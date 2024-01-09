

New Comic Releases 6/28/17: A World of Adventure Awaits!

Comic book enthusiasts and casual readers alike, get ready for a thrilling week ahead! The new comic releases on June 28, 2017, promise an exciting range of stories and artwork that will transport you to captivating worlds. From superheroes to sci-fi epics, this week’s releases have something for everyone. But before we dive into the details, here are six interesting facts about the world of comic books:

1. The first comic book superhero: Superman, the Man of Steel, made his debut in Action Comics #1 in 1938. Created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster, this iconic character paved the way for countless superheroes that followed.

2. The longest-running comic book series: Archie Comics holds the record for the longest continuous series, with Archie #1 hitting the shelves in 1942. Over the years, Archie Andrews and his friends have entertained readers with their timeless adventures in the fictional town of Riverdale.

3. The most expensive comic book ever sold: Action Comics #1, featuring the first appearance of Superman, holds the record for the highest price ever paid for a comic book. In 2014, a pristine copy fetched a staggering $3.2 million at auction!

4. The comic book industry’s boom in the 1990s: The ’90s witnessed a massive increase in comic book sales, with artists like Todd McFarlane and Jim Lee revolutionizing the medium. This era saw the rise of dark and gritty anti-heroes like Spawn and Wolverine, capturing the imaginations of readers worldwide.

5. Comic book adaptations dominate the box office: Superhero movies have taken the world by storm in recent years. Films like The Avengers, The Dark Knight, and Black Panther have not only become blockbuster hits but have also elevated the status of comic book characters in popular culture.

6. Comic conventions around the globe: Comic book fans gather at conventions worldwide to celebrate their passion for the medium. Events like San Diego Comic-Con, New York Comic Con, and Comic Con International offer a platform for creators, fans, and industry insiders to connect and share their love for comics.

Now that we have some comic book trivia under our belts, let’s explore the new releases hitting the shelves on June 28, 2017:

1. Batman #25: Gotham’s Dark Knight faces a new challenge as he confronts a mysterious enemy with a vendetta against him. This issue promises to delve into Batman’s psyche like never before.

2. Wonder Woman #25: Join Wonder Woman as she embarks on a thrilling adventure to save her homeland, Themyscira, from an ancient evil threatening to destroy it.

3. The Walking Dead #168: In this issue, the survivors of the zombie apocalypse face a new threat that could tear apart their fragile community.

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming Prelude #2: Get ready for the upcoming Spider-Man movie with this prelude comic. Follow Peter Parker’s journey as he balances his life as a high school student and his secret identity as Spider-Man.

5. Star Wars: Darth Vader #2: Discover the untold story of Darth Vader as he navigates the treacherous aftermath of the Clone Wars and his transformation into the feared Sith Lord.

6. Saga #44: This critically acclaimed space opera continues its epic tale of love, family, and war as two star-crossed lovers navigate a dangerous universe.

These are just a few highlights from the extensive list of new comic releases. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to the world of comics, this week’s offerings are sure to captivate your imagination and leave you eagerly awaiting the next installment.

Now, let’s address some common questions that often arise among comic book enthusiasts:

1. Where can I buy comic books?

Comic books can be found at local comic book stores, online retailers, and digital platforms such as ComiXology and Marvel Unlimited.

2. How much do comic books cost?

The price of comic books varies, but the average price for a single issue ranges from $2.99 to $3.99. Special editions and variant covers may be priced higher.

3. Do I need to read previous issues to understand a new release?

Most comics are designed to be accessible to new readers, but it’s often helpful to have some background knowledge. If you’re unsure, ask your local comic book store for recommendations.

4. Are comic books only about superheroes?

No, comic books cover a wide range of genres, including fantasy, sci-fi, crime, romance, and more. Superheroes are just one aspect of the medium.

5. Can comics be considered literature?

Yes, comics are a form of sequential art that combines visual storytelling with written narratives. Many comic books have been praised for their literary merit.

6. Are there comic books for children?

Yes, there are plenty of comic books aimed at younger readers, featuring characters like the Peanuts gang, Sonic the Hedgehog, and various Disney heroes.

7. Are comic books a good investment?

While some comics increase in value over time, it’s important to remember that not every issue becomes valuable. Collecting comics should primarily be about enjoyment rather than investment.

8. Can I read comics digitally?

Yes, many comic publishers offer digital versions of their releases. Platforms like ComiXology and Marvel Unlimited provide access to a vast library of digital comics.

9. How often are new comic books released?

New comic books are typically released on a weekly basis, with different publishers having different release schedules.

10. Can I submit my own comic book for publishing?

Yes, several publishers accept submissions from aspiring comic book creators. Research publishers that align with your style and submit your work following their guidelines.

11. Are comic books only for kids?

No, comic books cater to readers of all ages. There are comics aimed at children, teenagers, and adults, each offering unique storytelling experiences.

12. Are comic books a dying industry?

While the comic book industry has faced challenges, it continues to thrive. The popularity of comic book adaptations in movies and TV shows has helped introduce new audiences to the medium.

13. Can comic books be educational?

Absolutely! Comic books can educate readers on a wide variety of subjects. Many comics explore historical events, tackle social issues, and promote literacy and critical thinking.

14. Are there comic book events or conventions near me?

Comic conventions take place worldwide, offering opportunities for fans to meet creators, attend panels, and buy comics. Check online for upcoming conventions in your area.

15. How can I get started reading comic books?

Start by selecting a genre or character you’re interested in. Visit your local comic book store and ask for recommendations based on your preferences. Alternatively, digital platforms offer an extensive library to explore.

With these intriguing new comic releases and a wealth of knowledge about the world of comics, you’re ready to embark on a thrilling reading adventure. So grab your favorite titles, settle into your reading nook, and let these captivating stories transport you to new realms of imagination. Happy reading!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.