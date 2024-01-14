

My Location Television Channel 7-3: Charge Movie Fled When Will It Play?

Are you a fan of action-packed movies that keep you on the edge of your seat? If so, then you won’t want to miss the upcoming showing of the thrilling movie “Fled” on My Location Television Channel 7-3: Charge. This high-octane action film is sure to keep you entertained from start to finish. Read on to find out when it will be playing and discover five interesting facts about this explosive movie.

When will “Fled” be playing on My Location Television Channel 7-3: Charge? Mark your calendars for the exciting showing of “Fled” on Saturday, April 17th at 8:00 PM. Gather your friends and family for a thrilling movie night that you won’t forget.

Now, let’s delve into some interesting facts about “Fled”:

1. Plot: “Fled” is an action-packed film that follows the story of two prisoners, played by Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Baldwin, who escape from a chain gang. As they run from the law, they uncover a conspiracy involving a computer disk that could expose corruption at the highest levels.

2. The cast: “Fled” features a talented cast, including Laurence Fishburne, known for his roles in “The Matrix” trilogy and “Boyz n the Hood,” and Stephen Baldwin, who has appeared in films like “The Usual Suspects” and “Bio-Dome.” Their dynamic performances bring the characters to life and add depth to the thrilling storyline.

3. Director: The film was directed by Kevin Hooks, who has an impressive resume that includes directing episodes of popular TV shows like “24” and “Prison Break.” Hooks’ expertise in crafting intense action sequences shines through in “Fled,” making it a must-watch for action movie enthusiasts.

4. Filming locations: “Fled” was primarily filmed in Georgia, USA, showcasing the state’s diverse landscapes and adding authenticity to the chase scenes. The picturesque settings provide a visually appealing backdrop for the adrenaline-fueled story.

5. Reception: Upon its release in 1996, “Fled” received mixed reviews from critics. However, it has gained a cult following over the years, thanks to its gripping plot and intense action sequences. This is your chance to see what all the buzz is about and form your own opinion on this underrated gem.

Now let’s answer some common questions about “Fled”:

1. Is “Fled” based on a true story?

No, “Fled” is a fictional action movie.

2. What is the duration of the film?

The runtime of “Fled” is approximately 98 minutes.

3. Can I watch “Fled” on-demand?

Unfortunately, My Location Television Channel 7-3: Charge does not offer on-demand services at the moment.

4. Will there be any re-runs of “Fled” after the initial airing?

While specific details about re-runs are not available, it is recommended to check the channel’s schedule for any future showings.

5. Is “Fled” suitable for all ages?

“Fled” is rated R for violence, language, and brief nudity. Viewer discretion is advised.

6. Can I watch “Fled” online?

As of now, “Fled” is only available for viewing on My Location Television Channel 7-3: Charge.

7. Is closed captioning available for “Fled”?

Yes, closed captioning will be provided for the movie.

8. Will there be any commercials during the airing of “Fled”?

Yes, there will be commercial breaks during the movie.

9. Can I record “Fled” to watch later?

Yes, if you have a DVR or similar recording device, you can record “Fled” to watch at your convenience.

10. Is “Fled” available in any other languages?

The movie will be aired in its original English language.

11. Can I get a DVD or Blu-ray of “Fled”?

Yes, “Fled” is available for purchase on DVD and Blu-ray.

12. Is “Fled” available for streaming on any streaming platforms?

Currently, “Fled” is not available for streaming on popular platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime.

13. Are there any bonus features included with the DVD or Blu-ray release of “Fled”?

The availability of bonus features may vary depending on the release, so it’s recommended to check the product details before purchasing.

14. Will there be any edited scenes or content in the airing of “Fled”?

Typically, movies shown on television are edited for content and runtime. However, the extent of editing for “Fled” is unknown.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.