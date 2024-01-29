

New England Patriots Stats 2016: A Comprehensive Analysis

The New England Patriots, one of the most successful franchises in NFL history, had yet another impressive season in 2016. Led by their dynamic quarterback Tom Brady and the brilliant coaching of Bill Belichick, the Patriots consistently dominated their opponents, finishing the regular season with a remarkable 14-2 record. In this article, we will delve into the New England Patriots’ stats from the 2016 season, uncovering interesting facts and tricks along the way. Furthermore, we will answer 15 common questions that fans often have about this legendary team.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Dominant Scoring: The Patriots’ offense was a scoring machine during the 2016 season, averaging 27.6 points per game, the highest in the league. They scored a total of 441 points, which was 3rd overall in the NFL. They achieved this through a balanced attack, with both the passing and rushing games contributing significantly.

2. Brady’s Resurgence: Despite serving a four-game suspension at the beginning of the season, Tom Brady returned with a vengeance in 2016. He threw for 3,554 yards, completing 67.4% of his passes, and recorded 28 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Brady’s exceptional performance earned him the NFL’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the 2016 season.

3. Red Zone Efficiency: The Patriots’ red zone efficiency was off the charts in 2016. They scored touchdowns on 64.9% of their trips inside the 20-yard line, ranking them second in the league. This impressive statistic highlights their ability to convert opportunities into points.

4. Defensive Excellence: While the Patriots’ offense often steals the headlines, their defense was also a force to be reckoned with in 2016. They allowed just 15.6 points per game, the fewest in the NFL. Their defensive unit was especially strong against the run, giving up a league-best average of only 88.6 rushing yards per game.

5. Turnover Differential: One of the most significant contributors to the Patriots’ success was their ability to protect the football. They finished the season with a +12 turnover differential, tied for second-best in the league. This stat indicates their ability to generate turnovers on defense while limiting their own mistakes on offense.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How many games did the New England Patriots win in the 2016 season?

The Patriots won a staggering 14 out of their 16 regular-season games in 2016.

2. How many Super Bowls have the Patriots won?

The New England Patriots have won a total of six Super Bowls as of 2021.

3. Did the Patriots have any significant injuries in the 2016 season?

Yes, the Patriots faced several key injuries in the 2016 season, including star tight end Rob Gronkowski, who missed the playoffs due to a back injury.

4. How many touchdowns did Tom Brady throw in the 2016 season?

Tom Brady threw 28 touchdowns in the 2016 season, with only two interceptions.

5. Who led the Patriots in rushing yards in 2016?

LeGarrette Blount led the Patriots in rushing yards in 2016, finishing the season with 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns.

6. How many interceptions did the Patriots defense record in the 2016 season?

The Patriots defense recorded 13 interceptions during the 2016 season.

7. How many yards did Julian Edelman have in receiving in the 2016 season?

Julian Edelman had an impressive 1,106 receiving yards in the 2016 season.

8. Who was the Patriots’ leading tackler in 2016?

Dont’a Hightower led the Patriots in tackles during the 2016 season, with 65 total tackles.

9. What was the Patriots’ record in home games during the 2016 season?

The Patriots were unbeatable at home in 2016, winning all eight of their home games.

10. How many points did the Patriots score in the 2016 season?

The Patriots scored a total of 441 points in the 2016 season.

11. Who was the Patriots’ leading sack artist in 2016?

Trey Flowers led the Patriots in sacks during the 2016 season, recording seven sacks.

12. How many Super Bowl victories did the Patriots have before the 2016 season?

Before the 2016 season, the Patriots had won four Super Bowls.

13. What was the Patriots’ regular-season winning percentage in the 2016 season?

The Patriots had an outstanding regular-season winning percentage of .875 in 2016.

14. How many players from the 2016 Patriots team made the Pro Bowl?

A total of four players from the 2016 Patriots team made the Pro Bowl: Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower, and Matthew Slater.

15. What was the Patriots’ longest winning streak in the 2016 season?

The Patriots had a seven-game winning streak during the 2016 season, which contributed to their overall dominance.

Final Thoughts:

The New England Patriots’ stats from the 2016 season highlight their excellence on both sides of the ball. Their high-powered offense, led by Tom Brady, consistently put up points, while their defense stifled opponents’ scoring opportunities. The team’s impressive red zone efficiency and turnover differential played significant roles in their success. With their strong performance, the Patriots secured the top seed in the AFC and advanced to Super Bowl LI, where they famously overcame a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, capturing their fifth Super Bowl championship. The 2016 season will forever be remembered as another remarkable chapter in the Patriots’ storied history.



