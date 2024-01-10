Monster Hunter World How To Join An Expedition



Monster Hunter World is a highly popular action role-playing game that immerses players into a world filled with dangerous creatures and epic battles. One of the key features of the game is the ability to embark on expeditions, which allow players to freely explore the vast and diverse environments. In this article, we will guide you on how to join an expedition in Monster Hunter World and also provide you with some interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will answer 15 common questions that players often have.

How to Join an Expedition in Monster Hunter World:

1. Visit the Gathering Hub: The Gathering Hub is a social space where players can interact with other hunters. To join an expedition, head to the Gathering Hub and speak to the Expedition Manager.

2. Select the World Map: Once you have spoken to the Expedition Manager, select the world map option. This will allow you to choose the location for your expedition.

3. Choose an Expedition: On the world map, you will see various locations available for expeditions. Select the one you wish to explore.

4. Depart on the Expedition: After selecting a location, you will be given the option to depart on the expedition. Confirm your choice, and you will be transported to the selected location.

5. Explore and Hunt: Once you are in the expedition, you are free to explore the environment at your own pace. Hunt monsters, gather resources, and complete side quests to progress in the game.

6. Return to Base: If you wish to end the expedition and return to the base, you can do so by interacting with the wingdrake at any campsite. This will allow you to save your progress and prepare for your next adventure.

Interesting Facts about Monster Hunter World:

1. Record-Breaking Sales: Monster Hunter World has been a massive success since its release in 2018. It quickly became Capcom’s best-selling game ever, with over 16 million copies sold worldwide.

2. Collaboration with Other Franchises: Monster Hunter World has collaborated with various popular franchises, including The Witcher, Final Fantasy XIV, and Horizon Zero Dawn. These collaborations bring unique quests and armor sets to the game, allowing players to experience new adventures.

3. Living Ecosystem: The game features a dynamic ecosystem where monsters interact with each other and their environment. Players can take advantage of these interactions to strategize and gain an upper hand in battles.

4. Weapon Variety: Monster Hunter World offers players a wide range of weapon types to choose from, each with its own unique playstyle and mechanics. From fast and agile dual blades to heavy-hitting greatswords, there is a weapon to suit every playstyle.

5. Online Multiplayer: The game supports online multiplayer, allowing players to team up with friends or join random players to tackle challenging quests and hunts together.

6. Regular Updates and Events: Capcom continuously releases updates and events for Monster Hunter World, introducing new monsters, quests, and armor sets. This ensures that players always have fresh content to enjoy.

Common Questions about Monster Hunter World:

1. Can I play Monster Hunter World solo?

Yes, the game can be played both solo and multiplayer. You can enjoy the entire story and gameplay experience on your own.

2. How do I join a multiplayer session?

To join a multiplayer session, access the quest board or use the SOS Flare during a quest to request assistance from other players.

3. Can I change my weapon during an expedition?

Yes, you can change your weapon and equipment at any campsite during an expedition.

4. What is the purpose of expeditions?

Expeditions allow players to freely explore the game’s environments, gather resources, and hunt monsters without the pressure of time limits.

5. Can I capture monsters in expeditions?

Yes, you can capture monsters during expeditions using traps and tranquilizers. Capturing monsters provides additional rewards.

6. How do I unlock new expeditions?

Progress through the main story and complete assigned quests to unlock new expeditions and locations.

7. Can I fast travel during an expedition?

Yes, you can fast travel between different campsites in an expedition to quickly traverse the map.

8. How do I heal during an expedition?

Use potions and other healing items to restore your health during an expedition. You can also eat at the canteen in the base camp for a health boost.

9. Can I bring my Palico on expeditions?

Yes, you can bring your Palico, a companion feline, on expeditions. They provide support during battles and can help gather resources.

10. Can I find rare materials in expeditions?

Yes, expeditions are a great way to gather rare materials required for crafting powerful weapons and armor.

11. How long can I stay in an expedition?

There is no time limit for expeditions. You can stay in the expedition until you decide to return to the base.

12. Can I join an expedition with friends?

Yes, you can join an expedition with friends by creating a private online session or joining their session through the online multiplayer menu.

13. Can I change the difficulty of an expedition?

The difficulty of expeditions is based on the monsters present in the area. You can choose to challenge more difficult monsters or stick to easier ones.

14. Are there any rewards for completing expeditions?

Completing expeditions rewards you with various resources, monster materials, and research points that can be used for crafting and upgrading equipment.

15. Can I repeat expeditions?

Yes, you can repeat expeditions as many times as you like to gather resources, complete side quests, or challenge monsters.

Monster Hunter World offers an exciting and immersive gaming experience. By following the steps mentioned above, you can join expeditions and freely explore the game’s stunning environments. With regular updates and a dedicated player base, the world of Monster Hunter is constantly evolving, ensuring endless hours of thrilling gameplay. So, put on your armor, grab your weapon of choice, and embark on an epic adventure in Monster Hunter World!





