

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution: All Ultimate Jutsu and 6 Interesting Facts

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution is a popular fighting game developed by CyberConnect2 and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It features an extensive roster of characters from the Naruto anime and manga series, each with their unique abilities and jutsu. One of the most exciting aspects of the game is the Ultimate Jutsu, powerful techniques that can turn the tides of battle. In this article, we will explore all the Ultimate Jutsu in the game, along with six interesting facts about Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution.

All Ultimate Jutsu:

1. Naruto Uzumaki: His Ultimate Jutsu is called “Tailed Beast Bomb Rasen Shuriken,” where he combines his Rasengan with the power of the Nine-Tails, creating a devastating attack.

2. Sasuke Uchiha: Sasuke’s Ultimate Jutsu is “Susanoo Kagutsuchi,” where he activates his Susanoo and attacks his opponent with powerful fireballs.

3. Sakura Haruno: Sakura’s Ultimate Jutsu is “Cherry Blossom Clash,” where she delivers a series of powerful punches and finishes with a ground-shaking uppercut.

4. Kakashi Hatake: Kakashi’s Ultimate Jutsu is “Kamui Lightning Blade,” where he uses his Kamui Sharingan to teleport behind his opponent and deliver a lightning-infused strike.

5. Itachi Uchiha: Itachi’s Ultimate Jutsu is “Yasaka Beads,” where he summons his Susano’o and attacks with a barrage of beads.

6. Might Guy: Guy’s Ultimate Jutsu is “Night Guy,” where he unleashes his most powerful technique that delivers a devastating kick to his opponent.

7. Minato Namikaze: Minato’s Ultimate Jutsu is “Tailed Beast Rasengan,” where he combines his Rasengan with the chakra of the Nine-Tails to create a destructive attack.

8. Madara Uchiha: Madara’s Ultimate Jutsu is “Deep Forest Emergence,” where he summons a massive forest and attacks with his Susanoo.

9. Hashirama Senju: Hashirama’s Ultimate Jutsu is “Wood Dragon Jutsu,” where he creates a giant wooden dragon that ensnares his opponent.

10. Obito Uchiha: Obito’s Ultimate Jutsu is “Kamui Climax,” where he activates his Kamui Sharingan and attacks his opponent from different dimensions.

Interesting Facts:

1. Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution features over 100 playable characters, making it the largest roster in the series’ history.

2. The game introduces a new gameplay mode called Ninja World Tournament, where players can battle against CPU opponents and collect valuable rewards.

3. Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution includes a brand new story mode called Ninja Escapades, which focuses on the tales of Itachi, Shisui, and Kushina.

4. The game features enhanced graphics and animations, providing a visually stunning experience for players.

5. Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution allows players to customize their characters’ appearance, abilities, and jutsu, adding a layer of personalization to the gameplay.

6. The game includes a variety of online modes, including ranked matches, player matches, and tournaments, allowing players to test their skills against others from around the world.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I play Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution on PC?

Yes, the game is available on PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.

2. How many Ultimate Jutsus are there in the game?

There are a total of 10 Ultimate Jutsus, one for each playable character.

3. Can I unlock more Ultimate Jutsus?

No, each character has only one Ultimate Jutsu in the game.

4. Is there a multiplayer mode?

Yes, the game includes both offline and online multiplayer modes.

5. Can I play as characters from the Boruto series?

No, Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution focuses on characters from the original Naruto series.

6. Are there any DLC characters available?

Yes, the game includes DLC characters such as Mecha Naruto and Shisui Uchiha.

7. How many stages are there in the game?

There are a total of 15 stages to battle on in Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution.

8. Can I create my own character in the game?

No, the game does not feature a character creation mode.

9. Are there any special team combinations in the game?

Yes, certain characters have unique team combinations that can be used in battles.

10. Can I play the story mode offline?

Yes, the story mode can be played offline, allowing players to enjoy the game’s narrative at their own pace.

11. Are there any unlockable costumes in the game?

Yes, players can unlock various costumes for their favorite characters by completing certain challenges.

12. Can I play with friends in the Ninja World Tournament mode?

No, the Ninja World Tournament mode is a single-player mode where players battle against CPU opponents.

13. Is there a sequel to Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution?

Yes, the game was followed by Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4.

14. Can I use Ultimate Jutsus in the game’s online multiplayer mode?

Yes, Ultimate Jutsus can be used in online battles against other players.

15. How long does it take to complete the game’s story mode?

The duration of the story mode can vary depending on the player’s pace, but it generally takes around 10-15 hours to complete.

In conclusion, Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution offers an exciting fighting experience with its diverse roster of characters and powerful Ultimate Jutsus. With its immersive story mode, customizable gameplay, and extensive online features, the game is a must-play for fans of the Naruto series. So, gather your chakra and prepare for epic battles in the ninja world!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.