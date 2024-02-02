

Minnesota Vikings 2015 Draft Grade: A Closer Look at the Team’s Selections

The Minnesota Vikings entered the 2015 NFL Draft with high hopes of adding talented players to their roster and building a strong foundation for the future. With several draft picks at their disposal, the team had an opportunity to address key positions and improve their chances of success in the upcoming season. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Minnesota Vikings’ 2015 draft grade, highlighting interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions surrounding their selections.

Interesting Facts:

1. Stefon Diggs: One of the steals of the draft

The Vikings selected wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. Diggs went on to have a breakout rookie season, totaling 52 receptions for 720 yards and four touchdowns. His dynamic playmaking ability quickly made him a fan favorite and a key contributor to the Vikings’ offense.

2. T.J. Clemmings: A risky selection that paid off

In the fourth round, the Vikings took a chance on offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings. Despite concerns about his technique and injury history, Clemmings proved to be a valuable addition to the offensive line. He started all 16 games in his rookie season and provided stability and protection for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

3. Eric Kendricks: The Vikings’ defensive leader

In the second round, the Vikings selected linebacker Eric Kendricks, who quickly established himself as a leader on the defensive side of the ball. Kendricks won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2015 and has since become one of the team’s most reliable and consistent performers.

4. Danielle Hunter: Emerging as a dominant force

The Vikings’ third-round pick, Danielle Hunter, has developed into one of the league’s premier pass rushers. In his rookie season, Hunter recorded six sacks, and he has continued to improve each year. In 2019, he led the team with 14.5 sacks and earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

5. The Vikings’ overall draft class

The 2015 draft class for the Vikings was widely regarded as one of the best in recent memory. Along with the aforementioned players, the team also selected contributors like cornerback Trae Waynes, wide receiver MyCole Pruitt, and offensive lineman Tyrus Thompson. This draft class played a significant role in the Vikings’ success over the following seasons.

Tricks:

1. Identifying talent in later rounds

The Vikings showed their ability to find talent in later rounds of the draft with players like Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter. This ability to identify and develop late-round picks has been crucial to the team’s success.

2. Building a strong foundation

The Vikings’ 2015 draft class laid the foundation for the team’s success in subsequent seasons. By selecting players like Eric Kendricks and Danielle Hunter, the team ensured a solid core of talented players to build around.

3. Trusting the scouting department

The Vikings’ front office, led by General Manager Rick Spielman, has shown a consistent ability to identify and select talented players in the draft. Trusting the scouting department’s evaluations and recommendations has been a key factor in their success.

4. Taking calculated risks

The selection of T.J. Clemmings was a calculated risk by the Vikings. Despite concerns about his technique and injury history, the team saw potential in Clemmings and believed in his ability to contribute. This risk paid off, as Clemmings became a reliable starter on the offensive line.

5. Maximizing value in trades

The Vikings were active in trading during the 2015 draft, allowing them to acquire additional picks and maximize the value of their selections. This strategy helped them secure players like Stefon Diggs, who turned out to be a steal in the fifth round.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How did the Vikings fare in the 2015 draft?

The Vikings had a highly successful draft in 2015, selecting key contributors like Stefon Diggs, Eric Kendricks, and Danielle Hunter.

2. Who was the most impactful player from the Vikings’ 2015 draft class?

While all the players mentioned earlier have made significant contributions, Danielle Hunter has emerged as the most impactful player from the 2015 draft class.

3. Did any of the players from the 2015 draft class make the Pro Bowl?

Yes, Danielle Hunter made the Pro Bowl in 2019, showcasing his dominance as one of the league’s premier pass rushers.

4. How did Stefon Diggs perform in his rookie season?

Stefon Diggs had a breakout rookie season, totaling 52 receptions for 720 yards and four touchdowns. His playmaking ability quickly made him a fan favorite.

5. Did T.J. Clemmings live up to expectations?

Although T.J. Clemmings had concerns surrounding his technique and injury history, he proved to be a valuable addition to the offensive line, starting all 16 games in his rookie season.

6. Who won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2015?

Eric Kendricks, the Vikings’ second-round pick in the 2015 draft, won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

7. Did the Vikings make any notable trades during the 2015 draft?

Yes, the Vikings made several trades during the 2015 draft, allowing them to acquire additional picks and maximize the value of their selections.

8. What positions did the Vikings prioritize in the 2015 draft?

The Vikings focused on improving their wide receiver corps, offensive line, and defense in the 2015 draft.

9. How did the Vikings’ 2015 draft class contribute to the team’s success in subsequent seasons?

The players selected in the 2015 draft, such as Eric Kendricks and Danielle Hunter, became key contributors and helped the team sustain success over subsequent seasons.

10. Who was the Vikings’ first-round pick in the 2015 draft?

The Vikings selected cornerback Trae Waynes with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 draft.

11. What is the long-term impact of the Vikings’ 2015 draft class?

The 2015 draft class laid the foundation for the team’s success in the following seasons, providing a core group of talented players to build around.

12. How did the Vikings’ draft strategy change after the 2015 draft?

The success of the 2015 draft class influenced the Vikings’ future draft strategy, focusing on identifying and developing late-round talent.

13. Did any of the players from the 2015 draft class leave the Vikings to join other teams?

As of now, none of the players from the Vikings’ 2015 draft class have left the team.

14. Did the Vikings miss out on any notable players in the 2015 draft?

While every draft has its hits and misses, the Vikings’ 2015 draft class has been widely regarded as a success. They selected several impactful players who have contributed to the team’s success.

15. How did the Vikings’ 2015 draft class compare to other teams in the league?

The Vikings’ 2015 draft class has been consistently regarded as one of the best in the league. The team’s ability to identify and develop talent set them apart from other teams.

Final Thoughts:

The Minnesota Vikings’ 2015 draft grade was undoubtedly a resounding success. The team selected players who not only contributed immediately but also became key pillars of the team’s success in subsequent seasons. Stefon Diggs, Eric Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, and others have proven to be the foundation of the Vikings’ success on both offense and defense.

The ability to find talent in later rounds, take calculated risks, and maximize value in trades showcased the Vikings’ astute decision-making throughout the draft. Their front office, led by General Manager Rick Spielman, has consistently shown a keen eye for talent evaluation, setting the team up for long-term success.

The 2015 draft class will be remembered as one of the best in Vikings history and serves as a testament to the team’s ability to build a strong foundation through the draft. As the Vikings continue to compete in the NFL, they can look back at their successful 2015 draft class as a significant stepping stone on their path to success.



