

Modern Icons: Borderlands 3 – Moxxi Statue and 6 Interesting Facts

Borderlands 3, the highly anticipated action role-playing game, has captivated gamers worldwide with its immersive gameplay and unique art style. One of the most iconic characters from the game is Moxxi, a charismatic and enigmatic figure who has now been immortalized in the form of a stunning statue. In this article, we will delve into the details of the Modern Icons: Borderlands 3 – Moxxi Statue and explore six interesting facts about this remarkable collectible.

1. The Moxxi Statue:

The Modern Icons: Borderlands 3 – Moxxi Statue is a meticulously crafted representation of the beloved character. Standing at 8.5 inches tall, the statue captures Moxxi’s vibrant personality and signature style. The attention to detail is exquisite, from the intricately designed clothing to the meticulously sculpted facial features. The statue is made from high-quality PVC and is hand-painted to ensure a stunning finish.

2. Limited Edition:

This Moxxi Statue is a limited edition collectible, making it even more sought after by Borderlands fans and collectors. Each statue comes with a unique certificate of authenticity, ensuring its exclusivity. With only a limited number of these statues available, it is a must-have for any avid Borderlands enthusiast.

3. Dynamic Pose:

The statue showcases Moxxi in a dynamic pose, emphasizing her confident and alluring personality. With her hands on her hips and a mischievous smile, she exudes a sense of power and charm that perfectly captures the essence of her character. The dynamic pose adds an extra layer of depth to the statue, making it an eye-catching centerpiece for any gaming collection.

4. Versatile Display:

The Moxxi Statue is designed for versatile display options, allowing collectors to showcase their love for Borderlands in various ways. The base of the statue features a Borderlands logo, ensuring a visually appealing display even when the statue is not being held. Additionally, the packaging includes a removable display stand, allowing collectors to pose Moxxi in different positions according to their preference.

5. Perfectly Aligned with the Game:

The Moxxi Statue is a testament to the immense attention to detail that Gearbox Software, the developer of Borderlands 3, has put into their game. The statue perfectly captures Moxxi’s character design, ensuring that fans of the game will instantly recognize and appreciate the collectible. It serves as a reminder of the incredible world-building and character development that make Borderlands 3 such a captivating experience.

6. A Collectible with Value:

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Moxxi Statue holds value as a collectible that will likely appreciate over time. Limited edition gaming statues have a history of gaining value in the collectibles market, especially when linked to popular and successful franchises like Borderlands. Investing in this stunning piece not only allows fans to display their love for the game but also holds the potential for a valuable asset in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Where can I purchase the Modern Icons: Borderlands 3 – Moxxi Statue?

The statue can be purchased from various online retailers or through the official Borderlands website.

2. How much does the Moxxi Statue cost?

The price may vary depending on the retailer and region, but it generally falls within the range of $80 to $100.

3. Is the Moxxi Statue made from durable material?

Yes, the statue is made from high-quality PVC, ensuring durability and longevity.

4. Can the statue be shipped internationally?

Yes, the Moxxi Statue can be shipped internationally, but additional shipping fees may apply.

5. How many limited edition statues are available?

The exact number of limited edition statues produced has not been disclosed, but there is only a finite quantity available.

6. Does the statue come with a warranty?

No, the statue does not have a warranty, but it comes with a certificate of authenticity.

7. Can the statue be displayed without the display stand?

Yes, the statue can be displayed without the stand, allowing collectors to showcase it in various ways.

8. Is the Moxxi Statue suitable for children?

The statue is designed for collectors and is not recommended for children under the age of 14.

9. Can the statue be returned or exchanged?

Return and exchange policies may vary depending on the retailer, so it is advisable to check their specific policies before making a purchase.

10. How tall is the Moxxi Statue?

The statue stands at 8.5 inches tall.

11. Is the statue hand-painted?

Yes, the Moxxi Statue is hand-painted to ensure a high-quality finish.

12. Can I purchase the statue in physical stores?

Availability in physical stores may vary, so it is recommended to check with local gaming or collectible stores.

13. Does the statue come with additional accessories?

No, the Moxxi Statue does not come with additional accessories.

14. Can I pre-order the statue?

Pre-order availability may vary depending on the retailer, so it is advisable to check their specific pre-order policies.

15. What other collectibles are available in the Modern Icons series?

The Modern Icons series features various collectibles from popular gaming franchises, including other characters from the Borderlands series and characters from other games like Doom and Fallout.

In conclusion, the Modern Icons: Borderlands 3 – Moxxi Statue is a remarkable collectible that perfectly captures the essence of the beloved character. With its limited edition status, dynamic pose, and attention to detail, it is a must-have for any Borderlands enthusiast. This stunning statue not only serves as a centerpiece for gaming collections but also holds the potential for future value as a collectible.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.