Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers 2015



The Miami Dolphins have had a rich history of talented wide receivers throughout the years. In 2015, the team boasted an impressive group of pass-catchers that added a new dimension to their offense. In this article, we will explore the Miami Dolphins’ wide receivers in 2015, including some interesting facts and tricks, as well as answer common questions about the team’s receivers that year.

1. Fact: Jarvis Landry emerged as a star

One of the most exciting developments for the Miami Dolphins in 2015 was the emergence of Jarvis Landry as a star wide receiver. Landry, a second-round draft pick in 2014, had a breakout season in 2015, leading the team in receptions with 110. He showcased his versatility by contributing as a punt returner as well.

2. Fact: Rishard Matthews provided a reliable target

Rishard Matthews, a former seventh-round draft pick, had a solid season in 2015. He finished the year with 43 receptions for 662 yards and four touchdowns. Matthews consistently provided a reliable target for quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

3. Fact: Kenny Stills added a deep threat

Acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints in the 2015 offseason, Kenny Stills brought a much-needed deep threat to the Dolphins’ offense. He utilized his speed to stretch the field and caught nine touchdown passes that season.

4. Fact: DeVante Parker showed flashes of potential

DeVante Parker, a first-round draft pick in 2015, had an injury-plagued rookie season. However, when he was on the field, he showed flashes of his potential as a playmaker. Parker finished the year with 26 receptions for 494 yards and three touchdowns.

5. Fact: The wide receivers provided a balanced attack

The Miami Dolphins’ wide receivers in 2015 provided a balanced attack, with each player bringing a unique skill set to the table. Landry excelled in the slot and as a possession receiver, Matthews provided reliability, Stills stretched the field, and Parker showcased his potential as a big-play threat.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions about the Miami Dolphins’ wide receivers in 2015:

1. Who led the Dolphins’ wide receivers in receptions in 2015?

Jarvis Landry led the team in receptions with 110 catches.

2. How many touchdown passes did Kenny Stills catch in 2015?

Kenny Stills caught nine touchdown passes in 2015.

3. Who was the Dolphins’ first-round draft pick at wide receiver in 2015?

DeVante Parker was the Dolphins’ first-round draft pick at wide receiver in 2015.

4. How many receiving yards did Rishard Matthews have in 2015?

Rishard Matthews had 662 receiving yards in 2015.

5. Which wide receiver emerged as a star in 2015?

Jarvis Landry emerged as a star in 2015.

6. Were there any significant injuries among the wide receivers in 2015?

DeVante Parker had an injury-plagued rookie season in 2015.

7. How did the wide receivers contribute to the offense besides catching passes?

Jarvis Landry also contributed as a punt returner for the Dolphins in 2015.

8. Did any of the wide receivers break any records in 2015?

While no records were broken, Landry’s 110 receptions were a significant accomplishment.

9. How did the addition of Kenny Stills impact the Dolphins’ offense?

Kenny Stills added a deep threat and stretched the field for the Dolphins’ offense in 2015.

10. Did the Dolphins’ wide receivers have good chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill?

The Dolphins’ wide receivers had good chemistry with Tannehill, as evidenced by their production in 2015.

11. Who had the most receiving yards among the wide receivers in 2015?

Jarvis Landry led the team in receiving yards with 1,157 yards.

12. How many touchdowns did DeVante Parker catch in his rookie season?

DeVante Parker caught three touchdown passes in his rookie season.

13. Did any of the wide receivers make it to the Pro Bowl in 2015?

Jarvis Landry was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

14. How did the wide receivers help improve the Dolphins’ offense overall?

The wide receivers provided a balanced attack and added new dimensions to the Dolphins’ offense in 2015.

15. What were the expectations for the Dolphins’ wide receivers in 2016 after their performance in 2015?

After their strong performance in 2015, the expectations were high for the Dolphins’ wide receivers in 2016, with hopes of continued growth and improvement.

In conclusion, the Miami Dolphins’ wide receivers in 2015 showcased their talent and added a new dimension to the team’s offense. Jarvis Landry emerged as a star, while Rishard Matthews, Kenny Stills, and DeVante Parker each provided their unique contributions. The group’s chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill was evident, and they were a key factor in the team’s success that season. The Dolphins’ wide receivers in 2015 left a lasting impact on the team’s offensive prowess, and their performances set high expectations for future seasons.



