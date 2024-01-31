

The Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft: Building a Bright Future

The NFL Draft is an eagerly anticipated event for football fans, as it brings hope and excitement for the future of their favorite teams. In 2017, the Miami Dolphins had their sights set on adding talented players to their roster to strengthen their chances of making a playoff run. Let’s delve into the Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft, exploring interesting facts, tricks, and answering some common questions about this crucial event.

Interesting Facts:

1. Trading Up for the First-Round Pick: In an unexpected move, the Miami Dolphins traded up from the 22nd to the 13th pick in the first round. This allowed them to secure the highly touted defensive end, Charles Harris, from the University of Missouri.

2. Adding Offensive Depth: The Dolphins used their second-round pick, 54th overall, to select Raekwon McMillan, an inside linebacker from Ohio State. McMillan’s versatility and strong tackling abilities were seen as valuable additions to the team’s defense.

3. Stealing a Gem in the Fifth Round: The Dolphins found a hidden gem in the fifth round when they selected Davon Godchaux, a defensive tackle from LSU. Godchaux’s outstanding performance in college showcased his potential to become a disruptive force on the defensive line.

4. Addressing the Offensive Line: The Dolphins recognized the importance of protecting their quarterback by selecting Isaac Asiata, a guard from the University of Utah, in the fifth round. Asiata’s physicality and aggressive style of play made him an intriguing prospect for the Dolphins.

5. The Arrival of Vincent Taylor: In the sixth round, the Dolphins added Vincent Taylor, a defensive tackle from Oklahoma State. Taylor’s impressive size and strength, coupled with his ability to disrupt the passing game, made him an intriguing addition to the team’s defense.

Tricks to Building a Successful Draft:

1. Prioritize Team Needs: Successful teams prioritize their needs and draft accordingly. The Dolphins addressed key areas such as the defensive line, linebacker, and offensive line, ensuring a well-rounded roster.

2. Research and Scouting: Extensive research and scouting are vital to identify hidden talents and undervalued players. The Dolphins’ scouting department played a crucial role in finding players like Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor.

3. Trading Responsibly: Trading up or down in the draft can yield significant benefits if done responsibly. The Dolphins’ decision to trade up for Charles Harris showcased their confidence in his abilities, while also recognizing the importance of securing a highly sought-after prospect.

4. Trust the Process: Building a successful draft requires patience. It is vital to trust the process and not panic if certain players are not available. The Dolphins demonstrated patience by waiting for the right opportunities to draft players who fit their vision.

5. Balance Risk and Reward: Every draft pick involves a certain level of risk. The Dolphins carefully evaluated the potential rewards and risks associated with each pick, ensuring they made calculated decisions.

Common Questions:

1. Who was the Dolphins’ first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft?

The Miami Dolphins’ first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was Charles Harris, a defensive end from the University of Missouri.

2. What position did the Dolphins prioritize in the draft?

The Dolphins prioritized positions such as defensive end, linebacker, and offensive line in the 2017 NFL Draft.

3. Did the Dolphins trade any picks during the draft?

Yes, the Dolphins traded up from the 22nd to the 13th pick in the first round to secure Charles Harris.

4. Did the Dolphins focus on defense or offense in the draft?

The Dolphins focused on both offense and defense in the draft, addressing key areas in their roster.

5. Which player from the draft is expected to make the most immediate impact?

Charles Harris, the first-round pick and defensive end, was expected to make the most immediate impact on the Dolphins’ defense.

6. Did the Dolphins select any players from well-known college football programs?

Yes, the Dolphins selected players from well-known programs such as Ohio State University and LSU.

7. How did the Dolphins address their offensive line needs in the draft?

The Dolphins selected Isaac Asiata, a guard from the University of Utah, to address their offensive line needs in the draft.

8. Did the Dolphins find any hidden gems in the later rounds of the draft?

Yes, the Dolphins found hidden gems in the later rounds, such as Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor, who showed promise as disruptive defensive players.

9. Which player in the draft was considered a steal for the Dolphins?

Davon Godchaux, the defensive tackle from LSU, was considered a steal for the Dolphins in the draft.

10. How did the Dolphins ensure they had a well-rounded roster after the draft?

The Dolphins prioritized key positions and addressed them throughout the draft, ensuring a well-rounded roster.

11. Did the Dolphins make any trades after the first round of the draft?

No, the Dolphins did not make any trades after the first round of the draft.

12. Did the Dolphins have any specific strategies for the draft?

The Dolphins focused on identifying players who fit their team’s vision and needs, while also evaluating potential risks and rewards associated with each pick.

13. How did the Dolphins’ draft selections align with their overall team goals?

The Dolphins’ draft selections aligned with their goal of strengthening their roster in key positions, increasing their chances of making a playoff run.

14. Did the Dolphins draft any players with injury concerns?

No, the Dolphins did not draft any players with significant injury concerns in the 2017 NFL Draft.

15. How did the Dolphins’ 2017 draft impact their performance in the subsequent season?

The impact of the Dolphins’ 2017 draft on their performance in subsequent seasons can be attributed to various factors, including player development, coaching, and overall team dynamics.

Final Thoughts:

The Miami Dolphins’ 2017 NFL Draft was a pivotal moment for the team as they aimed to build a brighter future. By prioritizing team needs, conducting extensive research, and trading responsibly, the Dolphins made calculated decisions that have the potential to pay off. The draft class, including Charles Harris, Raekwon McMillan, Davon Godchaux, Isaac Asiata, and Vincent Taylor, brought depth and talent to both the offense and defense. Only time will tell how these players will contribute to the Dolphins’ success, but the 2017 draft laid a solid foundation for the team’s growth and development.



