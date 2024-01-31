

Title: Mock Draft 2016 Dallas Cowboys: A Closer Look at the Cowboys’ Potential Picks

Introduction:

The NFL Draft is a crucial event for every team, and the Dallas Cowboys are no exception. In 2016, the Cowboys had high hopes of bolstering their roster with talented prospects who could contribute immediately. This article delves into the intriguing mock draft of the Dallas Cowboys in 2016, providing interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions surrounding the team’s draft choices.

Interesting Facts:

1. Cowboys’ Top Needs: Heading into the 2016 NFL Draft, the Cowboys had several positions they were targeting to upgrade, including defensive end, cornerback, and running back.

2. Tony Romo’s Health Concerns: The Cowboys were seeking a reliable backup quarterback due to Tony Romo’s injury history, making the draft an excellent opportunity to find a suitable replacement.

3. Trading Down: Dallas had a history of trading down in the draft to acquire additional picks, a strategy often employed by their front office to maximize value.

4. Underrated Defensive Prospects: The Cowboys’ defense faced significant scrutiny, leading them to focus on selecting talented yet underrated defensive prospects during the draft.

5. Ezekiel Elliott’s Emergence: The Cowboys were intrigued by the possibility of drafting a running back who could immediately impact their offense, as they were impressed by Ezekiel Elliott’s potential.

Tricks:

1. Identifying Value: The Cowboys’ front office aimed to identify value picks by targeting players who had slipped down the draft board despite possessing immense talent.

2. Utilizing Trade Options: Dallas explored trade opportunities to maneuver around the draft board, potentially trading down to accumulate more picks or trading up for a specific prospect they valued highly.

3. Prioritizing Versatility: The Cowboys often sought prospects who could contribute in multiple positions, providing flexibility within their roster.

4. Trusting the Scouting Department: Dallas relied heavily on their scouting department’s evaluations to help make informed decisions during the draft.

5. Balancing Short-Term and Long-Term Needs: The Cowboys aimed to find a balance between addressing immediate needs and securing players who could help build a sustainable future for the franchise.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who did the Cowboys select in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft?

Answer: The Dallas Cowboys drafted running back Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth overall pick in the first round.

2. Did the Cowboys address their defensive needs in the draft?

Answer: Yes, the Cowboys selected several defensive players throughout the draft to bolster their defense, including defensive end Charles Tapper, cornerback Anthony Brown, and safety Kavon Frazier.

3. Did the Cowboys trade any picks during the draft?

Answer: Yes, the Cowboys made several trades during the draft, including trading the 34th overall pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for the 43rd and 67th overall picks.

4. Did the Cowboys find a reliable backup quarterback in the draft?

Answer: The Cowboys selected quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth round, who eventually emerged as a reliable backup and ultimately became the team’s starting quarterback in the following season.

5. How did the Cowboys fare overall in the 2016 NFL Draft?

Answer: The Cowboys’ draft class was widely regarded as one of the best in the league that year, with several players making an immediate impact on the team.

6. Did Ezekiel Elliott live up to the expectations as the fourth overall pick?

Answer: Absolutely. Ezekiel Elliott had a sensational rookie season, leading the league in rushing and solidifying himself as a vital component of the Cowboys’ offense.

7. How did the Cowboys’ defense improve after the draft?

Answer: The Cowboys’ defense showed significant improvement in the following season, with players like Anthony Brown and Charles Tapper contributing effectively. However, it took a few more years for the defense to become a dominant force.

8. Were there any surprise picks by the Cowboys in the draft?

Answer: One surprise pick was Jaylon Smith, a linebacker from Notre Dame, who the Cowboys selected in the second round. Smith had suffered a severe knee injury in his final collegiate game, but the Cowboys took a calculated risk, banking on his potential to recover fully.

9. Were there any players the Cowboys missed out on in the draft?

Answer: Hindsight is 20/20, but some notable players who were available when the Cowboys made their picks include Jalen Ramsey, who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Myles Jack, who was picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars as well.

10. Did any late-round picks make significant contributions to the team?

Answer: Yes, the Cowboys found several hidden gems in the later rounds of the draft, such as cornerback Anthony Brown and quarterback Dak Prescott, who both became key contributors to the team.

11. Which player from the Cowboys’ 2016 draft class had the most significant impact?

Answer: Ezekiel Elliott undoubtedly had the most substantial impact, becoming one of the league’s premier running backs and an integral part of the Cowboys’ offense.

12. Did the Cowboys’ trading strategy pay off in the long run?

Answer: Yes, the Cowboys’ trading strategy allowed them to accumulate more picks and ultimately secure valuable players who played significant roles in their success in the following seasons.

13. How did the Cowboys’ draft choices affect the team’s performance in the 2016 season?

Answer: The Cowboys’ draft choices played a significant role in the team’s success, as they finished the 2016 season with a 13-3 record, clinching the top seed in the NFC.

14. Did any of the drafted players make the Pro Bowl in their rookie season?

Answer: Both Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott made the Pro Bowl in their rookie season, an impressive feat for the pair of talented rookies.

15. How did the Cowboys’ 2016 draft class set the foundation for future success?

Answer: The 2016 draft class laid the foundation for future success by introducing key players who contributed to the team’s competitiveness in the subsequent seasons, including the development of Dak Prescott as the team’s long-term quarterback.

Final Thoughts:

The 2016 NFL Draft proved to be a pivotal moment for the Dallas Cowboys. By selecting Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, and several other talented prospects, the team significantly improved its offense and defense. The Cowboys’ draft strategy, coupled with their willingness to take calculated risks, allowed them to build a solid foundation for future success. The impact of the 2016 draft class can still be felt within the Cowboys’ roster, making it a memorable and impactful draft for the franchise.



