weapons from General Oraka in New Game+?

Yes, if you start a new game with a character who has completed the side quest and obtained the weapons, you can carry them over to your new playthrough.

12. Can I romance General Oraka?

No, General Oraka is not a romanceable character in Mass Effect 3. He primarily serves as a quest giver and a source of unique weapons.

13. Are there any consequences for betraying General Oraka?

Yes, if you choose to betray General Oraka during the side quest, he will become hostile towards you, and you will not receive the weapons as a reward.

14. Can I unlock additional weapon skins for the weapons from General Oraka?

No, the weapons obtained from General Oraka do not have unlockable skins. However, you can still customize their appearance by applying different weapon mods.

15. Can I obtain the weapons if I missed the side quest initially?

If you missed the side quest initially, you will not be able to obtain the weapons from General Oraka in that playthrough. However, you can still acquire them in subsequent playthroughs or by reloading an earlier save file.

In conclusion, Mass Effect 3 provides players with a vast arsenal of weapons, and obtaining the unique weapons from General Oraka can greatly enhance your combat capabilities. The game’s immersive narrative, refined gameplay mechanics, and epic scale make it a memorable experience. Whether you choose to embark on the side quest or explore other avenues to acquire powerful weapons, Mass Effect 3 offers an exciting journey through the galaxy.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.