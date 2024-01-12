

MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2: How to Get and 6 Interesting Facts

The MIDA Multi-Tool is a legendary scout rifle that has become an iconic weapon in the world of Destiny 2. It is highly sought after by Guardians due to its versatility and impressive perks. In this article, we will explore how to obtain the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 and delve into six interesting facts about this legendary weapon.

1. How to Get the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2

To obtain the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2, you need to complete the Exotic Quest called “Enhance!” This questline is available to all Destiny 2 players and can be picked up from the Gunsmith in the Tower. The quest consists of a series of objectives that require you to complete various activities such as patrols, public events, and Crucible matches. Once you have completed all the objectives, return to the Gunsmith to receive your well-earned MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2.

2. Enhanced Perks of the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2

The MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 comes with enhanced perks that make it even more deadly in the hands of skilled Guardians. It has the signature perk, MIDA Multi-Tool, which increases movement speed and allows radar while aiming down sights. Additionally, it has the perk Lightweight, which increases movement speed when the weapon is equipped, and Third Eye, which grants radar while aiming.

3. The MIDA Multi-Tool Catalyst

The MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 also has a catalyst that can be obtained by completing Crucible matches and opening Crucible Engrams. This catalyst enhances the MIDA Multi-Tool’s performance by increasing its handling and stability. It also adds the perk, Outlaw, which greatly increases reload speed after a precision kill.

4. Impact in PvP and PvE

The MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 is highly regarded in both PvP and PvE activities. In PvP, its high aim assist and increased movement speed make it a favorite among competitive players. It excels in long-range engagements and can easily outgun opponents. In PvE, its versatility and precision damage make it an excellent choice for taking down enemies from a distance.

5. The MIDA Mini-Tool

The MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 is part of a unique weapon pairing with the MIDA Mini-Tool, a lightweight submachine gun. When equipped together, they grant the synergy perk, MIDA Synergy, which increases movement speed and handling. This combination is particularly effective in close-quarter combat scenarios.

6. The Legend of the MIDA Multi-Tool

The MIDA Multi-Tool has a rich history in the Destiny universe. In the original Destiny game, it was known as the MIDA Multi-Tool and was highly sought after by Guardians. Its lore suggests that it was created by the legendary Hunter, Mida, who sought to create the ultimate scout rifle. The MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 continues this legacy and remains one of the most coveted weapons in the game.

15 Common Questions about the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2:

Q1. Can I obtain the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 without the DLC?

A1. Yes, the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 can be obtained by all Destiny 2 players, regardless of DLC ownership.

Q3. Can I use the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 in the Trials of Osiris?

A3. Yes, the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 is eligible for use in the Trials of Osiris and can be a formidable weapon in skilled hands.

Q4. Can I infuse the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 with higher power levels?

A4. Yes, the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 can be infused with higher power level weapons to increase its overall power.

Q6. Is the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 good for solo players?

A6. Yes, the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 is a versatile weapon that can be effective for both solo and group play.

Q7. Can I use the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 in the Crucible?

A7. Absolutely! The MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 is a popular choice in the Crucible due to its high aim assist and increased movement speed.

Q8. Can I use the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 in raids?

A8. Yes, the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 can be a reliable weapon in raid encounters, especially in situations that require precise long-range damage.

Q9. Can I dismantle the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 for materials?

A9. While you can dismantle the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2, it is generally advised to keep it as it is considered one of the best scout rifles in the game.

Q10. Can I use the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 in Gambit matches?

A10. Yes, the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 can be used in Gambit matches and can be effective in both the PvE and PvP aspects of the game mode.

Q11. Can I use the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 in the Iron Banner?

A11. Yes, you can use the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 in the Iron Banner, and its versatility can give you an edge in both individual and team-based encounters.

Q12. Can I get the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 from random drops?

A12. No, the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 can only be obtained through the “Enhance!” Exotic Quest.

Q13. Can I use the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 in Nightfall Strikes?

A13. Yes, the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 can be a valuable weapon in Nightfall Strikes, especially in situations where precision damage is crucial.

Q14. Can I use the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 in the Crucible Labs?

A14. Yes, the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 can be used in the Crucible Labs, where you can test new game modes and provide feedback to Bungie.

Q15. Can I use the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 in the Menagerie?

A15. Unfortunately, the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 cannot be used in the Menagerie as it is a specific weapon drop and not associated with the Chalice of Opulence.

In conclusion, the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 is a highly sought-after weapon in Destiny 2 due to its versatility and impressive perks. Obtaining it through the “Enhance!” Exotic Quest is a rewarding experience, and its enhanced performance makes it a formidable choice in both PvP and PvE activities. Whether you are a solo player or part of a fireteam, the MIDA Multi-Tool Year 2 should definitely be on your list of must-have weapons in Destiny 2.





