

Minnesota Vikings Wide Receivers 2016: A Force to Be Reckoned With

The Minnesota Vikings have long been known for their strong wide receiver corps, and the 2016 season was no exception. Led by veteran receiver Stefon Diggs and a talented group of players, the Vikings’ wide receivers proved to be a force to be reckoned with. In this article, we will delve into the performance of the Minnesota Vikings wide receivers in 2016, exploring their statistics, key contributions, and interesting facts about this talented group of players.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Stefon Diggs’ breakout season: In 2016, Stefon Diggs emerged as the Vikings’ number one receiver, leading the team with 84 receptions for 903 yards and 3 touchdowns. His speed, agility, and route-running ability made him a favorite target for quarterback Sam Bradford, and he quickly established himself as one of the most promising young receivers in the league.

2. Adam Thielen’s unexpected rise: Adam Thielen, an undrafted free agent from Minnesota State University, Mankato, had a breakout season in 2016. He caught 69 passes for 967 yards and 5 touchdowns, showcasing his versatility and reliability as a receiver. Thielen’s work ethic and determination earned him a Pro Bowl selection and solidified his place as a key contributor in the Vikings’ offense.

3. Cordarrelle Patterson’s impact on special teams: While he didn’t have as much of an impact as a wide receiver in 2016, Cordarrelle Patterson made his mark on special teams. Patterson led the league in kickoff return average with an impressive 31.7 yards per return and even returned a kickoff for a touchdown. His ability to change field position and create scoring opportunities gave the Vikings an edge in many games.

4. Steady production from Charles Johnson: Although Charles Johnson didn’t put up eye-popping numbers in 2016, he provided the Vikings with consistent production and a reliable target in the passing game. Johnson caught 20 passes for 232 yards and 0 touchdowns, but his ability to move the chains and make tough catches in crucial situations was invaluable to the team.

5. Laquon Treadwell’s disappointing rookie season: The Vikings’ first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Laquon Treadwell, had a disappointing rookie season. Treadwell struggled to find his footing in the offense, catching only one pass for 15 yards. However, it’s important to note that many rookie wide receivers take time to adjust to the NFL, and Treadwell still has the potential to become a key contributor in the future.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who led the Vikings in receiving yards in 2016?

Stefon Diggs led the Vikings in receiving yards in 2016 with 903 yards.

2. How many touchdown receptions did Adam Thielen have in 2016?

Adam Thielen had 5 touchdown receptions in the 2016 season.

3. Which Vikings wide receiver had the most receptions in 2016?

Stefon Diggs led the team with 84 receptions in 2016.

4. Who had the longest reception for the Vikings in 2016?

Cordarrelle Patterson had the longest reception for the Vikings in 2016 with a 72-yard catch.

5. How many touchdown receptions did Charles Johnson have in 2016?

Charles Johnson did not score a touchdown in the 2016 season.

6. Did Laquon Treadwell have a successful rookie season?

No, Laquon Treadwell had a disappointing rookie season, catching only one pass for 15 yards.

7. How many Pro Bowl selections did the Vikings’ wide receivers receive in 2016?

Adam Thielen received a Pro Bowl selection in 2016.

8. Who led the league in kickoff return average in 2016?

Cordarrelle Patterson led the league in kickoff return average in 2016 with 31.7 yards per return.

9. How many total yards did the Vikings’ wide receivers accumulate in 2016?

The Vikings’ wide receivers accumulated a total of 2,117 receiving yards in the 2016 season.

10. Who was the Vikings’ leading receiver in terms of touchdowns in 2016?

Kyle Rudolph, the Vikings’ tight end, led the team in touchdown receptions in 2016 with 7.

11. How many receiving touchdowns did Stefon Diggs have in 2016?

Stefon Diggs had 3 receiving touchdowns in the 2016 season.

12. Did any of the Vikings’ wide receivers set any franchise records in 2016?

No, none of the Vikings’ wide receivers set franchise records in 2016.

13. How many receptions did Stefon Diggs have in his breakout season?

Stefon Diggs had 84 receptions in the 2016 season.

14. Who had the highest catch percentage among the Vikings’ wide receivers in 2016?

Adam Thielen had the highest catch percentage among the Vikings’ wide receivers in 2016, with a 75% catch rate.

15. Which wide receiver had the most yards per reception in 2016?

Cordarrelle Patterson led the Vikings’ wide receivers with an average of 17.4 yards per reception in the 2016 season.

Final Thoughts:

The Minnesota Vikings’ wide receivers in 2016 were a talented group that made significant contributions to the team’s offense. Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen emerged as key playmakers, while Cordarrelle Patterson showcased his explosiveness on special teams. Although Laquon Treadwell had a disappointing rookie season, there is still potential for him to develop into a reliable receiver in the future. Overall, the Vikings’ wide receiver corps in 2016 demonstrated their ability to make big plays, move the chains, and impact the game in multiple ways. With the right coaching and continued development, this group has the potential to become one of the most formidable wide receiver corps in the NFL.



