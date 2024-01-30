New Orlean Saints Roster 2011



The New Orleans Saints Roster of 2011: A Legendary Team

Introduction:

The New Orleans Saints, an American football team based in New Orleans, Louisiana, have captured the hearts of fans with their electrifying performances over the years. The 2011 roster, in particular, stands out as a legendary team that left an indelible mark on the NFL. In this article, we will delve into the fascinating details of the New Orleans Saints Roster of 2011, exploring five interesting facts and tricks, answering fifteen common questions, and concluding with some final thoughts about this iconic team.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Drew Brees’ Record-Breaking Season:

In 2011, quarterback Drew Brees had a season for the ages. He threw for an astounding 5,476 yards, breaking Dan Marino’s single-season passing record set in 1984. Brees also set the record for completions in a season with 468. His performance was instrumental in leading the Saints to a 13-3 regular-season record.

2. The Dominant Offense:

The Saints’ offense in 2011 was a force to be reckoned with. They ranked first in total yards per game (467.1) and second in points per game (34.2). This powerhouse offense was known for their ability to move the ball effectively through both the air and the ground, making them a formidable opponent for any team.

3. The Dual Threat: Jimmy Graham and Marques Colston:

The Saints had a dynamic duo in tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receiver Marques Colston. Graham, a former college basketball player, displayed exceptional athleticism and became one of the league’s premier tight ends. Colston, on the other hand, used his size and strength to dominate opposing defenses. Their combined efforts provided Brees with reliable targets throughout the season.

4. Darren Sproles’ Impact:

Running back Darren Sproles proved to be a game-changer for the Saints in 2011. Acquired from the San Diego Chargers, Sproles became a versatile weapon, excelling in both the running and passing game. He led the league in all-purpose yards that season with 2,696, adding a new dimension to the Saints’ offense.

5. The “Dome Patrol” Defense:

While the Saints’ offense often stole the spotlight, the defense also played a significant role in their success. Led by defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, the Saints’ defense showcased an aggressive and opportunistic style of play. They forced turnovers and created havoc for opposing offenses, earning them the nickname “Dome Patrol” – a nod to the team’s home stadium, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Fifteen Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2011?

The head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2011 was Sean Payton.

2. How did the New Orleans Saints perform in the regular season of 2011?

The Saints finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, winning the NFC South division.

3. Did the New Orleans Saints make it to the playoffs in 2011?

Yes, the Saints made it to the playoffs as the number three seed in the NFC.

4. Who did the Saints face in the playoffs and how far did they advance?

In the playoffs, the Saints defeated the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round and then fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round.

5. Who was the star player of the New Orleans Saints in 2011?

Drew Brees, the team’s quarterback, was the star player of the New Orleans Saints in 2011.

6. Did the New Orleans Saints win the Super Bowl in 2011?

No, the Saints did not win the Super Bowl in 2011. They won their first and only Super Bowl title in the 2009 season.

7. How many passing yards did Drew Brees have in the 2011 season?

Drew Brees threw for a record-breaking 5,476 yards in the 2011 season.

8. Who were some key players on the Saints’ defense in 2011?

Some key players on the Saints’ defense in 2011 included Jonathan Vilma, Roman Harper, and Malcolm Jenkins.

9. What was the nickname of the Saints’ defense in 2011?

The defense was nicknamed the “Dome Patrol” due to their aggressive and dominant style of play.

10. How many touchdowns did Jimmy Graham catch in the 2011 season?

Jimmy Graham caught 11 touchdowns in the 2011 season, establishing himself as one of the league’s premier tight ends.

11. Did the Saints have a strong rushing attack in 2011?

While the Saints’ offense primarily relied on the passing game, they still had a solid rushing attack. The team ranked sixth in the league in rushing yards per game.

12. What was the Saints’ overall record in the 2011 season?

The Saints finished the 2011 season with an impressive 14-4 overall record, including the playoffs.

13. Who did the Saints select in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft?

The Saints selected defensive end Cameron Jordan from the University of California, Berkeley, with the 24th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

14. Were there any notable injuries on the Saints’ roster in 2011?

One notable injury was to running back Mark Ingram, who missed a significant portion of the season due to a toe injury.

15. How did the 2011 season impact the New Orleans Saints’ legacy?

The 2011 season solidified the New Orleans Saints’ legacy as a powerhouse team. Their offensive prowess and dominant defense showcased their ability to compete at the highest level, leaving an enduring mark in NFL history.

Final Thoughts:

The New Orleans Saints Roster of 2011 was a legendary team that showcased excellence in both offense and defense. Led by the record-breaking performance of Drew Brees, the Saints’ offensive juggernaut was supported by the formidable “Dome Patrol” defense. This team was a force to be reckoned with, and their impact on the NFL will be remembered for years to come. The 2011 Saints will always hold a special place in the hearts of fans as a symbol of resilience and triumph in the face of adversity.



