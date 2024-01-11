

New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition: A Nostalgic Journey into the World of Pokemon

The New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition is a special edition console released in 2016 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise. This limited edition handheld not only pays homage to two decades of Pokemon adventures but also provides a unique gaming experience for fans of the franchise.

The New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition features a sleek design inspired by the original Game Boy Color, which was the handheld console that introduced Pokemon to the world. The vibrant red, blue, and yellow buttons, along with the iconic Pikachu and Charizard silhouettes, evoke a strong sense of nostalgia for long-time Pokemon enthusiasts.

In addition to its stunning design, the handheld comes pre-loaded with the virtual console editions of Pokemon Red and Blue, the original games that started it all. Players can relive the classic journey through the Kanto region, capturing and battling Pokemon, and challenging gym leaders to become the ultimate Pokemon Trainer. The added feature of the 3D effect on the New Nintendo 3DS provides a more immersive experience, making the game feel fresh and exciting.

Here are six interesting facts about the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition:

1. Limited Edition: The New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition was released as a limited edition console, making it a highly sought-after collector’s item for Pokemon fans and gaming enthusiasts alike. Its scarcity has made it a valuable piece of gaming history.

2. Virtual Console Games: The pre-loaded virtual console editions of Pokemon Red and Blue on the handheld are faithful recreations of the original Game Boy games. They allow players to experience the games as they were back in 1996, complete with the pixelated graphics and iconic 8-bit soundtrack.

3. Transfer Pokemon: The New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition is compatible with the Pokemon Bank app, which allows players to transfer Pokemon from previous games to the virtual console editions of Pokemon Red and Blue. This feature gives players the opportunity to bring their beloved Pokemon from the past into the present.

4. Enhanced Gameplay: The New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition offers improved gameplay compared to the original Game Boy games. The console’s added functionalities, such as the dual screens, touch controls, and built-in gyroscope, enhance the overall gaming experience and provide new ways to interact with the games.

5. Face Tracking 3D: The New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition features an improved 3D effect with face tracking technology. This innovative feature adjusts the 3D display based on the player’s viewing angle, ensuring a more stable and immersive 3D experience.

6. Amiibo Support: The New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition is compatible with Amiibo figures and cards. By scanning an Amiibo, players can unlock exclusive content and features in select games, further expanding the gaming experience.

Now, let’s address some common questions about the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition:

1. Is the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition still available?

Unfortunately, the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition is no longer in production. However, you may be able to find it through online marketplaces or second-hand retailers.

2. Can I play other Pokemon games on this handheld?

Yes, the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition is compatible with all 3DS Pokemon games, including Pokemon Sun, Moon, X, and Y.

3. Does the handheld come with a charger?

No, the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition does not come with a charger. However, it uses a standard micro-USB charger, which is widely available.

4. Can I connect with other players using this handheld?

Yes, you can connect with other players using local wireless or online play on the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition.

5. Can I download more games on this handheld?

Yes, you can access the Nintendo eShop and download additional games and content onto the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition.

6. Can I use the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition as a regular 3DS console?

Yes, the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition functions as a regular 3DS console, allowing you to play any 3DS game.

7. Is the 3D effect mandatory?

No, the 3D effect on the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition is optional. You can adjust the slider to find the level of 3D that suits your preference.

8. Can I transfer my Pokemon from older games to the virtual console editions?

Yes, the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition supports Pokemon Bank, which enables you to transfer Pokemon from previous games to the virtual console editions of Pokemon Red and Blue.

9. Can I use Amiibo figures with this handheld?

Yes, the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition is compatible with Amiibo figures and cards.

10. Is the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition region-locked?

Yes, the handheld is region-locked, meaning it can only play games from the same region as the console.

11. How much did the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition cost at launch?

The New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition was priced at around $199.99 at launch.

12. Are there any differences between the Pokemon Red and Blue virtual console editions and the original Game Boy versions?

The virtual console editions are faithful recreations of the original Game Boy versions with no major differences, except for the added convenience of the improved hardware.

13. Can I transfer my save data from the virtual console editions to other Pokemon games?

No, save data from the virtual console editions cannot be transferred to other Pokemon games. However, you can transfer your Pokemon to newer Pokemon games using Pokemon Bank.

14. Does the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition have any exclusive features?

Aside from its unique design, the New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition does not have any exclusive features that other New Nintendo 3DS consoles do not have.

15. Will there be future special edition Pokemon handhelds?

Nintendo has a history of releasing special edition handheld consoles for various franchises, including Pokemon. While there is no official confirmation, it is likely that there will be future special edition Pokemon handhelds to commemorate significant milestones in the franchise.

The New Nintendo 3DS Handheld Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition is a must-have for any Pokemon fan. Its nostalgic design, pre-loaded virtual console games, and enhanced features make it a true collector’s item. Whether you’re reliving the classic Pokemon Red and Blue or exploring the vast world of Pokemon with newer titles, this handheld offers a fantastic gaming experience that captures the essence of the beloved franchise.





