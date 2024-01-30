Miami Dolphin Draft Picks 2016



The Miami Dolphins, an American football team based in Miami, Florida, had an eventful draft in 2016. The draft is a crucial time for NFL teams to select new talent to strengthen their rosters. In this article, we will delve into the Miami Dolphins’ draft picks of 2016, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, and also answering fifteen commonly asked questions about the topic.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Dolphins’ first-round pick in 2016 was Laremy Tunsil, an offensive tackle from the University of Mississippi. Tunsil was initially projected to be a top-three pick in the draft but slipped to the Dolphins at pick number 13 due to an unfortunate leaked video that raised character concerns. The Dolphins perceived this as an opportunity to secure a top talent at a lower draft position.

2. In the second round, the Dolphins selected cornerback Xavien Howard from Baylor University. Howard has since become a key player for the Dolphins’ defense, showcasing his skills with interceptions and pass breakups. This pick proved to be a valuable addition to the team.

3. The Dolphins also addressed their need for an offensive guard in the third round with their selection of Laremy Tunsil’s former teammate, Isaac Asiata from the University of Utah. Asiata had a solid college career and was known for his physicality and versatility on the offensive line.

4. Miami’s fourth-round pick, running back Kenyan Drake from the University of Alabama, has become a significant contributor to the team’s offense. Drake’s speed and agility make him a dangerous threat both as a runner and a pass-catcher. He has been a reliable option for the Dolphins’ quarterback.

5. The Dolphins’ draft class of 2016 also featured notable selections in the later rounds. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, and tight end Thomas Duarte were all chosen in the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds respectively. These players have had their moments of impact and have added depth to the team’s roster.

Now, let’s address some common questions about the Miami Dolphins’ draft picks of 2016:

1. Why did the Dolphins select Laremy Tunsil despite character concerns?

The Dolphins saw an opportunity to acquire a top talent at a lower draft position due to the leaked video incident. They believed in Tunsil’s skills and were willing to take a calculated risk.

2. How has Laremy Tunsil performed since joining the Dolphins?

Tunsil quickly established himself as a reliable left tackle for the Dolphins. He has been a consistent presence on the offensive line, protecting the quarterback’s blind side effectively.

3. Has Xavien Howard lived up to expectations?

Yes, Xavien Howard has exceeded expectations. He has developed into one of the league’s top cornerbacks, known for his ability to make game-changing interceptions.

4. What impact has Isaac Asiata made on the offensive line?

Asiata has provided depth and versatility on the offensive line. While he hasn’t been a starter consistently, he has showcased his skills when given the opportunity.

5. How has Kenyan Drake contributed to the Dolphins’ offense?

Drake has become an integral part of the Dolphins’ offense. He has displayed explosive speed and versatility, making big plays both as a runner and a receiver.

6. What role has Jordan Phillips played on the Dolphins’ defense?

Phillips has been a solid presence on the Dolphins’ defensive line. He has shown flashes of dominance, particularly in stopping the run game.

7. How has Jakeem Grant impacted the Dolphins’ special teams?

Grant has been a dynamic return specialist for the Dolphins. His speed and agility make him a dangerous threat on kick and punt returns.

8. What has Thomas Duarte’s role been on the team?

Duarte has primarily served as a depth option at the tight end position. While he hasn’t had significant production, he provides insurance and flexibility for the team.

9. Were there any notable undrafted free agent signings in 2016?

Although undrafted free agents are not considered draft picks, some notable signings for the Dolphins in 2016 include standout linebacker Mike Hull and wide receiver Rashawn Scott.

10. How did the Dolphins’ draft picks of 2016 impact the team’s overall performance?

The draft picks of 2016 injected new talent and depth into the Dolphins’ roster. Several players have become key contributors, positively impacting the team’s performance.

11. Did the Dolphins make any trades during the 2016 draft?

Yes, the Dolphins traded their third-round pick (73rd overall) to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a sixth-round pick (186th overall) and a 2017 third-round pick.

12. How did the Dolphins’ 2016 draft class compare to previous years?

The 2016 draft class was generally well-regarded and considered a successful one for the Dolphins. It produced multiple players who have become key contributors to the team.

13. Have any of the Dolphins’ 2016 draft picks received accolades or awards?

Xavien Howard has received recognition for his outstanding play, earning Pro Bowl selections in 2018 and 2020.

14. Did any players from the Dolphins’ 2016 draft class leave the team?

As of now, all the players from the Dolphins’ 2016 draft class mentioned in this article are currently still with the team.

15. What is the overall legacy of the Dolphins’ 2016 draft class?

The 2016 draft class has made a positive impact on the Dolphins’ roster. The players selected have become key contributors, solidifying their positions and positively affecting the team’s performance on both offense and defense.

In conclusion, the Miami Dolphins’ draft picks of 2016 were instrumental in strengthening the team’s roster. From Laremy Tunsil to Kenyan Drake, the Dolphins secured several talented players who have made significant contributions to the team’s success. Although not every pick panned out as expected, the overall impact of the draft class has been positive. The Dolphins’ 2016 draft class serves as a reminder of the importance of selecting the right players to build a competitive and successful NFL team.



