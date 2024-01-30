

Miami Dolphins Draft Pick 2016: A Promising Start for the Future

The Miami Dolphins, a renowned American football team, made several strategic draft picks in 2016 that have greatly impacted their performance and set the stage for a promising future. In this article, we will delve into the details of the Dolphins’ draft picks from 2016, explore five interesting facts and tricks related to their choices, answer fifteen common questions, and conclude with some final thoughts on the team’s progress.

First, let’s take a closer look at the draft picks made by the Miami Dolphins in 2016. The Dolphins had eight picks in total, which included three in the first three rounds. Their first-round pick was Laremy Tunsil, an offensive tackle from the University of Mississippi. Tunsil was widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the draft, and his addition to the team’s offensive line was a significant boost.

In the second round, the Dolphins selected Xavien Howard, a talented cornerback from Baylor University. Howard’s exceptional coverage skills and ability to make game-changing plays quickly made him a valuable asset for the Dolphins’ defense. The team’s third-round pick was Kenyan Drake, a running back from the University of Alabama. Drake’s versatility and explosive speed have been instrumental in the Dolphins’ offensive schemes.

Now, let’s explore five interesting facts and tricks related to the Miami Dolphins’ draft picks in 2016:

1. Laremy Tunsil’s unexpected fall in the draft: Tunsil was initially projected to be one of the top picks in the draft. However, just minutes before the draft began, a video surfaced on social media showing Tunsil smoking from a gas mask bong. This controversial incident caused Tunsil’s draft stock to plummet, ultimately benefiting the Dolphins, who were able to secure a highly talented player with the 13th overall pick.

2. Xavien Howard’s breakout performance: In his rookie season, Howard showed immense potential, especially in the Dolphins’ playoff run. He intercepted two passes in the wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing a crucial role in the team’s victory. Howard’s ability to step up in high-pressure situations has earned him a reputation as a clutch performer.

3. Kenyan Drake’s game-changing plays: Drake’s versatility as a running back has allowed the Dolphins to use him in various roles, including as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. His electrifying speed and ability to break tackles have resulted in many game-changing plays, including an unforgettable 96-yard kickoff return touchdown against the New York Jets.

4. The invaluable contributions of Jakeem Grant: Although not a draft pick, it is worth mentioning Jakeem Grant, an undrafted free agent signed by the Dolphins in 2016. Grant, a wide receiver and return specialist, has been a dynamic playmaker for the team. His speed and agility have made him a threat on both special teams and offense, bringing a new dimension to the Dolphins’ game plan.

5. The overall impact on the team’s performance: The addition of Tunsil, Howard, Drake, and Grant significantly improved the Dolphins’ overall performance in the 2016 season. The team finished with a 10-6 record, securing a playoff berth for the first time since 2008. These draft picks injected new talent into the roster and played a crucial role in the team’s success.

Now, let’s address fifteen common questions related to the Miami Dolphins’ draft picks in 2016:

1. How did Laremy Tunsil’s off-field incident affect his draft stock?

Tunsil’s off-field incident caused many teams to question his character and decision-making abilities, leading to his unexpected fall in the draft.

2. How has Laremy Tunsil performed since joining the Dolphins?

Tunsil has been a crucial part of the Dolphins’ offensive line since joining the team. He has consistently provided solid protection for the quarterback and has improved his technique year after year.

3. What makes Xavien Howard a standout cornerback?

Howard’s exceptional coverage skills, ability to read plays, and knack for making interceptions make him a standout cornerback in the league.

4. How has Kenyan Drake contributed to the Dolphins’ offense?

Drake’s versatility as a running back has allowed the Dolphins to use him in various roles, including as a pass-catcher. His explosive speed and elusiveness have made him a valuable asset in the team’s offensive schemes.

5. What sets Jakeem Grant apart from other wide receivers?

Grant’s exceptional speed and agility make him a standout among wide receivers. His ability to make defenders miss and his impact on special teams have been crucial to the Dolphins’ success.

6. Did the Dolphins make any other notable draft picks in 2016?

While the aforementioned players were the most impactful, the Dolphins also selected Leonte Carroo, a wide receiver from Rutgers University, in the third round. Carroo’s contributions, although not as significant as the others, have added depth to the Dolphins’ receiving corps.

7. How did the Dolphins fare in the 2016 season?

The Dolphins finished the 2016 season with a 10-6 record, securing a playoff spot for the first time in eight years.

8. Did any of the Dolphins’ 2016 draft picks win any individual awards?

While none of the Dolphins’ draft picks in 2016 won any individual awards, their contributions to the team’s success were widely recognized.

9. Have any of the 2016 draft picks become team leaders?

Although it takes time for rookies to establish themselves as leaders, Laremy Tunsil and Xavien Howard have both emerged as leaders on their respective sides of the ball.

10. How have the Dolphins built on the success of their 2016 draft class?

The Dolphins have continued to build on the success of their 2016 draft class by adding complementary pieces through subsequent drafts and free agency. This has helped solidify their roster and improve overall team performance.

11. What impact have the 2016 draft picks had on the Dolphins’ fan base?

The 2016 draft picks injected new excitement and hope into the Dolphins’ fan base. The team’s success in the 2016 season and the individual accomplishments of the draft picks have garnered increased support and enthusiasm from the fans.

12. Did any of the 2016 draft picks face significant injuries?

Kenyan Drake suffered a few minor injuries throughout his career, including an ankle injury in 2017, but has bounced back quickly and continued to contribute to the team.

13. How do the Dolphins’ 2016 draft picks compare to other teams’ draft classes from that year?

The Dolphins’ 2016 draft class is widely regarded as one of the most successful from that year. The impact and contributions made by the selected players have exceeded expectations and set the team on a positive trajectory.

14. Have any of the 2016 draft picks left the team since being drafted?

As of the time of writing, all of the Dolphins’ 2016 draft picks remain with the team, showcasing the organization’s confidence in their abilities and potential.

15. What are the expectations for the Dolphins’ 2016 draft picks in the future?

The expectations for the Dolphins’ 2016 draft picks remain high. With continued development and consistent performances, they are projected to become cornerstone players for the team and contribute to its long-term success.

In conclusion, the Miami Dolphins’ draft picks in 2016 laid the foundation for a promising future. The additions of Laremy Tunsil, Xavien Howard, Kenyan Drake, and the undrafted Jakeem Grant greatly improved the team’s performance and injected new talent into the roster. Their impact has been recognized both on an individual level and as a collective unit. As the Dolphins continue to build on the success of their 2016 draft class, fans can look forward to sustained excellence and a strong foundation for the team’s future endeavors.



