

New England Running Backs 2015: A Look into the Backbone of the Patriots’ Offense

In the 2015 NFL season, the New England Patriots boasted a formidable group of running backs who played a pivotal role in the team’s success. Led by the ever-reliable duo of LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis, the Patriots’ running game was a force to be reckoned with. In this article, we will delve into the performances, interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions about the New England running backs in 2015.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Dion Lewis: The Versatile Weapon

Dion Lewis emerged as a breakout star for the Patriots in 2015. Not only did he excel as a running back, but he also showcased his versatility as a pass-catcher. Lewis became the first player in NFL history to record at least 400 rushing yards, 350 receiving yards, and five touchdown receptions in his team’s first eight games of the season.

2. LeGarrette Blount: A Force to Be Reckoned With

Blount, known for his power and bruising running style, had a standout season in 2015. He rushed for 703 yards and six touchdowns in just 12 games. Blount’s physicality and ability to break tackles made him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

3. James White: The Unsung Hero

While Lewis and Blount received most of the attention, James White quietly made a significant impact as a pass-catching running back. He recorded 40 receptions for 410 yards and four touchdowns, proving to be a reliable target for quarterback Tom Brady.

4. Balanced Offensive Attack

The Patriots’ running backs provided a balanced offensive attack, keeping opposing defenses guessing. With both Lewis and Blount in the backfield, the Patriots could effectively run the ball or create mismatches in the passing game. This versatility made it challenging for defenses to neutralize their game plan.

5. Red Zone Dominance

One of the Patriots’ most significant strengths in 2015 was their red zone efficiency. With the combination of Blount’s power and Lewis’s elusiveness, the Patriots consistently found success in scoring touchdowns when in the red zone. This ability played a crucial role in the team’s success throughout the season.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the Patriots’ leading rusher in 2015?

LeGarrette Blount was the Patriots’ leading rusher in 2015, accumulating 703 yards on the ground.

2. What made Dion Lewis stand out in the Patriots’ backfield?

Dion Lewis’s versatility as both a runner and a receiver made him a unique weapon in the Patriots’ offensive scheme.

3. How many total touchdowns did the Patriots’ running backs score in 2015?

The Patriots’ running backs combined for 15 touchdowns in the 2015 season.

4. Did any of the Patriots’ running backs make the Pro Bowl in 2015?

No, none of the Patriots’ running backs made the Pro Bowl in 2015.

5. How many games did LeGarrette Blount miss in 2015?

Blount missed four games in the 2015 season due to a suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

6. What was the Patriots’ rushing rank in the league in 2015?

The Patriots ranked 30th in rushing yards per game in the 2015 season, averaging 87.8 yards per game.

7. Who scored the most rushing touchdowns for the Patriots in 2015?

LeGarrette Blount led the team in rushing touchdowns with six.

8. How did James White contribute to the Patriots’ offense in 2015?

James White played a vital role as a pass-catching running back, recording 40 receptions for 410 yards and four touchdowns.

9. Did any of the Patriots’ running backs fumble in 2015?

LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis both had one fumble in the 2015 season.

10. How did injuries affect the Patriots’ running backs in 2015?

Both Dion Lewis and LeGarrette Blount faced injuries during the season, which limited their playing time. Lewis suffered a season-ending knee injury, while Blount missed four games due to a suspension.

11. What was the longest rush by a Patriots’ running back in 2015?

LeGarrette Blount had the longest rush by a Patriots’ running back in 2015, with a 38-yard carry.

12. How many games did Dion Lewis play in 2015?

Dion Lewis played in seven games before his season-ending knee injury.

13. How many receptions did Dion Lewis have in 2015?

Dion Lewis had 36 receptions in the 2015 season.

14. Did the Patriots sign any running backs during the 2015 season?

The Patriots signed Steven Jackson late in the season to provide depth at the running back position.

15. How did the Patriots’ running backs perform in the playoffs in 2015?

In the playoffs, the running backs continued to be a crucial part of the Patriots’ offense. They combined for 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns in three playoff games.

Final Thoughts:

The New England Patriots’ running backs in the 2015 season were an integral part of the team’s offensive success. The combination of LeGarrette Blount’s power, Dion Lewis’s versatility, and James White’s pass-catching abilities created a dynamic backfield that kept defenses on their toes. Despite injuries and suspensions, the Patriots’ running game remained potent, helping secure a Super Bowl victory. The 2015 season highlighted the importance of a balanced offensive attack and showcased the talent and depth of the New England running backs.



