Mw2 How To Do A Finishing Move



Title: Mastering the Art of Finishing Moves in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Introduction:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) is a legendary first-person shooter game known for its intense multiplayer action and innovative gameplay mechanics. Among the many features that make MW2 stand out, the inclusion of finishing moves adds an exciting element to the game. In this article, we will delve into the world of MW2 finishing moves, providing you with interesting facts, tricks, and a comprehensive Q&A to help you perfect this skill.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Birth of Finishing Moves:

Finishing moves were first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as a way to add variety to close-quarters combat. These moves allow players to execute a spectacular takedown on their opponents, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

2. Unlocking Finishing Moves:

In MW2, finishing moves are unlocked by gaining experience points (XP) and leveling up. As you progress through the multiplayer ranks, new finishing moves become available for you to equip and execute. This adds an extra layer of excitement and motivation to level up your character.

3. Execution Timing:

Timing is crucial when performing finishing moves in MW2. To successfully execute a finishing move, you need to be in close proximity to your target, preferably within melee range. Sneak up on your enemy or engage in a close-quarters gunfight to increase your chances of a successful takedown.

4. Tactical Advantage:

Utilizing finishing moves in MW2 not only adds style to your gameplay but also provides tactical advantages. When you execute a finishing move, your character becomes invulnerable to enemy fire, making it an excellent tactic to eliminate opponents without being vulnerable to counterattacks.

5. Variety of Finishing Moves:

MW2 offers a wide array of finishing moves, each with its own unique animation and style. From knife slashes to brutal neck snaps, each finishing move brings its own flair to the battlefield. Experiment with different moves to find the one that suits your playstyle best.

Common Questions and Answers:

Q1. How do I perform a finishing move in MW2?

A1. To perform a finishing move, approach an enemy from behind or engage in close-quarters combat. When prompted, press the designated melee button to initiate the finishing move animation.

Q2. Can I perform a finishing move with any weapon?

A2. Yes, finishing moves can be performed with any melee weapon in MW2, including knives, riot shields, and even bare hands.

Q3. Are finishing moves effective in multiplayer matches?

A3. While executing finishing moves in multiplayer matches can be thrilling, they are not always the most practical option. They leave you vulnerable to enemy fire, making them risky in fast-paced game modes.

Q4. Are there any finishing moves that are more effective than others?

A4. All finishing moves have the same outcome in terms of eliminating an opponent. However, some moves may be quicker in execution, giving you a slight advantage in certain situations.

Q5. Can finishing moves be interrupted?

A5. Yes, if you are hit by an enemy while attempting a finishing move, the animation will be interrupted, leaving you vulnerable. It’s important to be aware of your surroundings and execute the move at the right moment.

Q6. Can finishing moves be countered by opponents?

A6. No, finishing moves cannot be countered by opponents. Once initiated, the animation is unstoppable, ensuring a successful takedown.

Q7. Can I perform a finishing move while using a killstreak reward?

A7. No, finishing moves cannot be executed while using killstreak rewards such as attack helicopters or AC-130s. You must be on foot to perform a finishing move.

Q8. Can finishing moves be performed on downed enemies?

A8. No, finishing moves can only be performed on standing enemies. Downed enemies can be finished off with a standard melee attack.

Q9. Can finishing moves be performed in the campaign mode of MW2?

A9. No, finishing moves are exclusive to multiplayer matches and cannot be performed in the campaign mode.

Q10. Do finishing moves grant additional XP or rewards?

A10. While finishing moves do not grant additional XP or in-game rewards, they are highly satisfying and can earn you the respect of your opponents.

Q11. Can finishing moves be canceled?

A11. Yes, finishing moves can be canceled before the animation begins by releasing the melee button. This can be useful if you spot another enemy or find yourself in a risky situation.

Q12. Are there any finishing moves that are harder to unlock?

A12. Some finishing moves are tied to higher multiplayer ranks, requiring more XP to unlock. However, there are also finishing moves available at lower ranks, ensuring players of all levels can enjoy this feature.

Q13. Can finishing moves be customized or upgraded?

A13. No, finishing moves cannot be customized or upgraded in MW2. They remain consistent throughout the game.

Q14. Can finishing moves be performed during a knife fight?

A14. Yes, finishing moves can be executed during a knife fight. Successfully performing a finishing move in this scenario adds an extra level of intensity and satisfaction.

Q15. Do finishing moves have any impact on the game’s storyline?

A15. Finishing moves are purely cosmetic and do not impact the game’s storyline or overall gameplay.

Final Thoughts:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s inclusion of finishing moves adds an exciting and visually appealing aspect to the game. While executing these moves requires strategic positioning and timing, they can provide a satisfying advantage and elevate your overall gaming experience. Whether you choose to execute a quick knife slash or a bone-crushing neck snap, mastering finishing moves in MW2 allows you to assert dominance on the battlefield.

Remember, while finishing moves are thrilling, it’s important to assess the situation and use them wisely. Balancing risk and reward will ultimately determine your success in executing these flashy takedowns. So, gear up, level up, and embrace the exhilarating world of MW2 finishing moves!



