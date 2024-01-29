

MW2 How To Get Double Weapon XP: Tips, Tricks, and Common Questions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) is a beloved installment in the popular first-person shooter franchise. One of the key elements in MW2 is leveling up and unlocking various weapons to enhance your gameplay experience. Double Weapon XP is a highly sought-after bonus that allows players to level up their weapons at a faster rate. In this article, we will explore how to get Double Weapon XP, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions related to this specific gaming topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Double Weapon XP Events: Activision occasionally hosts Double Weapon XP events, where players can earn double the amount of XP for their weapons. These events are usually announced in advance, allowing players to plan their gameplay accordingly. Keep an eye on official announcements, social media channels, and in-game notifications to stay updated on these events.

2. Weapon Camouflage Challenges: MW2 features various weapon camouflages that can be unlocked by completing specific challenges. These challenges often require players to achieve certain milestones, such as getting a certain number of kills or headshots with a particular weapon. By focusing on these challenges, you can level up your weapons and unlock camouflages simultaneously, maximizing your XP gains.

3. Use Attachments: Equipping weapon attachments can significantly boost your weapon XP earnings. Attachments like FMJ (Full Metal Jacket) and Akimbo can increase your damage output, allowing you to eliminate enemies more efficiently. This, in turn, leads to more weapon XP. Experiment with different attachments and find the ones that suit your playstyle to maximize your XP gains.

4. Play Objective-Based Game Modes: Game modes like Domination, Headquarters, and Demolition offer more opportunities for kills and assists, resulting in higher weapon XP gains. These objective-based game modes often have higher player counts, increasing the chances of encounters and engagements. By playing these modes and focusing on objectives, you can earn more kills and assists, ultimately leveling up your weapons at a faster rate.

5. Killstreaks and Challenges: Utilize killstreaks and challenges to your advantage. Killstreaks like the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) and Predator Missile can reveal enemy locations, allowing you to secure more kills. Additionally, challenges provide extra XP rewards upon completion. Some challenges specifically focus on weapon-related tasks, such as getting a certain number of kills with a specific attachment or getting kills shortly after reloading. By actively pursuing these challenges, you can earn more weapon XP.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How do I participate in Double Weapon XP events?

To participate in Double Weapon XP events, simply play the game during the designated event period. These events are usually announced in advance, so keep an eye on official announcements and in-game notifications for the specific dates and times.

2. Are Double Weapon XP events available on all platforms?

Yes, Double Weapon XP events are available on all platforms where MW2 is supported, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

3. Can I stack Double Weapon XP with other XP bonuses?

Yes, you can stack Double Weapon XP with other XP bonuses, such as Double XP events or XP tokens. By combining these bonuses, you can earn even more weapon XP.

4. Do Double Weapon XP events apply to all weapons?

Yes, Double Weapon XP events apply to all weapons in MW2. Whether you’re leveling up a primary weapon, secondary weapon, or even a launcher, you will earn double the XP during these events.

5. Can I earn Double Weapon XP in the campaign or Spec Ops mode?

No, Double Weapon XP is only applicable in multiplayer game modes. The campaign and Spec Ops mode have their own separate progression systems.

6. Are there any specific game modes that offer increased weapon XP gains?

No, the weapon XP earned is consistent across all game modes. However, objective-based game modes like Domination and Headquarters offer more opportunities for kills and assists, potentially resulting in higher weapon XP gains.

7. How can I track my weapon XP progress?

You can track your weapon XP progress by accessing the Barracks menu in the game. Within the Barracks, navigate to the Weapons tab, where you can view the XP progress for each individual weapon.

8. Can I earn weapon XP by using killstreaks?

No, weapon XP is only earned through kills, assists, and completing challenges. Killstreaks do not contribute to weapon XP directly.

9. Is there a limit to how much weapon XP I can earn in a game?

No, there is no specific limit to how much weapon XP you can earn in a single game. The more kills and assists you accumulate, the more weapon XP you will receive.

10. Can I earn weapon XP in private matches?

No, weapon XP is not earned in private matches. To earn weapon XP, you must play in public multiplayer game modes.

11. Do headshots provide more weapon XP than regular kills?

No, headshots do not provide additional weapon XP. However, headshots are often required to unlock certain weapon camouflages and challenges, which indirectly contribute to your overall weapon XP progress.

12. Can I earn Double Weapon XP while using a weapon that is already max level?

Yes, even if your weapon is already at the maximum level, you will still earn Double Weapon XP during the event. This can be beneficial if you want to earn additional XP towards your overall player level.

13. Can I earn Double Weapon XP by playing in a party with friends?

Yes, playing in a party with friends does not affect your ability to earn Double Weapon XP. As long as you are playing during the event period, you will receive double the weapon XP.

14. Can I earn Double Weapon XP in hardcore game modes?

Yes, Double Weapon XP applies to all game modes, including both regular and hardcore modes. You can enjoy the benefits of double weapon XP regardless of the game mode you choose to play.

15. Are there any limitations on which weapons can earn Double Weapon XP?

No, all weapons in MW2 can earn Double Weapon XP. Whether you’re using a primary weapon, secondary weapon, or launcher, you will receive the double XP bonus during the event.

Final Thoughts:

Earning Double Weapon XP in MW2 can greatly enhance your gameplay experience and help you unlock weapon attachments, camouflages, and other customization options faster. By participating in Double Weapon XP events, focusing on challenges, and playing objective-based game modes, you can maximize your weapon XP gains and level up your arsenal efficiently. Remember to keep an eye on official announcements for upcoming events and utilize various in-game mechanics to your advantage. Happy leveling!



