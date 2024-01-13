New Nintendo 3ds Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition Amazon



New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition Now Available on Amazon

Nintendo has always been synonymous with childhood memories and gaming nostalgia, and this year, the iconic franchise Pokemon celebrates its 20th anniversary. To commemorate this special milestone, Nintendo has released a limited edition New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition, which is now available on Amazon.

The New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition is an absolute treat for Pokemon enthusiasts and collectors alike. This special edition console features a sleek design inspired by the original Game Boy, complete with a vibrant red color and the iconic Pokemon logo embossed on the cover. The package also includes two sets of cover plates featuring classic Pokemon designs, providing fans with even more customization options to make their console unique.

As for the specifications, the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition boasts a faster processor, enhanced 3D capabilities, and a built-in NFC reader for amiibo compatibility. Its C-Stick and ZL/ZR buttons also offer improved controls for a more immersive gaming experience. Moreover, the console is equipped with a microSD card slot, allowing for expanded storage space to accommodate more games and content.

To add to the excitement, Nintendo has pre-installed Virtual Console versions of the original Pokemon Red and Blue games on the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition. This means that fans can relive their childhood memories by playing the games that started it all, right on their handheld console.

Now, let’s dive into six interesting facts about the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition:

1. Limited Edition: The New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition is a limited edition console, which means there are only a limited number of units available. This rarity adds to the appeal for collectors and Pokemon enthusiasts.

2. Exclusive Cover Plates: The console includes two sets of exclusive cover plates featuring classic Pokemon designs. Fans can switch them out to customize the look of their console, adding a personal touch to their gaming experience.

3. Enhanced Processor: The New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition has a faster processor compared to previous models, ensuring smoother gameplay and faster loading times.

4. Improved Controls: With the addition of the C-Stick and ZL/ZR buttons, players can enjoy enhanced controls, adding more precision and versatility to their gaming sessions.

5. Amiibo Compatibility: The built-in NFC reader allows players to tap their amiibo figures directly onto the console, unlocking additional features and content in compatible games.

6. Pre-installed Classic Games: Nintendo has included Virtual Console versions of Pokemon Red and Blue on the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition. This allows fans to relive the nostalgia of the original games that started the Pokemon phenomenon.

Now, let’s address some common questions about the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition:

1. Is the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition available on Amazon?

Yes, the limited edition console is now available for purchase on Amazon.

2. Can I play all 3DS games on the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition?

Yes, the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition is compatible with all Nintendo 3DS games.

3. Can I download more games on the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition?

Yes, the console has a microSD card slot, which allows for expanded storage space to download more games and content.

4. Can I change the cover plates on the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition?

Yes, the console comes with two sets of cover plates that can be easily switched out for customization.

5. Are the Virtual Console versions of Pokemon Red and Blue included in the package?

Yes, the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition comes with pre-installed Virtual Console versions of Pokemon Red and Blue.

6. Can I use amiibo figures with the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition?

Yes, the console has a built-in NFC reader for amiibo compatibility.

7. Is the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition region-locked?

Yes, the console is region-locked, meaning it can only play games from the same region as the console.

8. Does the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition have a longer battery life?

Yes, the console has a slightly improved battery life compared to previous models.

9. Can I connect the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition to the internet?

Yes, the console has built-in Wi-Fi capabilities for online multiplayer and internet browsing.

10. Can I transfer my data from a previous Nintendo 3DS to the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition?

Yes, you can transfer your data, including downloaded games and save files, from a previous Nintendo 3DS console to the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition.

11. Does the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition have a headphone jack?

Yes, the console has a standard headphone jack for connecting headphones or earphones.

12. Can I use the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition as a controller for other devices?

No, the console is designed specifically for Nintendo 3DS gaming and cannot be used as a controller for other devices.

13. Does the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition have a touch screen?

Yes, the console has a touch screen for intuitive gameplay and menu navigation.

14. Can I play multiplayer games with friends who own a different Nintendo 3DS model?

Yes, the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition is compatible with other Nintendo 3DS models for multiplayer gaming.

15. Does the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition come with a charger?

No, the console does not come with a charger. However, it uses the same charger as previous Nintendo 3DS models, so you can use your existing charger or purchase one separately.

In conclusion, the New Nintendo 3DS Pokemon 20th Anniversary Edition is a must-have for Pokemon fans and collectors. With its exclusive design, improved features, and pre-installed classic games, it offers a unique gaming experience that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the beloved franchise. Don’t miss out on this limited edition console, now available on Amazon.





