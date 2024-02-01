Master Sword Durability Breath Of The Wild



Master Sword Durability in Breath of the Wild: Unveiling the Secrets

Breath of the Wild, the critically acclaimed action-adventure game developed by Nintendo, took the gaming world by storm upon its release in 2017. One of the game’s most iconic weapons, the Master Sword, has always been a topic of great interest among players. Known for its legendary power and ability to combat evil, the Master Sword’s durability has been a subject of debate and curiosity. In this article, we will explore the Master Sword’s durability in Breath of the Wild, uncovering interesting facts and tricks along the way.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Master Sword’s Durability:

The Master Sword in Breath of the Wild possesses a unique durability mechanic. Unlike other weapons in the game, the Master Sword doesn’t break but instead runs out of energy after prolonged use. When this happens, the sword will enter a temporary “rest” phase, during which it won’t deal its full potential damage. However, after a brief cooldown period, the sword will regain its energy and return to its former glory.

2. The Sword’s True Power:

When the Master Sword is in close proximity to Calamity Ganon or any of his corrupted forms, it will unleash its true power. In this state, the sword’s attack power is doubled, making it an incredibly effective tool against Ganon and his minions. This unique feature adds an extra layer of strategy to the game, encouraging players to time their attacks wisely and save the sword’s energy for crucial moments.

3. Restoring the Sword’s Energy:

To restore the Master Sword’s energy during its rest phase, players can either wait for the cooldown period to pass or seek out locations with the Great Deku Tree’s presence. These sacred places, known as “Great Deku Tree’s Glades,” will hasten the sword’s recharge time, allowing players to get back into the action more quickly.

4. The Trial of the Sword:

In the game’s first expansion, “The Master Trials,” a new challenge called the Trial of the Sword was introduced. This trial puts the durability of the Master Sword to the test, requiring players to complete a series of combat trials using only the sword. Successfully completing the Trial of the Sword will unlock the true potential of the Master Sword, permanently increasing its attack power to 60.

5. The Power of Ancient Proficiency:

Mastering the use of ancient weapons can significantly enhance the Master Sword’s durability. Ancient Proficiency is a skill that can be unlocked by exchanging Ancient Materials at the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab. This skill increases the attack power of all ancient weapons, including the Master Sword, making it even more formidable against enemies and extending its durability.

Common Questions about Master Sword Durability:

1. Can the Master Sword break?

No, the Master Sword does not break like other weapons in the game. It runs out of energy and enters a temporary rest phase instead.

2. How long does the Master Sword’s rest phase last?

The rest phase lasts for about ten minutes. During this time, the sword’s attack power is reduced.

3. Can I use the Master Sword during its rest phase?

Yes, you can still use the Master Sword during its rest phase, but its attack power will be significantly diminished.

4. Can I speed up the Master Sword’s recharge time?

Yes, you can speed up the sword’s recharge time by visiting the Great Deku Tree’s Glades, which are scattered throughout Hyrule.

5. Is the Master Sword the best weapon in the game?

While the Master Sword is a powerful weapon, there are other equally strong weapons in the game. Its true power lies in its ability to combat Ganon and his corrupted forms effectively.

6. Can I increase the Master Sword’s attack power?

Yes, by completing the Trial of the Sword in “The Master Trials” expansion, you can permanently increase the Master Sword’s attack power to 60.

7. How many swings can the Master Sword take before it enters the rest phase?

The Master Sword’s durability varies depending on the enemy or object it hits. On average, it can withstand around 200 hits before requiring a rest.

8. Can I repair the Master Sword?

No, the Master Sword cannot be repaired. However, it will automatically regain its energy after the rest phase.

9. Can I increase the Master Sword’s durability?

No, the Master Sword’s durability cannot be increased. Its energy depletion is a core mechanic of the game.

10. Can I use the Master Sword’s true power against regular enemies?

No, the Master Sword’s true power is only activated when fighting Calamity Ganon or his corrupted forms.

11. Can I use the Master Sword in other Zelda games?

Yes, the Master Sword is a recurring item in the Legend of Zelda series, appearing in various games as a powerful weapon against evil forces.

12. Can I use the Master Sword in other games in the Breath of the Wild series?

As of now, the Master Sword can only be used in Breath of the Wild. However, future games in the series may feature its return.

13. Can I use the Master Sword as a shield?

No, the Master Sword cannot be used as a shield. It is solely an offensive weapon.

14. Can I upgrade the Master Sword’s durability with armor or enhancements?

No, the Master Sword’s durability cannot be upgraded through armor or other enhancements.

15. Can I transfer the Master Sword’s energy to other weapons?

No, the Master Sword’s energy is exclusive to the sword itself and cannot be transferred to other weapons.

Final Thoughts:

The Master Sword’s durability in Breath of the Wild adds an exciting layer of strategy and depth to the game. Its unique energy mechanic ensures that players must use it judiciously, saving its true power for critical moments. While some players may find the sword’s rest phase frustrating, it ultimately adds to the challenge and realism of the game. The Master Sword’s ability to combat Ganon and its iconic design make it an essential and memorable aspect of Breath of the Wild. So, wield it wisely, and may your adventures in Hyrule be epic!



