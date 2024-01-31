

The Miami Dolphins Draft Picks 2013: A Look Back at the Team’s Promising Roster Additions

The NFL Draft is a pivotal moment for every team in the league, as it presents an opportunity to bolster their roster with talented young players who can potentially shape the team’s future. In 2013, the Miami Dolphins made several key selections that have had a significant impact on their team. Let’s take a closer look at the Miami Dolphins’ draft picks from 2013, along with some interesting facts, common questions, and my final thoughts on this topic.

1. Dion Jordan: The Dolphins selected Dion Jordan, a highly touted defensive end, with the third overall pick. Jordan was expected to become a dominant pass rusher, but unfortunately, his career was plagued by injuries and off-field issues. Ultimately, he failed to live up to his potential and is no longer with the team.

2. Jamar Taylor: With their second-round pick, the Dolphins selected Jamar Taylor, a cornerback from Boise State. Taylor showed promise during his time in Miami, contributing as a solid cornerback. However, injuries hindered his progress, and he was eventually traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

3. Dallas Thomas: The Dolphins drafted offensive lineman Dallas Thomas in the third round. Thomas struggled to find his footing in the NFL and failed to live up to expectations. He was released by the Dolphins in 2016, and his career quickly fizzled out.

4. Will Davis: In the third round, the Dolphins selected cornerback Will Davis from Utah State. Davis had an injury-riddled career in Miami, which heavily impacted his performance on the field. He was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, and his career failed to take off.

5. Jelani Jenkins: The Dolphins found a gem in the fourth round with linebacker Jelani Jenkins. Jenkins proved to be a reliable starter for the Dolphins, contributing as a tackling machine on the field. He played five seasons in Miami before joining the Oakland Raiders in 2017.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The 2013 draft class was spearheaded by then-general manager Jeff Ireland, who aimed to rebuild the Dolphins’ roster and address key positions of need.

2. The Dolphins had a total of nine draft picks in 2013, providing them with ample opportunities to strengthen their roster.

3. Dion Jordan was considered one of the most physically gifted players in the draft, but his struggles with injuries and substance abuse derailed his career.

4. Despite the underwhelming performance of some draft picks, the Dolphins managed to find value in later rounds, such as Jelani Jenkins, who became a reliable starter for the team.

5. The 2013 draft class serves as a reminder of the importance of thorough scouting and player evaluation, as teams must carefully assess not only a player’s physical abilities but also their character and injury history.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Did any of the Miami Dolphins’ 2013 draft picks become Pro Bowlers?

No, none of the Dolphins’ 2013 draft picks reached Pro Bowl status.

2. Who was the most successful draft pick from the class?

The most successful draft pick from the 2013 class was Jelani Jenkins, who became a reliable starter for the Dolphins.

3. Why did Dion Jordan fail to live up to expectations?

Dion Jordan’s career was marred by injuries and substance abuse issues, preventing him from reaching his full potential.

4. How did the Dolphins address their needs in subsequent drafts after 2013?

The Dolphins continued to address their needs in subsequent drafts, making additional selections to bolster their roster.

5. Did the Dolphins make any trades involving their 2013 draft picks?

Yes, the Dolphins made a trade involving Jamar Taylor, sending him to the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

6. Are there any players from the 2013 draft class still with the Dolphins?

No, there are no players from the 2013 draft class currently on the Dolphins’ roster.

7. What impact did the 2013 draft class have on the Dolphins’ overall performance?

The impact of the 2013 draft class was mixed, with some players failing to live up to expectations, while others provided valuable contributions.

8. Did any of the draft picks from 2013 have successful careers with other teams?

Jelani Jenkins had a successful career with the Dolphins and later joined the Oakland Raiders, where he continued to contribute as a linebacker.

9. How did the 2013 draft class affect the Dolphins’ rebuilding efforts?

While the 2013 draft class didn’t have a transformative impact on the Dolphins’ rebuilding efforts, it did provide some valuable pieces to the roster.

10. Who was the biggest disappointment from the Dolphins’ 2013 draft class?

Dion Jordan was the biggest disappointment from the Dolphins’ 2013 draft class, failing to live up to his potential due to injuries and off-field issues.

11. Did the Dolphins make any notable free-agent signings in 2013 to supplement their draft picks?

The Dolphins made several notable free-agent signings in 2013, including wide receiver Mike Wallace and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe.

12. Did any undrafted free agents from the 2013 class make the Dolphins’ roster?

No undrafted free agents from the 2013 class made the Dolphins’ roster.

13. How did the Dolphins perform during the 2013 season?

The Dolphins finished the 2013 season with an 8-8 record, narrowly missing the playoffs.

14. What lessons can be learned from the Dolphins’ 2013 draft class?

The importance of thorough player evaluation, considering character and injury history, serves as a valuable lesson from the 2013 draft class.

15. How did the Dolphins’ 2013 draft class impact subsequent drafts for the team?

The underwhelming performance of some players from the 2013 draft class may have influenced the Dolphins to prioritize player evaluation and scouting in subsequent drafts.

Final Thoughts:

The Miami Dolphins’ 2013 draft class serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the NFL Draft. While some players failed to live up to expectations, others, like Jelani Jenkins, provided valuable contributions to the team. It also underscores the importance of thorough player evaluation, considering both physical abilities and character traits. Despite the mixed results, the Dolphins’ 2013 draft class played a role in the team’s rebuilding efforts and helped shape the roster for years to come. As the team continues to strive for success, they must learn from past experiences and make smart decisions in future drafts to build a championship-caliber team.



