Miami Dolphins Running Backs 2014: A Look Back at the Dynamic Duo

In the world of American football, the role of a running back is crucial. They are the ones responsible for carrying the ball, evading defenders, and gaining yardage for their team. In the 2014 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins had a formidable duo in their backfield that captured the attention of fans and analysts alike. Let’s take a closer look at the Miami Dolphins running backs of 2014, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

1. Dynamic Duo: The Miami Dolphins’ running back duo in 2014 consisted of Lamar Miller and Daniel Thomas. Miller was the primary back, showcasing his speed and agility, while Thomas provided a powerful and bruising running style.

2. Lamar Miller’s Breakout Season: 2014 was a breakout year for Lamar Miller. He rushed for 1,099 yards, becoming the first Dolphins running back to reach the 1,000-yard mark since Reggie Bush in 2011. Miller’s impressive performance earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl.

3. Speed and Agility: One of the most notable aspects of Lamar Miller’s game was his lightning-fast speed and exceptional agility. He had the ability to burst through the smallest gaps in the defense and leave defenders in the dust.

4. Daniel Thomas’ Power: While Miller relied on his speed, Daniel Thomas brought power to the Dolphins’ running game. Standing at 6’1″ and weighing 235 pounds, Thomas was a force to be reckoned with. He excelled in short-yardage situations and was a reliable goal-line back.

5. Complementary Running Styles: The contrasting running styles of Miller and Thomas made them a formidable duo. Miller’s speed and agility allowed him to excel in open-field situations, while Thomas’ power made him a reliable option in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions about the Miami Dolphins running backs of 2014:

1. Who had more rushing yards in 2014, Lamar Miller or Daniel Thomas?

Lamar Miller had more rushing yards in 2014, with 1,099 yards compared to Daniel Thomas’ 168 yards.

2. Did either running back have any receiving yards?

Yes, both Lamar Miller and Daniel Thomas contributed in the passing game. Miller had 275 receiving yards, while Thomas had 131 receiving yards.

3. How many touchdowns did Lamar Miller score in 2014?

Lamar Miller scored eight rushing touchdowns in the 2014 season.

4. Did either running back have any fumbling issues?

Lamar Miller had two fumbles in the 2014 season, while Daniel Thomas did not fumble the ball.

5. Were there any other running backs on the Dolphins’ roster in 2014?

Yes, the Dolphins also had Damien Williams and LaMichael James as backup running backs in 2014.

6. Did Lamar Miller make the Pro Bowl in 2014?

Yes, Lamar Miller earned his first Pro Bowl selection in the 2014 season.

7. How many 100-yard rushing games did Lamar Miller have in 2014?

Lamar Miller had four 100-yard rushing games in the 2014 season.

8. Did Lamar Miller have any memorable long runs in 2014?

Yes, one of the most memorable runs by Lamar Miller in 2014 was a 97-yard touchdown run against the New York Jets.

9. Did the Dolphins have a successful season in 2014?

The Miami Dolphins finished the 2014 season with a 8-8 record, narrowly missing the playoffs.

10. Who was the Dolphins’ head coach in 2014?

Joe Philbin was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in the 2014 season.

11. Did Lamar Miller have any significant injuries in 2014?

Lamar Miller remained relatively healthy throughout the 2014 season, missing only one game due to injury.

12. Did Lamar Miller continue to excel in subsequent seasons?

After his breakout season in 2014, Lamar Miller continued to be a productive running back for the Dolphins and later the Houston Texans.

13. What happened to Daniel Thomas after the 2014 season?

Daniel Thomas played one more season with the Dolphins in 2014 before becoming a free agent. He had brief stints with the Chicago Bears and New York Giants but struggled to find consistent success.

14. How did the Dolphins’ running back situation evolve after 2014?

After the 2014 season, the Dolphins continued to search for a long-term solution at running back. They drafted Kenyan Drake in 2016, who later became their primary back.

15. Did Lamar Miller and Daniel Thomas have any memorable plays together?

While the duo had their individual highlights, there were no specific standout plays where Miller and Thomas collaborated in a significant manner.

In conclusion, the Miami Dolphins had a dynamic duo in their running back corps in the 2014 season. Lamar Miller’s breakout year and Daniel Thomas’ power made them a formidable combination. Miller’s speed and agility allowed him to excel in open-field situations, while Thomas’ bruising running style made him a reliable option in short-yardage situations. Although the Dolphins narrowly missed the playoffs that year, their running back duo left a lasting impression. As time moved on, the team continued to search for a long-term solution at the running back position, but the memories of Miller and Thomas’ contributions in 2014 remain cherished by Dolphins fans.

